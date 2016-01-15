Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
THERE'S NO 'TRACK CHANGES' IN DEATH
thecut.com

When Sophie Wilkins heard about death-row prisoner Edgar Smith, she was determined to edit his book. Then the two became something more.

WHO ARE YOU FIGHTING FOR?
newrepublic.com

The physicians and scientists of The Urgency of Normal are cherry-picking data in their push to end pandemic precautions, but are getting favorable mainstream media attention and support from wealthy, white communities that never felt the full brunt of COVID-19.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x