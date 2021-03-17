Is The The AudI RS E-Tron GT A Tesla Killer?
Doug DeMuro reviews the AudI RS E-Tron GT and finds it an impressive electric car.
This craftsman meticulously crafted a 3D sculpture out of nuts and bolts.
We're expecting a shadowy figure to emerge out of the dark with a knife any moment.
This homeowner got the surprise of a lifetime when she noticed a dog stealing one of her packages.
Detroit's mayor rejected the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine because he said he wanted the best one. Here's why he's mistaken.
Simon the Goffin cockatoo loves to dance to the dulcet tones of beatboxing.
iIf you have a phone that's an iPhone 10 or later, there are actually tiny lasers in your phone that help with the phone's facial recognition.
Want to electrify your home? Good luck finding a contractor.
For so long, we've thought keeping our heads down and being invisible in America might help us gain acceptance — but the recent wave of racist violence has shattered that myth.
Dave Gorman has a brilliant replacement for our current confusing calendar.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Trump's beloved personal Boeing 757 is sitting idle on an airport ramp in Orange County, New York.
Social media users relentlessly mocked a CNBC article that argued families earning $400,000 a year — the income level at which President Joe Biden says he'd begin any tax increases — "aren't exactly living large."
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
Sitting stationary at 14,000 feet, Brent Davidson reveals the surreal phenomenon that happens to a glider caught in headwinds that are the same as your air speed.
The candidate and the man who prosecutors say recruited him to play spoiler in a Florida Senate race last year were both arrested this week.
Car trouble sucks. Being stranded because an old beater breaks down is bad. Being stranded in a new car is worse, but being stranded in a new Tesla would top either. This poor driver in Florida, whose Tesla Model 3 was stuck to a Supercharger, knows all about it.
An extraordinary 100-day time-lapse of a three chamber worm bin.
How did a meal that combines a preserved North Atlantic fish and a potentially deadly West African fruit become Jamaica's national dish?
Rogen is taking some elite sweaters for a spin while plugging his new cannabis company.
People are discovering this over-the-top scene from a 2013 episode of truTV's docudrama "South Beach Tow" and are realizing Lakatriona Brunson's performance as "Bernice" deserved an Emmy.
Alaska man finds way to sell Bronco Sport for $13,000; Ford dealers hate him.
Actor Nicolas Cage was once a top earner in Hollywood, worth around $150 million, but he didn't hold onto the fortune for long. Cage squandered it on a string of expensive and often eccentric purchases, eventually facing foreclosure on several properties.
The scammer had to explain to the police why she was covered in glitter.
The load gets heavy in a hurry when you pack for your fears. Carry everything you need for safety and comfort in the wild at a fraction of the weight. It's called essentialism, and we'd love to share it with you.
Featuring a full-grain leather exterior, Gore-Tex lining for waterproofing and a gorgeous colorway, these boots are already sitting in our cart at Huckberry.
Not only is this superb skillet about 30% lighter than most cast-irons, but its precision machining makes for an ultra-smooth cooking surface that prevents sticking.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime — from Marvel's new series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" to "Zach Snyder's Justice League" to National Geographic's TV series "Genius: Aretha."
Featuring a four-hour battery, built-in streaming apps and a 4.5-star average on Amazon, this projector is a steal at just $221.99.
A resurfaced clip of Elizabeth Olsen discussing her life mantra went viral this week.
The value of collectibles — like coffee tables, whiskey, Air Jordans and Pokémon cards — has soared.
The vaccine rollout is underway, but what happens if there is a supply disruption? Would it be feasible to change strategy and give more people a first dose? An expert analyzes the data.
Beekeeper Erika Thompson gives a step-by-step guide to gently removing bees like a boss.
A certain notion of politeness requires pretending the ideal interaction would go on forever. That's ridiculous.
Steven Donziger has been under house arrest for over 580 days, awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge. It's all, he says, because he beat a multinational energy corporation in court.
A clip of Prince sinking a basketball into a hoop during a concert was unearthed, stunning netizens who thought Charlie Murphy's story from "Chappelle's Show" was a joke.
At the end of the day, this is a straight-up ICO-style index fund to speculate on NFTs.
The disparity between the women's basketball tournament in San Antonio and the men's tournament in Indianapolis is glaring.
There's no denying the rising optimism felt by some as state governors expand COVID-19 vaccination access and push to end capacity restrictions on businesses and large gatherings. However, experts are sounding the alarm regarding two barriers keeping the US from a return to normalcy.
"Food Only" turned out to be impossible.
Your favorite movies sing the signature song from Wham!
They created a slide deck for managers highlighting their biggest job complaints.
In an exclusive excerpt from her memoir, Stone writes about predatory directors, being a "difficult" woman in Hollywood, and her most iconic role
Don't fret the next time you're asked to scan a document — just pick up your iPhone or iPad.
The gun-toting Colorado congresswoman rarely mentions her father, but in a trail of YouTube comments, she and her mother have singled out one man: 1980s journeyman tag-team specialist "Sweet" Stan Lane.
This week's characters also include a conservative editor who couldn't take a joke, a Hollywood trade publication with a poorly received headline and a Georgia official who said the spa shootings suspect had a "really bad day."
The ultra addicting experience is the quarantine escape you've been looking for. Just pick a city and kick back in the passenger's seat.
A K-shaped recovery and a wild housing market are two ways the coronavirus recession has been unprecedented. These 10 charts show the pandemic's financial impact.
A year into the pandemic, we know the virus probably came from bats, but how and why it leapt to humans are still unknown.
Irish singer Allie Sherlock electrifies the crowd with her performance of "Shallow."
Still and always, hypersexualized, ignored, gaslit, marginalized, and disrespected as we've been, I am so fortified, so alive, when I'm with us.