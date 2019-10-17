Recommended

'A MUCH BIGGER CASE THAN PEOPLE REALIZE'

Fentanyl is quickly becoming America’s deadliest drug. But law enforcement couldn’t trace it to its source — until one teenager overdosed in North Dakota.

Vincero Watches makes exceptionally crafted and fairly priced watches. With quality this good, and styles this bold, you can't ignore Vincero. Shop now for free shipping and 15% off your first purchase.
'SOMETHING IN MY BRAIN GOT TURNED OFF'

New research shows that psilocybin might be an effective treatment for diseases such as depression and addiction. While the work is still in its early stages, there are signs that psilocybin might help addicts shake the habit by causing the brain to talk with itself in different ways.

STRANGER TIDES

Every seven years, it emerged from the mist. The isle of "Hy-Brasil," aka the ancient Irish Atlantis bound to the whims of the sea, revered by locals as the home of their pagan gods, or else, as the outpost of a lone magician and his castle - the rumor mill never stopped churning