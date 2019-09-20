James Corden On Getting His Twitter Account Stolen By A Hacker With No Leverage
The "Late Late Show" host shares that his Twitter account was hacked and held at a thousand-dollar ransom this summer.
The "Late Late Show" host shares that his Twitter account was hacked and held at a thousand-dollar ransom this summer.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The "Late Late Show" host shares that his Twitter account was hacked and held at a thousand-dollar ransom this summer.
Meta banned filters that "encourage plastic surgery," but a massive demand for beauty augmentation on social media is complicating matters.
The actress tells "Jimmy Kimmel Live" guest host Lamorne Morris about getting into an argument about money with a blind date.
Around 60 tracks from the predator Acrocanthosaurus have been revealed for the first time in 22 years.
It's just one of the many ultra-exclusive tours offered by City Experiences.
I am sick, everybody. My tummy hurts, and I was sick yesterday, which was a Sunday. I wanted to sleep, but my stomach refused to let me, nagging me to get up. And this is exactly how I feel about Quiet Quitting, a term invented by bosses that refers to workers "only doing what they're meant to at work" with a side helping of "finding their new work balance."
Amazon Fresh has some excellent discounts on kitchen staples and household must-haves.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
In May 2006, Guy Goma was invited to do an interview for a position at BBC's IT department. In a mix-up for the ages, he was accidentally brought on the air as a purported technology expert and his reaction was priceless.
How an unforgettable performance in Red Alert 3 became legend.
The General Penitentiary of Venezuela was a place where inmates mostly roamed freely. But there was also a rigid, if convoluted, code of conduct.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
This video rental store opened for business in 1978 and unfortunately closed its doors for good in the early 2000s. It remains untouched from the inside, making it a relic in today's world.
New technology — plus the pandemic remote work trend — is helping fraudsters use someone else's identity to get a job.
This imaginary scenario — a voice acting collab between Genie Boy and Knep on YouTube — has Donald Trump and Walter's son from "Breaking Bad" playing "Warzone" and, uh, bullying each other.
"The sob that burst out of me folded me over my knees."
The celebrities are among over 1,600 customers in Southern California who were served notices by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.
How did Luanda became Africa's center of life and luxury?
Instagram, it's time to BeReal.
In 2016, masked robbers broke into Kim Kardashian's hotel room, tied her up, held her at gunpoint, and put duct tape over her mouth and eyes.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissman observed why this one sentence in a New York Times report about Donald Trump's handling of classified documents raises alarm bells about his legal culpability.
A viral Reddit thread breaks down some of the most tired scams that con artists keep trying to pull on people.
Having two monitors is nice, but the space requirements are tough. Squeeze in more stuff by stacking one on the other.
Steve Ramsden reveals how filmmakers cheat the game and shoot different footage and edit it to appear as if it's actually one long, single take.
A Calgary Redditor knew their Bernese Mountain Dog wasn't going to make it to winter, so he reached out to the internet for a snow miracle.
Minnesota Twins pulled off an incredible triple play, their second of the season.
The people of America enjoy a vast array of mixed alcoholic drinks — but there's one clear winner overall.
Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years.
The infamous Plash Speed cartoon has resurfaced again and it's just as funny as the first time we watched it.
"QAnon Queen" Romana Didulo has threatened to arrest police and execute anyone who crosses her. Now, some of her followers are speaking out.
In a report, Congress warns that UFO threats to US national security are "expanding exponentially," and that we need to distinguish between "man-made" UFOs and ones of unknown origin.
The passengers and crew of United Airlines flight 1175 got a surprise over the Pacific Ocean they'll never forget.
As "The Rings of Power" approaches, Den of Geek takes a look back at how "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies approached fidelity to Tolkien lore.
In the letter, posted on a Trump-aligned journalist's website, the National Archives pushed back on Trump's privilege claims.
Netflix is trying to make games on its platform a thing — here's why nobody wants to play.
One for all the salty seadogs out there.
Judges have ruled on everything from car emissions to the constitutional right to life.
Perseus, recorded by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, kinda sounds like the talking furnace that Kevin McCallister is afraid of in "Home Alone."
A frustratingly unsolved mystery.
East coast airports are way worse than West coast ones.
Here's every single interpretive dance that Cost n' Mayor did to the dulcet sound of ringtones.
Scott is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, whose job is to win back a GOP majority.
The constitutional authority to call out the military is vested in the president of the United States. So what was Pence doing on January 6?
How IKEA designed a store only for pedestrians, subway and streetcar riders and cyclists.
Struggle to even keep succulents alive? Lego has you covered.
A hospital's cost calculator said her procedure would be $1,400 for patients without insurance. Instead, the bill was almost $18,000 and, her part was more than $5,000 — the balance of her deductible.