Is New York City's $250 Million 'Vessel' Sculpture A Threat To Human Safety?
Mortician Caitlin Doughty weighs in on whether the Vessel should be closed permanently after several people jumped to their death.
The TV veteran reminisced about his early days on a network alongside Tony Bourdain — "the greatest 90 minutes of TV" — and explained an important activity you need to do when visiting a foreign country.
A since-deleted tweet from the Tesla CEO depicted Adolf Hitler and the caption, "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau — I had a budget." His point? A mystery.
The property on 532 S Roosevelt Avenue in Wichita, Kansas, seems like an ordinary home from the street, but once you take a look inside you're taken to a whole new world.
Dorothy Stover has filed a petition to allow people of any gender to go topless on Nantucket's beaches.
How much do you like water? Ryan Dubs went viral after saying on TikTok that he spends $2k per month on the Norwegian-based bottled water Voss. His video needs to be seen to be believed.
Sofía Jirau from Puerto Rico model is the first model for Victoria's Secret with Down syndrome. She hopes to motivate others to live "without limits."
Malone developed some of the first mRNA vaccines for mice in the 1980s. But experts say some of his claims about vaccines are not rooted in fact.
Hasan Minhaj recalls the time at the Met Gala when Trevor Noah told a hilarious-in-hindsight joke that the former "Patriot Act" host was her cousin.
462 days after a group of middle schoolers launched a miniboat from Massachusetts, it was recovered on the shore of an island in Norway 8,300 miles away.
The housing market in 2021 was a wild ride.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Mad Scientist BBQ grills a cheap Walmart brisket and puts it up against a regular priced brisket. Can anyone tell the difference?
You can't always trust a person in a suit. Even (especially?) a really nice one.
Tech companies used to guard company secrets like Fort Knox, but Tesla has looked the other way about random people poking their nose around their factories. Here's why they don't care.
What drives the minimum-wage workers who proudly reside at the bottom of the show-business food chain?
This week, we've got a guy who conned women from dating apps into giving him a lot of money and two iconic moments from two musicians' performances at the Super Bowl halftime show.
Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz describes BuzzFeed's investigation into the founders of Bored Ape Yacht Club, which used publicly available records, like it was a hostage negotiation.
If you got a Switch over the holidays, you're probably running out of internal space already. Invest in some expansion.
This week, we have a guy who thinks his wife may be depressed because she hasn't learned any new languages or trained for a marathon during the pandemic, a musician who thinks his girlfriend isn't attractive enough for his public image and more.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
"Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I'm like, 'I'm going to do the opposite — I'm gonna go really whispery,'" Pattinson explained, and then revealed that nobody liked what he was doing.
The furniture giant is hungry for Romania's famed trees. Little stands in its way.
Finding fun and exciting ways to rickroll people in 2022. It's gone so far out of fashion that it's funny again.
Apple introduced a privacy feature to stop apps from tracking you on iPhone, and now Google is doing the same with Android.
The Hoff Twins and Tom Hanks's son Chet meet with Andrew Callaghan and discuss some hot button issues like cultural appropriation.
Made from a coconut-waxed Millerain shell and a soft flannel lining, this jacket is rugged and gentle at the same time.
When President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law last March, he funded federal programs designed to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Why the skyscraper that the New Year's Eve ball drops from is eerily empty.
As it turns out, we have other things to do than pet our cats every second of every day. When you're away from their favorite couch, this automatic brush gets the job done.
Here's Scott Calonico's documentary short "Catwoman vs. the White House" which revisits the uncomfortable moment when Earth Kitt spoke truth to power.
Bollywood production company Pooja bought a plot of metaverse real estate for more than $5000.
Dave Grohl explains to Howard Stern why he doesn't use ear monitors during his performances with Foo Fighters.
Abelina Sabrina recounts some of the biggest mistakes that parents make when taking their kids to Disneyland.
Will any of us survive it?
Chef Frank Proto says you shouldn't be eating "those sad little soggy things you get out of the freezer" — and he's right.
These 10 cities in the South and Midwest are where there are the most homes available for sale for people who earn between $50,000 and $75,000.
Penelope Spheeris may forever be known for Wayne's World, but her filmography is continuously in conversation with her iconic Decline of Western Civilization trilogy.
The cryogenic mirror actuators onboard the JWST are a marvel of engineering: tiny mechanical motors, that have to survive the trip into space. YouTuber Breaking Taps built a 3D replica to see how it worked for himself.
Virgin Galactic will open up sales for seats aboard a spaceflight on February 16 with $150,000 deposits required.
An experienced physician and marathoner answers questions you're embarrassed to ask about running and sex.
How one of the most exciting scenes in "independence Day" had to use nearly all miniatures and creative shooting angles to get around not having advanced CGI.
Antibiotic resistance is approaching a crisis point, and the world needs to act.
These early adopters found out what happened when a cutting-edge marvel became an obsolete gadget… inside their bodies.
The "There I Ruined It" guy got a request from Reddit to transform nu metal band Disturbed's signature song into a doo-wop ditty and it kind of slaps.
Morning Brew connected with the hitherto anonymous creator of the viral "neural net guesses memes" Twitter account to talk about what sparked the idea, what it's like to go viral, and his favorite moments running the account.
One year after historic storm Uri, a small yet remarkable group of people on the Austin food scene reflect on how they banded together to feed the city.