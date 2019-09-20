Popular
OUT OF SIGHT
fivethirtyeight.com

There are certain divides in the American electorate that we return to over and over again to explain why people think and vote the way they do. Age, gender, race, education — you know the drill. But other, harder-to-see divisions can be just as important.

TIME TO FACE THE MUSIC
newrepublic.com

Companies that run the electrical grid have long been accused of anti-competitive and abusive practices. Now a massive coalition of 235 organizations is pressuring the Federal Trade Commission to investigate them.

Namespaces