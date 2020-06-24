Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

POOR PLANNING

jezebel.com

On Saturday, following a string of calls to boycott Erin Condren Designs, among the most popular purveyors of inspirational planners marketed to educators and working moms, the company's eponymous founder and creative director announced a "leave of absence," handing off control of the company to its new CEO.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample