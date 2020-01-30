Japanese Exchange Student Reacts To Her American High School Mascot, A Bomber Plane And A Mushroom Cloud
Nonoka Koga, a Japanese exchange student at Richmond High School, thoughtfully voiced her feelings on the high school mascot.
An oddly satisfying video of a man feeding his fish.
"You can tell that the world's turned on them, and it's actually kind of happening very quickly," the CNBC host said.
We finally get a teaser of what Marvel's Disney+ shows will look like in this Super Bowl trailer.
Rob Greenfield proves you can grow your own food and come out no worse for wear.
Carole Deschuymere recorded this adorable baby elephant taking its first steps in Mana Pools, Zimbabwe.
Technology isn't perfect.
It's the most wonderful time of year: when brands drop tens of millions of dollars to get 60 seconds of your attention during the Super bowl.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Fertility rates are dropping. What are all the factors influencing millennials having kids? One millennial's dive into the heart of parental angst.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will revisit the old clamshell form factor and it looks pretty smooth — though, after the Galaxy Fold issues, we'll definitely be waiting for reviewers to get their hands on it.
Top graduates of elite colleges, like Pete Buttigieg, typically pass through McKinsey or a similar firm before settling into their adult career. How did this come to pass?
A Chicago couple is being flamed online after their email to a wedding photographer went viral on Reddit.
We're glad that he's challenging our sense of reality one glass at a time.
Vaan Island in India's Gulf of Mannar has been rapidly disappearing into the Laccadive Sea. But a team of marine biologists is working to save it.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the favorite heading into the caucuses, but polls have shown a tightly jumbled race at the top. Here are key questions and answers about Monday night.
While covering sled dog teams running in the Yukon Quest, Katie Orlinsky experiences warmth in the kindness of strangers.
Perfect for bringing the joy of choice to a new generation of young adventurers — and filling mom and dad with goofy-smile memories.
"I miss Maroon 5," said literally nobody.
Doing so was inadvertent, but it taught me an important lesson.
Mike Boyd is determined to make bike rollers work. Will his persistence pay off?
The mysterious phenomenon resembles green sand dunes in the sky.
You wake up in the dark. You drive to work in the dark. And following a long, hard day at the office, you go back home in — you guessed it — the dark. 'Tis the season.
King Ying Low was one of America's oldest Chinese restaurants when it closed in 2009. Its history is a story of perseverance and survival in the face of contempt and persecution.
Jennifer Venditti of JV8 INC has been tapping strip clubs, parking lots and malls for undiscovered stars that have ended up in the last decade's best movies and TV series.
It was a short, but bliss-full, nap.
A viral claim that plant burgers would make men grow breasts plays into long-held beliefs about power and sex.
Just silence all around.
The bill prevents alternative milks like oat and almond from using "milk" in labels and advertising.
The New York Times polled 584 Democrats likely to caucus in Iowa. Fifteen of them agreed to talk to us on camera. Here is what they told us.
Here are the chances you can have "superpowers," from having a photographic memory to having immunity to pain.
A combat veteran on what Trump doesn't understand about the "invisible wounds" suffered by soldiers in the Iranian attack.
What's it like living in the semi-underground Seoul flats that feature in hit Korean film "Parasite?"
A window into how Democratic voters are thinking about their choice.
Folks, Hulu has "live sports" and other cool shows too. Also it looks like Brady "isn't going anywhere."
Under Trump, Border Patrol agents wield nearly unchecked power over the fate of migrants — and their seemingly random decisions can cleave families apart.
The auto company returns to Super Bowl TV advertising this year with Murray, in a 60-second Jeep commercial reprising his character from the iconic 1993 comedy "Groundhog Day."
Who fought for queer freedom a century before Stonewall.
Iowa has voted first since 1972. It doesn't actually make sense.
China, which maintains the most extensive intelligence apparatus in the world, has increased the size and scope of its efforts in recent years.
Remembering the Ohio State Penitentiary Hurricanes softball team — and the day my father played against them in 1965.
Since the very first game in 1967, America has been hot with Super Bowl fever.
Acoustic levitation is the process of suspending matter with sound waves. How does it work and what are the implications of this science?
A Youtuber realized that Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture fits with the twists and turns of a roller coaster.
To see men and women who had a positive vision beaten down and broken by Trump is a poignant thing.
A Chinese man from Wuhan appears to have been infected before arriving in the Philippines.
Clay Christensen's insights helped illuminate a path by which the field can survive, even thrive.
Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer prize for "Damn" — an English professor explains the surprising depth of the record.
YouTubers and Instagrammers are raking in views by burning or cutting up garments.
Officers from the Nigerian Navy showed up and began forcefully evicting Tarkwa Bay residents while shooting sporadically in the air.
Open-world video games like "Red Dead Redemption 2" follow a pattern set by the map of Central Park.