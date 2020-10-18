Issa Rae And Chris Redd's Date Keeps Getting Weirder As Exes Keep Popping By On 'SNL'
A nightmare situation.
Mika the Ragdoll Cat loves to relax by the koi pond and gently gets kissed by the fish.
Japanese researchers used a supercomputer to create an animation of how particles spread when sitting at the dinner table.
How did the United States get so overrun by strip malls from sea to shining sea?
A design oversight for the Citigroup Center nearly put 200,000 New Yorkers in danger.
How introducing a ranked choice increases voter participation and reduces polarization.
The sound of her cooking is so satisfying.
After 20 years with a Mac, I tried 30 days with a PC.
Two years after Florida's "forgotten Category Five," researchers are realizing that how we track hurricane damages can exacerbate racial inequality.
George Stephanopoulos (Mikey Day) hosts a town hall with Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) while Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon) hosts one with Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin.)
Cory Doctorow's "Little Brother" series has been a young-adult sci-fi bible for teen hacktivists. But with the latest and darkest book in the trilogy, it's all grown up.
This is the story of the Naushon Island great white shark, as told by those who were there.
Brian Edward Kahrs ingeniously cruises along Clearwater Beach in this DIY contraption.
Featuring a different side of the Sunshine State and photos of the "Deathmatch Drive-In."
This man was sucked into QAnon for two years. Here's how he escaped the virtual cult.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
Lauren Southern could spew racist propaganda like no other. But the men around her were better at one thing: trafficking in ugly misogyny.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
An intrepid filmmaker restored old footage of the intersection of Broadway and Exchange Alley looking uptown in Manhattan.
If things don't go Donald Trump's way on Election Day, the President may face more serious matters than how to pack up the West Wing.
Attacks on Joe Biden's son are missing the mark — while keeping the GOP distracted.
"Pax was doing math in homeschool where they're learning to count money. He recognized that the math question had a familiar name, Jayden, which is also his cousin's name."
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
The U.S. government collects detailed data on who's dying in which jails around the country - but won't let anyone see it. So, Reuters conducted its own tally of fatalities in America's biggest jails, pinpointing where suicide, botched healthcare and bad jailkeeping are claiming lives in a system with scant oversight.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office Saturday in an election landslide of historic proportions.
"I found what I thought were bobcats on the trail during a run. Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me."
Who stole the cookie from the plastic cup?
The Czinger 21C was designed by artificial intelligence and made with the assistance of 3D printing.
YouTuber Equalo attempts to power a TI-84 graphical calculator with electricity obtained by potatoes.
These are the wines to pair with a Big Mac, a Filet-O-Fish, and a Quarter Pounder.
It's been quite the week for tweets, and we've rounded up some of our favorites that capture the mood of the moment.
This guy pretty much sums up the ubiquitous social media posts of Peloton users.
More than 22 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche of early votes driven both by Democratic enthusiasm and a pandemic that has transformed the way the nation votes.
Brad really has a serious problem with his female employees.
It's pricey, it's portable, its users need it constantly, and retailers love to buy it at a discount. All of which makes it a perfect product to steal.
The state's voter rolls have grown by nearly 2 million since the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act in 2013, but polling locations have been cut by almost 10%, with Metro Atlanta hit particularly hard.
The far-right QAnon conspiracy theory — which holds that a cabal of Satan-worshiping, child-trafficking Democrats is plotting to oust President Donald Trump — has grown increasingly mainstream in the GOP base.
In a wild interview, the president's personal attorney made clear he believes he's on a mission to torpedo the Bidens. And he doesn't care who supplied the ammunition.
GQ's Zach Baron reports on the stupendous rise and surprising disappearance of beloved actor Brendan Fraser.
This scene from "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hill" is stressful to watch with its original audio — but this version is almost… peaceful?
Tracking the poet's chaotic, self-destructive life, his correspondence strains toward the condition of music.
The majority of Americans will need to take the coming COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how to persuade those who won't want to.
The Traxxis RC Car, one of the most durable RC car in the world, gets tested on a mountain bike trail.
Terror inquiry launched as police kill 18-year-old suspect who attacked teacher outside school in Paris suburb
Reviving his Borat character and playing the political activist Abbie Hoffman, the actor feels he "had to ring the alarm bell and say that democracy is in peril this year."
"She gets a treat, I get a photo, everyone's happy."
Detractors of the Netflix film have painted it as sordid and exploitative. They couldn't be more wrong.
The president's liabilities are spelled out in dozens of documents, published here.
