WILL THE REAL JARED KUSHNER PLEASE STAND UP

newyorker.com

On Jared Kushner's family, who escaped the Nazis, lied on immigration forms and became major Democratic donors, a history that seems at odds with the initiatives Jared supports in the Trump Administration.

THE OTHER SIDE

vanityfair.com

In the months since his initial arrest, the disgraced producer's case has seen multiple delays, shifting charges, and a tabloid-ready turnover of defense attorneys. In interviews, the team that will take him to trial explains their case.