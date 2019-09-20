Japanese Guy Who Has Been Living In An Abandoned School For Years Answers All The Burning Questions People Have About How He Manages To Live There On His Own
Read what Prudie had to say in Part 1 of this week's live chat.
Donovan Mitchell knew what was coming but still couldn't contain his laughter.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The car, which Charles said he's driven for more than 50 years, underwent a conversion in 2008 to change its fuel source to bioethanol made from wine and cheese.
A cruise line scandal, congressional hearings and a son publicly stabbing his father in the back — the Roys' mess is enough to make longtime public relations professionals shudder.
From the time he feels most at peace to what it looked like for him to transition into acting, learn more about Dwayne Johnson.
The death of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing in early September while on a road trip with her fiancé, has been ruled a homicide by strangulation.
Even after a life-changing diagnosis, I can still experience the thrill of adventure.
"If he can replace the administrative functionaries with ideologues, he's removed almost all of the guard rails that stopped this present one."
Jalopnik asked readers which cars were the bane of automotive existence: "As you look back through the automotive history books, what other vehicles do you wish never made it onto their pages?" And they delivered.
From "What We Do in the Shadows" to "Sesame Street," here are some of the least scary vampires in television, film and literature.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Great, now we won't be able to ever use a public restroom again in peace.
The system for testing drugs in the US relies on contractors adhering to strict guidelines. But one of them chose profits over protocols.
They all look luxurious. And we can afford none of them.
From the inventor who disappeared along with the lighthouse he designed to the daredevil whose contraptions vaulted him to fame then cut his life short, these are the sad stories of inventors killed by their own inventions.
She delivers every line like she's trying to pass an acting class, but how else can you describe the onscreen presence of Jessica Chastain?
Jamie Costa impressively captures the larger-than-life mannerisms of Robin Williams.
Redditor u/SauloJr quizzed the r/AskReddit community about the most useful unknown websites that they wished more people knew about, and netizens enthusiastically offered some of their favorite lesser-known fruits of the web.
"I wasn't important. I was an asshole." It's just one of the lessons in this exclusive excerpt from the Defector columnist's new memoir, The Night the Lights Went Out.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This hilariously profane Australian ad might make the strongest case for taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Climate resilience efforts tend to focus on homeowners, but tenants are much more vulnerable.
Rick knows what's up, and so does this t-shirt. We're gettin' schwifty tonight.
The trailer for "Home Sweet Home Alone," a so-called "reimagining" of the Home Alone franchise, just dropped and it feels more like a scene-for-scene remake. The film is coming exclusively to Disney+ on Nov. 12. And, don't tell us we didn't warn you.
America's upper-middle class works more, optimizes their kids and is miserable.
Ever wished that you could just wear your favorite quilt around all day? Wellen galaxy-brained that idea into existence, and we love it.
Have you ever wondered what would happen if the NBA allowed players to just substitute in and out of the game whenever they wanted? Well, it turns out they don't want you wondering about that and even if LeBron James tries to do that, it ain't gonna fly.
Sally Rooney's decision not to allow an Israeli publisher to translate her book into Hebrew led to an ugly smear campaign.
We're big fans of packing light here at Digg. Unless you're gonna be somewhere for months, anything that helps us stick to the essentials is a winner.
Cam from "Goal Guys," shows you how just 30 minutes of jumping rope everyday can change your life.
Experts say the public deserves to see the list, a clear embodiment of US foreign policy priorities that could disproportionately censor marginalized groups.
Morning Read's Ward Clayton was there when the 36-year-old former NBA star shot an 83-78 for N.C. A&T State that could have been better but for those beguiling greens at Donald Ross-designed Alamance Country Club.
Neve Campbell returns to find out the true identity of Ghostface, coming to theaters January 14.
A fan Q&A on Instagram Live took a highly personal turn into the singer's "body count."
Britain's "greatest battle" killed thousands of people. But in one town, it's not just a history lesson.
YouTube channel Watch Restoration vlog did wonders with an Omega watch that seemed like it was beyond restoration.
The daring film-maker's 2001 Hollywood-set thriller is as dazzling, and unknowably ambiguous, as ever
Roughly 50 major coastal cities will need to implement "unprecedented" adaptation measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing their most populated areas, a new study shows.
Back in 2008, Aubrey Plaza and several other undercover standup comedians from the Upright Citizens Brigade, snuck enormous desktop computers and CRT monitors inside a Starbucks in Manhattan and gave unsuspecting passerby a good chuckle.
Yale University computer science Ph.D. student Matt Amodio's 38-game winning streak on television quiz show "Jeopardy!" came to an end on Oct. 11 when he finished in third place with $5,600.
The 100 Series Land Cruiser is plagued with a poorly designed electrical system that wakes up neighborhoods in the middle of the night.
Anton Fomenko convinced someone that they could get away with re-creating this absolutely insane stunt in their gym.
Howard Markel on the Complicated Process of Scientific Inquiry, DNA, and Heredity.
Amazon is discounting CPUs, RAM, cooling fans and more today. If you've been holding out for reasonable prices, now's a good time to buy.
Transnistria is a tiny strip of land in Eastern Europe, home to 500,000 people, that is unrecognized by any country. It's technically considered by the United Nations to be part of Moldova. And visiting it feels like going through a time machine.
A no-holds-barred talk with the megastar and entrepreneur about his volatile childhood, his heartbreaking relationship with his dad and Vin Diesel's "bullshit."