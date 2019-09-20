Popular
THE WORST PHRASE OF 2022
ez.substack.com

I am sick, everybody. My tummy hurts, and I was sick yesterday, which was a Sunday. I wanted to sleep, but my stomach refused to let me, nagging me to get up. And this is exactly how I feel about Quiet Quitting, a term invented by bosses that refers to workers "only doing what they're meant to at work" with a side helping of "finding their new work balance."
