January 6 Hearing Footage Offers A Never-Before-Seen Look At The Capitol Insurrection
New footage of the Capitol insurrection was presented during the first day of the public hearings by Rep. Bennie Thompson. (This video contains violent images.)
Before he started in on an eloquent assessment of what conservative states and schools are doing with books right now, LeVar Burton summarized his feelings by mouthing a very apt swear word to his co-hosts.
WIRED's spiritual advice columnist on the virtues of sharing a streaming profile and screwing with algorithms.
Tom Cruise took things into his own hands and performed an impromptu dance during the "Tropic Thunder" make-up test. Watch film director Ben Stiller and editor Gregk Hayden explain how it ended up in the film we all saw.
Consumers are watching their pennies at the gas station and grocery store as consumer prices surged 8.6 percent in May, pushing the annual inflation rate to its highest in over 40 years.
The Swedish city of Malmö is taking dirty talk to a whole new level in its latest effort to clean up the streets.
Every few years, a technology comes along that splits the world neatly into before and after.
Many shifts were for the better — and they're certainly not universal.
If you hate the fact that your stored ice cream often gets freezer burn, there's a solution to flip the problem on its head. (From 2019)
Yes, the stimulus was too big. But that's not the main reason prices are through the roof.
"This was a huge animal," said Chris Barker, a doctoral student who led the study.
Rainn Wilson was thrust into the limelight after playing Dwight Schrute on the successful TV show "The Office." His phobia of talk shows started increasing with the show's popularity. Here's how he overcame it.
The new chain will replace McDonald's, which pulled out of Russia as a result of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah explained why we're currently in a financial ruin and torched Republicans for following the same script again regarding anti-gun control arguments.
The Recording Academy's newest prize is a noble idea but poorly conceived — much like the awkward, embarrassingly earnest songs it will probably inspire.
"Maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," actor writes, sharing a photo with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.
Film-maker Nick Quested, who captured footage of far-right group the Proud Boys, spoke at the first of six congressional hearings into the January 6 riots.
Fruit farmers explain how they grow special mangoes called Taiyo no Tamago, out in the Miyazaki Prefecture in Japan, which are auctioned off for about $4K a pair. Here's what makes them so rare and why farmers dedicate their life towards them.
A group of professors, historians, artists and curators explores why objects become obsolete, and what it tells us about the worlds they existed in.
Here's why Brownlee thinks the new and highly anticipated M2 MacBook Air is "a good machine" despite some terribly minor setbacks.
"I have never understood the appeal of living in Manhattan".
Watch Winona Ryder go through a range of emotions as David Harbour explains how he was obsessed with playing "The Sims" back in 2005, and how the game eerily mimicked his real life and turned him into a vegetable.
Japanese innovation thought to have potential to "build a new relationship between humans and robots".
Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc shares raw and candid footage of what an Formula One race garage goes through during race weekend. Watch scenes from the recently concluded Monaco GP practice and qualifying sessions from inside the Ferrari garage.
"It was carnage, chaos" — raw emotion of police officer, condemnation of Trump, but no family rift on display.
There's a time and a place for dad jokes: Constantly and everywhere.
Kansas is becoming the go-to city for care because of the recent abortion bans in Oklahoma and Texas. The New York Times went behind-the-scenes to capture what it's like working at a clinic in Wichita, Kansas, during this turbulent time.
Eleven of our favourite TV shows celebrating and highlighting queer love.
Locals explain how tourists like you and me can get the best out of an Italian visit — including tips, tricks and hacks that'll make your trip extraordinary.
A new report shows the cost of renting a home or apartment is up 15 percent nationally to a new record high.
What a dirty N95 mask looks like under the miscroscope.
A woman who was turned over to officials at an Arizona church as a baby more than four decades ago has been identified through DNA as the daughter of a Florida couple whose murdered bodies were found in Texas in 1981, officials said Thursday.
"I thought I was rescuing one!"
Self-documenting and self-branding are becoming basic to all forms of work.
Comedian Bill Burr got paranoid during the financial crisis and told Howard Stern what his plan of action was going to be if he needed to escape Los Angeles in a worst case scenario.
The singer ties the knot to Sam Asghari as first husband Jason Alexander is arrested for trespassing.
Jordan Peele's new sci-fi horror film "Nope" stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer and others who band together against a UFO that's tormenting their isolated town.
The rock duo's take on The Who's 1969 record "Tommy" will be physically released and proceeds will be given to Everytown for Gun Safety.
The suspect is no longer a threat to the community, officials say. Multiple federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, have responded to assist local police.
Although British, the pair legitimately joined the Ukrainian army, and their families are now appealing for both governments to step in.
By promising top players multimillion-dollar paydays, the kingdom moved beyond investing in a sport and made a play to control one. Then the PGA Tour struck back.
We can and should expect everyone to use this for clothes and clothes only. Responsibly. For laundry purposes.