Here's A Day In The Life Of A Japanese Man Who Gets Paid To Be The Companion Of Lonely People
This 37-year-old man gets paid $95 per session to do nothing, usually for people who long for companionship.
This 37-year-old man gets paid $95 per session to do nothing, usually for people who long for companionship.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
He failed to mention one thing in particular.
You can argue whether or not this is more American or Canadian, but it's still a hilarious idea.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Knowing you have a secret room in the house is one thing. Finding a way to access it is something else entirely.
What better way to relax than with Bob Ross? Jared Wilber has collected data on the 403 paintings that Bob Ross painted during his Joy of Painting series, and I've presented them for you here in a virtual art gallery.
"Give her credit though, she composed herself while the crew cleaned [the vomit] out of the pit."
When you're not sure about seeing someone again, it's better to send over a text message like this clarifying things than to ghost the other person.
The former child actor Blake McIver Ewing tells Vulture about meeting Steven Spielberg, fanning out over Marty's mom from "Back to the Future" and having lunch with Donald Trump on the set of 1994's "The Little Rascals."
The incredible story of Nav Bhatia, who was bestowed with basketball's highest honour — usually reserved for players and coaches.
This 37-year-old man gets paid $95 per session to do nothing, usually for people who long for companionship.
This week's tweet roundup is something of a travel edition. Bon voyage and bon appétit.
In 1973, she made history at the Academy Awards, appearing in place of Marlon Brando, declining his statuette and making a speech about Native American rights. She has been speaking out ever since.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
You'd think team profile pages would be boring. You would be wrong.
The National Park Service expects a busy summer as the country begins to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Last year 237 million people flocked to national parks to escape from COVID-19.
The sinkhole is is nine feet across and more than 200 feet deep.
COVID-19 has made some of us wary of greetings that involve touch.
Watch this deep dive into the wild legend of "Die Glocke."
"There's something fishy about this, but I don't know what."
Inside the unusually fashionable history of International Male.
Allen Iverson's famous "Step Over" Reeboks return.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Brooklyn-based creative technologist and bar owner Mark Kleeb has tried to solve a frustrating problem that patrons and bar owners face: forgotten cards.
Cuoco was in the same space a lot of TV stars are in after the end of their long-running shows. Do you take a break? Tackle movies? Attempt to top that once-in-a-lifetime TV mountaintop?
Looking for something to spice up your aesthetic? This LED-lit dynamic wooden wall map is easy to love.
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right.
These products aren't just made to be long-lived, they're designed to age gracefully. Heck, you might even end up liking them more with a little wear on 'em.
Here's a brutally honest translation of corporate lingo like "our employees must be flexible" and "can I pick your brain on this?"
Artists and writers have long been drawn to solitude — but why is that, and what can we learn from them?
The NFT market has imploded over the past month, with sales in every single category almost entirely drying up.
Nobody likes waiting in a congested traffic line, but still, you probably shouldn't be jumping into the shoulder.
The Air Force personnel exposed the classified information in publicly available online flash cards.
International borders have reopened. Here's a local's take on what to expect when you get there.
The vault car chase scene from "Fast Five" was absolutely real and no Hollywood production has come close to capturing a high adrenaline stunt like this before or since.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 17, 1899, to Italian immigrants Gabriele and Teresa, Alphonse Capone would go on to become one of the most notorious gangsters of all time. Here's what you need to know about the man known as Scarface.
"This Country," a new memoir from the host of "Hardball," speaks volumes about the state of political punditry.
A documentary revealing the off-camera life of Anthony Bourdain, coming July 16, 2021
The star of Good Girls discusses Mad Men, sexual harassment and squaring her glamorous reputation with her 'weird, goofy' personality
What I saw in Vegas the first day COVID restrictions were lifted.
YouTuber "kiwami japan" takes viewers on a wild ride in his effort to make a knife out of chocolate.
Modern designers have used tailoring to reveal surprising things about the male physique.
Sitting for long stretches isn't great, so having the option to use a standing desk can make a big difference in your comfort.
Julie Nolke demonstrates the euphoria that comes with getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Without help, flavours don't always work well or last long. So scientists enlist all manner of agents to impart certain tastes in processed food.
Although some Republican leaders deplored their violence, most have come to support the rioters' claim that Trump's defeat meant the election was inherently illegitimate.
When you're outnumbered by your enemies, you got to cut of their resources first.
Former teachers and clients at S Factor claim the sexy fitness empowerment movement once embraced by Kate Hudson, Eva Longoria and Vivica A. Fox went astray even before tensions came to a head last summer.
In Nagano, $460 can get you seven rooms, a spacious garden and a view of rice fields.
There is no song and dance when it comes to people getting ready to leave.