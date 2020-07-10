Here's A Comprehensive Analysis On Whether Nicolas Cage Is A Good Actor
Nicolas Cage is a fascinating case study that continues to intrigue audiences with his off-the-wall performances. But can you say he's a good actor?
Nicolas Cage is a fascinating case study that continues to intrigue audiences with his off-the-wall performances. But can you say he's a good actor?
The Samsung Odyssey G9 Monitor is designed to match the contours of the human eye. What is it like to actually play games on it?
Diving next to a submarine while it's pulsing sonar seems like the worst experience in the world. Warning: maybe lower the volume for this video.
It's not too difficult to make a beautiful flipbook, not if you follow the guidance of Pete Docter, director of "Inside Out" and the upcoming "Soul."
You can't be too careful these days.
Inspired by John Steinbeck's Tortilla Flat, an Aussie attempts to eat only beans for 40 days.
If you've got an emergency in Prague, you can always rely on the city's surprisingly sophisticated street light system.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Local officials and public health experts warn that domestic violence is spiking in Australia as the country deals with the aftermath of catastrophic fires paired with the global pandemic.
Free for a dinner date tonight? We'll cosy up under the palm trees, beneath the eyes of Grecian statues and the bubbling of waterfalls; we'll stroll amongst Medici-inspired gardens and socialise with 200-and-something other guests who've ordered a Delmonico steak, or triple-decker monte cristo sammie.
Contrary to popular belief, piranhas are generally tame but it's still important to know how to deal with them if you have to share the water with them.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Inspired by John Steinbeck's Tortilla Flat, an Aussie attempts to eat only beans for 40 days.
The call center employee leaning on her teenage son, the event planner who moved back home and other stories of people dealing with joblessness during the pandemic.
Subscribers to Nathan Tankus's newsletter, Notes on the Crises, aren't bothered by his lack of diplomas.
Nicolas Cage is a fascinating case study that continues to intrigue audiences with his off-the-wall performances. But can you say he's a good actor?
A massive, intense heat wave is settling over the continental US. The ravages of the COVID pandemic are going to make it all the more deadly.
The stellar odd couple is a rare find.
If you've got an emergency in Prague, you can always rely on the city's surprisingly sophisticated street light system.
Teletherapy was not widely accepted pre-pandemic, but when circumstances forced providers' hands, both sides realized the setup has unique benefits.
Amid White House pressure, top weather officials "unnecessarily rebuked" National Weather Service forecasters who contradicted Trump, the inspector general found.
When you're out in the wilderness, the elements can be tough. The Go Incognito Outdoor Cap gives you complete protection from sun, rain, dust, wind and anything else nature can throw at you.
Crunchy and curvy, these ample-bottomed queen ants are as prized in Colombia as caviar. But to find them, you'll have to make it past thousands of soldier ants.
Run The Jewels' El-P and photographer Tim Saccenti break down the art of Run The Jewels, covering how the pistol and fist clutching the chain evolved over four albums.
Poppie, a miniature golden retriever, has helped console a litter of kittens who recently lost their mother. According to their owner, Poppie has been "amazing offering some support."
What was it like to just be some regular teenage kid, having to match up against a generational talent like Williamson, an NBA No. 1 pick?
The attempt failed, but so-called "network investigative techniques" are not limited to the FBI, according to newly unsealed court records.
A handy instructional video on getting the most out of steak from cooking it on the pan.
How many Black friends do you have? Is it "between four and five"? If so, then you have something in common with several guests on Ziwe's Instagram Live show.
How effective is homemade Greek-style armor from fabric made from flower stems at stopping a bullet?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Nobuaki Nagashima has Werner syndrome, which causes his body to age at super speed. This condition is teaching us more about what controls our genes, and could eventually help us find a way to slow aging — or stop it altogether.
Amazon is selling this 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $1,149.99 today.
How good are these strangers at identifying foreign languages?
For 30 years, we've been spoofing that Oscar-winning romantic drama's most famous sequence because we can't get enough of its sincere, grownup, playful sexiness.
Our natural biases make us focus on scary news, but that doesn't mean you have to live in fear.
Welcome to Disney parks. Enter at your own risk.
But this revolutionary moment is inviting us to be a part of the solution.
"Jolene" gets the bardcore treatment and it works surprisingly well.
Nandini Jammi is leaving the activist organization she helped build with Matt Rivitz over a dispute about titles, credit, and equality.
Astronomers are using this x-ray map to figure out how fast the universe is expanding.
Diving next to a submarine while it's pulsing sonar seems like the worst experience in the world. Warning: maybe lower the volume for this video.
Some men have discovered that nothing a writer can achieve in print will ever eclipse the rapturous, head-spinning high of making a lot of people mad at you online.
As Depp sues British tabloid The Sun for libel, all of the horrific and at times surreal allegations he and ex-wife Amber Heard have shared over the years take center stage.
The Samsung Odyssey G9 Monitor is designed to match the contours of the human eye. What is it like to actually play games on it?
18-year-old Anahita Nagpal's plans to start training this fall to be a doctor are in ruins. She blames a statistical model.
Using all four elements to grow the perfect berry.
The parody artist dusts off his accordion and gives the hip-hop musical his own personal touch.
South Carolina is besieged by the coronavirus, reporting more cases per capita than most countries. "We've completely lost control of the situation," one doctor said.
This week, we've got Kanye West president memes, the worst place in New York City, the movie villain vs. the actual villain and #RIPEllen memes.
You can't be too careful these days.
Economist Emily Oster weighs risks and benefits for a living. She thinks kids could go back to school with the pandemic, but we're gambling with lives either way — and the political argument is making the whole problem much worse.
That sexist schoolyard rumor is no joke. It's based on a piece of folklore going back at least as far as the 1930s — and it's been used to wrongly convict a woman of child abuse.
Here's a Throwback Thursday video of 5th graders from a public elementary school in Staten Island, New York performing Björk's ethereal classic "Joga."
Comedian Trey Kennedy nails a perfect impression of a white guy cracking jokes in the summer of 2020.
Critics have rounded on contact tracing apps in France and Australia for sending out almost no virus notifications. But experts say it's not a total failure — as long as we learn what went wrong.
Cheddar's J.D. Durkin explains Finland's unique fines that are based on income.
Thomas Cooper of West Virginia is facing eight years in federal prison.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.