This Japanese 'Fake Mirror' Act Is Mind-Boggling In Its Synchronicity
Our mind is telling us these aren't real mirrors, but our eyes are saying something else.
We finally get a teaser of what Marvel's Disney+ shows will look like in this Super Bowl trailer.
Technology isn't perfect.
"I miss Maroon 5," said literally nobody.
Dr. Seema Yasmin gives you the breakdown on the virus. She explains what the media has gotten wrong and how to stay safe.
The auto company returns to Super Bowl TV advertising this year with Murray, in a 60-second Jeep commercial reprising his character from the iconic 1993 comedy "Groundhog Day."
Folks, Hulu has "live sports" and other cool shows too. Also it looks like Brady "isn't going anywhere."
Todd Hitt is a son of the Hitt construction dynasty, the family who built landmarks all over DC. And he made sure everyone knew it.
A giant mechanical spider, Will Smith in drag, a megalomaniacal producer — how did one of the most expensive movies ever made turn into such a disaster?
They were good to go, until they weren't.
How strongly and accurately you feel your heart beating could tell you something about your mental health.
It's the most wonderful time of year: when brands drop tens of millions of dollars to get 60 seconds of your attention during the Super bowl.
Sounds like a sound argument.
"It is outrageous that Goop continues to exploit health issues in order to make money."
Las Vegas is both stranger and more normal than you might imagine, and for some reason, people don't think anyone lives there.
While the driver doesn't seem that experienced, the person directing the driver certainly isn't helping much either.
Will these grim dispatches from Antarctica get the world's attention?
The new sport is attracting everyone from NFL players to pro surfers hoping to get an edge in the pool — and on land.
Doesn't seem like there's much you can do in a situation like this other than curse and hope for the best.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
After being informed by the police officer that they needed to evacuate, the waitstaff in this establishment responded: "Just give us half an hour because people have to eat."
And more about Fritz Crisler, one of the most important football coaches ever.
Top graduates of elite colleges, like Pete Buttigieg, typically pass through McKinsey or a similar firm before settling into their adult career. How did this come to pass?
The building being constructed in Wuhan, China will be used to house coronavirus patients.
The coach arrived in Kansas City grieving the death of a son, tasked with saving a franchise in unfathomable crisis. The loyal GM followed him and found the quarterback who would change everything.
A number of online leaks have different theories about who seems to be responsible for the final version of the movie.
There are bad drivers and then there's this person. The Dua Lipa soundtrack makes it worth your time.
Michael Sanchez says he was trying to protect his sister in a lawsuit complaint.
It's like they rebooted "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."
Fertility rates are dropping. What are all the factors influencing millennials having kids? One millennial's dive into the heart of parental angst.
Back when supersonic planes were the future, planning was underway for the future of supersonic airports. Like the "Everglades Jetport," which would have been five times larger than New York's Kennedy Airport and was partially built before it was canceled.
Scientists devised four different rounds of escape room challenges to see if Rudy the octopus could get out.
Angie McMonigal's abstract photos compress the diverse architecture of The Big Apple into a patchwork of colors, shapes, and textures.
Evolution is an ongoing process, although many don't realize people are still evolving.
Nonoka Koga, a Japanese exchange student at Richmond High School, thoughtfully voiced her feelings on the high school mascot.
A Chicago couple is being flamed online after their email to a wedding photographer went viral on Reddit.
The almost free gravity train around the solar system.
Well, this is perfectly terrifying.
Based on its ads, Peloton's bike is annoying at best and deeply unlikable at worst. And yet I f*cking love it.
Ask me about "Loom," 30 years later.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will revisit the old clamshell form factor and it looks pretty smooth — though, after the Galaxy Fold issues, we'll definitely be waiting for reviewers to get their hands on it.
As my brand block list swelled, I ran into a similar issue. Every day, I spent an hour or two diligently blocking brands, but more would surface to take their place. I could never quite reach the post-brand Twitter experience I craved.
Despite its environmental and labor costs, shoppers love fast fashion. Will that ever change?
We're glad that he's challenging our sense of reality one glass at a time.
Perfect for bringing the joy of choice to a new generation of young adventurers — and filling mom and dad with goofy-smile memories.
You wake up in the dark. You drive to work in the dark. And following a long, hard day at the office, you go back home in — you guessed it — the dark. 'Tis the season.
Tracking the spread of disease requires precision and math. But super-spreaders, who transmit germs faster and further than other patients, can confound the model.
Vaan Island in India's Gulf of Mannar has been rapidly disappearing into the Laccadive Sea. But a team of marine biologists is working to save it.
Mike Boyd is determined to make bike rollers work. Will his persistence pay off?
Anna Wiener's memoir captures the psychic burden of the tech worker.
It was a short, but bliss-full, nap.