It's So Satisfying Watching A 23-Layered 'Tree Ring Cake' Get Made
And now if you'll excuse us, we're very hungry now and have to go hunt for some cake.
Arcade games, elevated gardens and an open office plan, it has it all.
It's not very comforting to know that gun safe makers put very little effort into making sure their products are sturdy.
Luckily no harm or damage was caused and the flight returned safely to Montreal, from where it had departed.
Welcome to one of the favorite traditions of the Golden Globes: having Ricky Gervais insult everyone and generally not give a flying f*ck about the ceremony.
How much rotational speed can a GoPro hold up to (and film with any coherence)?
We all laughed at the "30-50 feral hogs" guy, but, uh, holy crap.
With the opioid crisis, the quest to understand the biology of pain and explore new ways to treat it has taken on fresh urgency.
Tractors built in 1980 or earlier cause bidding wars at auctions.
The speed limit for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in Connecticut is 55 miles per hour and definitely not what this guy is doing here.
In the 15 years Jalopnik's been online, we have watched all kinds of cars go into production, but let's be real, some are more important than others.
Anarchic, organic, surreal, this enclave was once among the most densely populated places on Earth.
14 simple and realistic solutions to looking and feeling better in the new year.
Gervais's "I don't really give a damn"-style of hosting generated a lot of different responses from the audience, so here's a roundup of the best reactions to his jokes from celebrities at the Golden Globes last evening.
A view of the roadside in New South Wales shows us the disastrous effects the fires have had on the animals in the region.
On Jared Kushner's family, who escaped the Nazis, lied on immigration forms and became major Democratic donors, a history that seems at odds with the initiatives Jared supports in the Trump Administration.
Not surprising, considering these go for millions when restored.
The box is made up of several pieces of acrylic layered four inches thick. Many have failed to open it using the power of fire, hammers and even a tank. But the YouTube channel Vat19 finally cracked the case with the help of explosives and an anvil.
Apple's lawsuit against a company that helps security researchers has far-reaching implications for everybody. If we let companies decide which tools are legal, everybody loses.
The interaction with the press gets better later in the video, but in the beginning of it, when asked about the preparation he went into preparing for his role for "Joker," Phoenix wasn't exactly pleased: "Isn't this old news? I feel like I've talked about this for six months."
When overlaid on city maps, Airbnb's data reveals interesting geographic patterns and exposes subjective perceptions on safety, upkeep or convenience.
The actress, who starred in 2019's "Midsommar" and "Little Women," tells The Hollywood Reporter, "I can't stand faking things."
We've finally decided to look into it.
My cousin Salahuddin was a victim of unforgivable police brutality. But before that, he was a young man let down by a society that still treats mental illness as a kind of crime in itself.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Yes, yes, it has a funny name. But these meal replacements from Soylent are actually incredibly useful for those of us with dietary or time restrictions.
Only Cohen could find an opportunity to take a jab at Zuckerberg during an introduction of the movie "Jojo Rabbit."
Its constant updates merely play on our worst rubbernecking instincts.
It was a Broadway fixture. Now it's a big-screen fiasco. Could it become a stoner classic?
Strange blasts from space continue to puzzle astronomers with their odd behavior, as they seem to come from a variety of galaxies.
The man was able to swim to shore and is reportedly just fine, luckily.
Joe Burrow went from conference afterthought to potential future No. 1 draft pick in a matter of months. He led LSU to its first conference championship since 2011 and then swept awards season.
Images from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reveal how the smoke from the fires has reached Chile and Argentina.
The document presents opposition research about Harvey Weinstein's accusers, including text messages and photographs, with the goal of vindicating him in the press.
Yes, there are Americans who still take the guru seriously as a candidate. And a lot of them live in southeastern Iowa.
An "oddly satisfying experiment" finds that adding a little milk can make see-through Coca-Cola.
A former abattoir worker describes her job and the effect it had on her mental health.
Scientists believe that mysterious dark matter is key to forming galaxies in the cosmos. Now, a recent series of bizarre findings threatens to undermine everything we think we know.
It's not your best option and leaves the piece of meat under-cooked and cold.
On TikTok, LGBTQ youth roleplay as Mike Pence's conversion therapy campers as a nihilistic running joke in the face of ever-present doom.
Apple's website is still listing the 2006 iMac 17-inch 1.83-GHz Intel Core 2 Duo for around $1,000—depending on where you're trying to buy from.
Tom Hanks may have received the Cecil B. DeMille Award last night, but his son Chet Hanks also stole focus with his head-scratching choice to adopt a Jamaican accent on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Unregulated surveillance, ruthless bosses, sexual harassment... after years working at tech startups, Anna Wiener is taking them on in "Uncanny Valley."
The legendary tight end doesn't want your pity. Maybe he doesn't need it.
Neo-Nazis got caught up in a case of mistaken identity in Michigan. Now the FBI is involved.
In the months since his initial arrest, the disgraced producer's case has seen multiple delays, shifting charges, and a tabloid-ready turnover of defense attorneys. In interviews, the team that will take him to trial explains their case.
It's been plagued by reshoots and release date delays, but "The New Mutants," which seems to offer a darker, edgier flavor than the usual X-Men movie, will premiere in theaters on April 3.
From "Bad Boys" to "Birds of Prey" to "Candyman" to "Dune," these are the 68 films we're most excited to see this year.
The Netflix show "The Goop Lab" will be a six-part series that explores wellness topics such as psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychics. And as you can expect, the trailer and poster for the show are a bit… out there.