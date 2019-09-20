It's Been 10 Years Since This Legendary Five Guys Food Review And It's Every Bit As Satisfying As The First Time You Watched
Daym Drops ate a burger 10 years ago and spoke for an entire generation.
Stavros Halkias takes a blow torch to the NFT bros who spent their life savings on a jpeg.
How Fanhouse founder Rosie Nguyen, better known as @jasminericegirl, spends her 24 hours online.
If you're in a pinch and need to be mistaken for an extra straight out of "Oliver Twist," try these distinctive Britishisms to fool everyone with your accent.
This is wage theft, and Delta Airlines is conveniently ending the practice during a union drive.
The visual effects team at the Corridor Crew mischievously inserted Adam West into Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" and the dissonance hits hard.
"Fast and Furious" director Justin Lin announced that he will no longer direct the franchise's next installation, "Fast X."
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Footage of the investigators' first interview with Alec Baldwin, right after the shooting incident on the set of "Rust" that resulted in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's death, has been released.
She started as a homely housewife in a rocking chair and morphed into a bona fide super-babe, which begs the question: Who's asking for a hotter pregnancy mascot?
"The thing seriously creeps me out."
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Why Gibson is missing the boat when it comes to appealing to young guitarists.
Stop assuming your boss thinks you're skiving.
Across large swaths of North America, an ancient fruit is growing wild but largely forgotten. However, a community of foodies, farmers and scientists is eagerly trying to change that.
"We do not have an adequate level of control and explainability over how our systems use data," Facebook engineers say in leaked document.
The boys over at How Ridiculous chuck a bunch of objects through exercise balls to see which ones burst the most in one shot.
Elon Musk or not, I'm almost certainly not leaving the app. But in my defense, neither are you.
"I was intrigued by Glance Back, an extension that takes daily candids of you while you sit at your laptop. But when I first tried it, I hated the photos it took."
Sam Belliveau makes a stunning 183.4 pound dumbbell lift that you'll have to see to believe.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
From "Tiny Tina's Wonderlands" to the forthcoming film, 2022 is "Borderlands'" time to shine.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter was perfect fodder for this impressionist.
It's time to splurge a little for Mother's Day with a waffle weave towel set and bathrobe.
"Supernatural" actor Misha Collins sought to set the record straight — literally — on his sexuality, after inadvertently announcing that he was bisexual at a convention in New Jersey.
Aubrey Plaza does a breakdown of all of her famous performances but is still bitter about the one role she didn't get that still hurts.
If you hate laying in bed, soaking in sweat, this "InstantIce" comforter is worth checking out on Kickstarter.
If you can believe it, they don't think their family is accurately portrayed.
The tifosi were left disappointed by both Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc, who let a podium finish slip, and Carlos Sainz Jr, who spun out of the race, at their home circuit in Imola, Italy. Here's how it all went wrong for the Scuderia.
If you want your cat to have the most entertaining, good-looking and also completely absurd cat furniture, we've got you.
Tom Scharpling, a big Sandler fan, explains his unofficial sequel project.
"Red Rocket" actor Simon Rex had a memorable encounter with the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star and how he tried to renegotiate the price of a bucket of golf balls.
With deliberate network shutdowns and restrictions on the rise, here's how to stay safe and connected.
Lab coats are going for $7,000. Fleece pullovers for $500. It seems, at least in terms of corporate swag, the company is worth far more as a scam than an actual going concern.
Audi is betting big on its new "Urban Sphere" (the Q9?) as the vehicle that will power future cities. Here's what it looks like up close.
New Hampshire Governer Chris Sununu remains a thorn in the former president's side.
Only one major airline's staff has more than 10 percent of pilots who are female.
On Monday, while cross-examining Ben King in Johnny Depp's libel case against Amber Heard, Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn inadvertently objected to a question he asked.
Elon Musk has bought Twitter, for the small change sum of $44bn.
It wasn't long ago that the U.S. economy needed a shot in the arm.
Nic Cage was just one of the many actors who played themselves in a movie. Here's some of the greatest performances of someone just being themselves or, more aptly, "themselves."
Financial literacy takes many forms, and sometimes it's about the money you don't spend.
It appears Elon Musk will remain the world's richest individual even after his $44B Twitter purchase. Sorry Jeff Bezos.
Director Halina Reijn brings together a cast of Lee Pace, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot and more in a Gen-Z hide-and-seek slasher thriller — coming to theaters on August 5.
Activist Chaz Stevens says the book isn't age appropriate and contains references to rape and bestiality. It's a not-so-subtle dig at Florida's recent efforts to ban books.
Mark Wilson taught himself the law and helped thousands of other prisoners pursue legal claims, including lawsuits that cost the state millions of dollars. Then he was given one of the harshest punishments available within Oregon prisons.
Madison Cawthorn, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, was caught trying to go through security with a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.