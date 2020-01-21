Is There Anything More Majestic Than A Tumbleweed Stampede
The Serengeti has the great wildebeest migration; rural California has the great tumbleweed migration.
Seneca Village was a thriving community for African Americans in New York City — until it was destroyed to make way for Central Park.
Why is she wearing cutoff gloves? Why does she throw the salt like that? We have questions (although we do know how to make lasagna now).
During his interview with Bari Weiss, Joe Rogan announced he was "probably" going to vote for Bernie Sanders. At 35:16 in the interview, he explains that Sanders has been consistent his entire life and that he "likes him a lot."
It's such a simple, silly premise and yet anything works with Sam Elliott's voice and mustache.
The Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas has a $1 million shopping budget to feed their nautical guests. Here's how they accomplish all of that.
And then he goes right back to looking at his phone, like a true millennial.
If you're looking for a way to waste time at the office, look no further than Andrei Kashcha's City Roads project.
Getting social media love can save independent stores — sometimes.
According to Insurify, here are the most popular vehicles in all 50 U.S. states.
"Two cops approached my car and claimed that I failed to clear the red light (it is legal to enter an intersection anytime before the light turns red). I told them that I had it all on dashcam."
Hundreds of people have been sickened by a new coronavirus in at least five countries.
Today is the official release date of Jeanine Cummins's "ripped-from-the-headlines" migrant crisis novel. Why is everybody so mad about it?
Democrats have a lot riding on Trump's impeachment trial, even if the final result seems all but assured.
Getting to the bottom of one of the internet's most ridiculously drawn mysteries.
Nearly everything about the Los Angeles appealed to him — the endless sprawl, the two-story apartment houses with outdoor stairways, the hot rods, the jazz clubs, the billboards, the sunrises and sunsets, the boulevards that led to the ocean.
"I murdered this man, welcome to Virginia."
They quit their jobs, their religion, their relationships and even quitting itself.
The industry shaped the past decade. It could destroy the next.
The first day of President Trump's impeachment trial gets underway at 1 PM EST.
Extensive water channels built by indigenous Australians thousands of years ago to trap and harvest eels for food have been revealed after wildfires burned away thick vegetation in the state of Victoria.
Girl meets boy. Girl beats boy.
Ruto the cat really wanted to smack Howie the dog. And she *nearly* thought better of it.
Summer sea ice could vanish later this decade, with disastrous consequences. It all depends on the physics of ice.
"You learned what pictures the Public Affairs Officer would release and what he wouldn't," Ben Brody explains. "Soldiers looking calm or stoic. Yes. Soldiers looking angry or frightened or exhausted or confused or lost with eyes like the bottom of the ocean. No."
Snooker is one of those sports that relies on absolute silence during match play, which makes it ripe for, uh, disruption.
The Yarrabubba impact likely sent Earth's climate straight from the icehouse into the greenhouse
The 98.6°F human body temperature may no longer be the standard. Scientists point to a marked decrease in inflammation.
Put in your sex, the decade you were born, and start entering your name below. I'll try to guess your full name before you're done.
One of the drivers thought there was something off when he saw a man walking around with an empty leash. Thankfully for the dog owner, he immediately connected the dots when he later saw a stray dog on its own.
And what a child thinks of that advice.
One of the things any CES veteran will tell you is that it's impossible to actually see all of CES. They're not kidding — it would be an overstatement to claim that CES takes over the entirety of Las Vegas, but it wouldn't be an egregious one.
Airlines always board from the left hand side. Why are we forced to enter that way?
We're not going to try to understand the music theory behind negative harmony, but we do really enjoy this version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic.
A dentist in Anchorage, Alaska, has been convicted on dozens of charges after he was filmed extracting a patient's tooth as he stood on a hoverboard, according to the Alaska Department of Law.
A team of researchers discovered a method of killing prostate, breast, lung and other cancers in lab tests. The findings have not been tested in patients, but the researchers say they have "enormous potential."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"There's something odd about this prey, but I can't put my paw on it."
Nobody could build a product as janky and thoughtless as HBO Now if they understood the real job that users hire streaming video services.
Greenwald is accused of being part of a "criminal investigation" that hacked into the cellphones of prosecutors and public officials.
One hypothesis suggests that there's a finite amount of protein that the body can actually use.
With an intimate four-part Hulu documentary set to premiere at Sundance, Hillary Clinton opens up about Monica and her marriage, her not-so-fuzzy feelings about Bernie Sanders and her devastating 2016 loss to Trump.
In the city of Batumi in (the country) of Georgia, a very good boy is doing his best to protect the kids.
The martian radiation environment is a problem for human explorers that cannot be overstated.
The actual life of a cattle herder was one of grinding monotony. It took Hollywood to recast him as the epitome of personal freedom, manly courage, and rugged independence.
The Backyard Scientist has the time of his life constructing a molten aluminum volcano and getting it to erupt in spectacular fashion.
Polygon compiled some of the highlights, ranging from funny stories from the set to broader philosophical musings.
Let this be a lesson that if your 3-year-old wants a pet goat, they probably aren't old enough to be making those types of decisions yet.