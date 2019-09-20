It Takes Dog Way Too Long To Realize That A Glass Doorway Is Open And Not Closed
Doors are merely a social construct, glass doors even more so.
Doors are merely a social construct, glass doors even more so.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Sarah Green escaped her mother's cult, Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps, 22 years ago. She still thinks about those she left behind.
It's nerve-racking to order food on the phone in another language, but this guy did a pretty swell job, it seems.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
We know he's saying one thing, but we can't help but hear the other.
The level of work that went into making this is staggering.
A life of leisure was once the aspiration of the upper class. But now, bragging about busyness is how people indicate their status. Could a pandemic change the way busyness is glorified?
Apple employees responded to CEO Tim Cook's message about returning to the office three days per week with a detailed complaint letter. Other firms with office reopening plans should take note.
Doors are merely a social construct, glass doors even more so.
People in the United States no longer agree on the nation's purpose, values, history, or meaning. Is reconciliation possible?
An essential tool. An inspiration for artists. A public nuisance. The humble shopping cart has been all of these in the decades since it was invented. But what does it reveal about our character?
Sometimes all it takes is a wholesome encounter with a dog in a park to make your day.
Scientists are finding new ways to probe two not-so-rare conditions to better understand the links between vision, perception and memory.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The Hoh Rainforest of Washington state was once one of the least polluted with human noise. Now, things have changed.
Maybe let's workshop that a little bit before we put that into production?
This summer is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to create the body you want. Our fitness columnist designed a 24-step plan to help you work smarter, eat better, and get moving — starting right now.
The blowup of a billionaire duo's 27-year marriage was always going to be rife with drama. Now come the private investigators, rumors of affairs and former employees chafing at NDAs.
If you're a Prime member, you can pick up these wireless weather-resistant cameras with a whopping 40 percent discount.
French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting a town in southeastern France when a person was seen slapping Macron on the face.
Burger King said they would be making LGBTQ+ donations during pride month and specifically trolled Chik-Fil-A in its announcement.
Doncic nearly single-handedly took down the Clippers. But for the Mavericks to get much further, he'll need to get others involved.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The new season of 'The Bachelorette' started last night with no Chris Harrison as the ex-host broke up with the franchise.
Or, in other words, how to become a Terminator in one second.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right. Fishing gear, high-end meat, superb sunglasses and more are available all in one place.
Made by hand with leather that's made using an eco-conscious process, the Patnoflex are must-have shoes for anyone who cares about style.
Bankruptcy code allows companies to abandon "burdensome" properties, a provision companies have tried to use to discard entire oil wells.
It's good that their chance encounter was with a bobcat kitten and not its mom.
A vast cache of IRS information showing how billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett pay little in income tax compared to their massive wealth — sometimes, even nothing.
Here's a 11-minute supercut that condenses and highlights the most important announcements at WWDC21.
It started about a year ago.
On World Oceans Day, Nat Geo cartographers say the swift current circling Antarctica keeps the waters there distinct and worthy of their own name: the Southern Ocean.
Out in the third division of Polish football a skydiver planted himself right in the middle of a match. Of course the ref was going to reprimand him with a yellow card.
Girlbosses convinced us they would change capitalism. We weren't wrong in hoping they would.
She was a star engineer who warned that messy AI can spread racism. Google brought her in. Then it forced her out. Can Big Tech take criticism from within?
Last year airport travel dipped all over the country. And while the big airports were suffering, Anchorage's Ted Stevens Airport was flourishing.
Countless websites, including major news outlets, were offline after an outage at Fastly, a cloud computing provider.
Life is all about choices.
These two kayakers rose to aid of a distressed moose calf that was stranded in the Sheep River in Alberta, Canada.
Some of the biggest names in the business reveal how the mea culpa sausage gets made.
Though it'll surely have great jokes and smart plotting, 'Rick and Morty' season 5 will have to grapple with the same issues plaguing it since season 2.
YouTuber Jeff Seal tries to confront some of the worst landlords in New York City.
Australian police say a wanted man named Hakan Ayik unwittingly helped to distribute the software.
Mo Brooks just got served with a lawsuit, then doxxed himself while tweeting about it.
Xena the dog only wakes up from her deep sleep for certain choice words. Skip to 1:40 for the hilarious moment.
A restrictionist mentality is taking over certain segments of the left.
The Atlanta Hawks star is the story of the NBA playoffs so far.
With a rare miss the Hydraulic Press Channel try their best to fuse coins from around the world into something larger, but nothing seems to stick.