James Corden Pokes Fun At Trump's Return To The White House With Coronavirus Parody Song
James Corden performs a special version of Paul McCartney's classic "Maybe I'm Amazed" in honor of Donald Trump's grandiose return to the White House.
Eddie Van Halen, the virtuoso guitarist for Van Halen, died Tuesday at the age of 65. His contributions to music are innumerable, but this guitar solo is the moment he became a legend.
Amsterdam is built without the need for garbage days.
Just because oak trees and squirrels have a symbiotic relationship doesn't mean there's not some form of manipulation happening every now and then.
Jared Rydelek goes on a mission to find the rarest berries in the northern hemisphere.
When life gives you a trampoline, make it bounce.
Daniel Holland unearthed this scary dental school robot footage just in time for Halloween.
From Bugs Bunny to Spike Spiegel to Miles Morales, the 128-year history of a boundless art form that continues to draw us all in.
The famous subreddit started as a forum for one man to ask about his workplace behavior. Seven years later, it's become a place where millions of people discuss good, bad, and everything in between. How did it get here?
Nathan Apodaca went viral on TikTok over a week ago when he skateboarded while sipping Ocean Spray cranberry juice and singing along to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." And now the video has finally gone full circle.
The Hydraulic Press Channel sets their sights on these seemingly indestructible hex nuts.
Beatrice Lumpkin, who began voting 80 years ago, told WBBM the first presidential candidate she voted for was Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1940. She hasn't missed a vote since.
With hate on the rise, the self-admitted ex-racist says it's time to speak out.
Owning and driving a car in New York City is not for the weak-willed.
Sympathy is both key to human psychology and source of much of our misery. For Adam Smith, the philosophical life is the cure.
Theater owners across the country explain how they're going to survive 2020: "It's a darker time now than when theaters were initially closed."
It's a dog by name, a squirrel by heart.
An eviction notice on Clarebird Avenue and rising home prices on Daleview Drive reflect how the pandemic is reinforcing racial inequality.
With a native 2160p resolution, HDR capability and Freesync support, this 27-inch Acer display is an excellent option for a powerful gaming setup. Plus, it has over a thousand Amazon reviews and averages 4.6/5 stars.
With fears of a "twindemic" in the United States this fall, here's a guide to understanding what's making you feel terrible.
Daily passengers travelling by air dropped by 95 percent in the first month of the pandemic.
This tasting room in Krasnodar, Russia had to dial back operations after this freak incidient.
At least four inmates were subjected to the "inhuman" discipline in an attorney visitation room of the jail last November and December, according to the charge.
The report also accused the employee of misusing a library credit card to buy electronics and home goods for personal use.
To date, 240 people from 19 countries have visited the International Space Station. No one person, no one crew, could convey the space station story in its entirety. But we asked some of the people who've spent the most time there: What's it like?
When being qualified isn't nearly enough.
Sometimes the best optical illusions are the ones you encounter by accident.
If you're nervous about judgement or comparison, try thinking of this as a hot way of getting to know each other better.
The 2020 NHL draft happened virtually this year, and the Ottawa Senators enlisted the help of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek to announce their selection.
"There are a lot of people trapped in their own prison, with no way out, for an indefinite amount of time. How many lives will the pandemic claim?"
Rihanna, Madeleine Albright, Kamala Harris, Beyoncé, RBG, Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Issa Rae, Constance Wu and more successful women on choosing to forge their own paths and never settling for less than they deserve.
The Rotherhithe Tunnel, a road tunnel underneath River Thames in London, is not the safest of structures.
Top department officials were "a driving force" behind President Trump's child separation policy, a draft investigation report said.
To make matters worse, he also committed retail fraud.
"I wasn't going to do it. I was just *thinking* about it."
Scientists 3D-printed sea turtle eggs and stuffed transmitters inside. When poachers pulled them out of nests, the devices tracked their every move.
The change is a significant escalation on its previous actions targeting QAnon and one of the broadest rules the social media giant has put in place in its history.
Catching mad air on his motocross bike off an improvised dirt ramp is no big deal for Colby Raha.
Data visualization artist Matt Shirley put together a map of brutally honest state slogans.
Not Haruki Murakami, that's for sure.
Williams's response to Trump's tweet about how people shouldn't be afraid of COVID-19 is serious and important, but her pronunciation of the word "corona" is certainly left-field.
Hsieh has purchased 71 bathrooms in less than three months.
A faraway island in Alaska has had its share of visitors, but none can remain for long on its shores.
He challenged her to take the money underneath a bottle without touching the bottle. She, well, nailed it.
I knew that if I wanted to seal the deal, I'd need to stand out.
You are not alone in feeling anxious, and you are not alone if you want to drink. The good news is you don't have to.
We're not sure whether Billi really knows that she's asking for catnip by pushing the button, but she seems pretty content by the end result.
Fortunately for at least three generations of guitar players and hard rockers, Van Halen found his future in six-strings and influenced, easily, tens of thousands of players who followed him over the course of more than 40 years, primarily through the band that bore his name.
Just because almost every gadget or appliance can be connected to the internet, doesn't mean they should be. Outages can render these "smart" devices useless, and many use weak security that can make them easily hackable.
How they they educated the public about the Spanish Flu more than a century ago, colorized with the magic of technology.