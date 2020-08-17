Is The Metric System Better Than The Imperial System?
The US is one of the few countries in the world that uses the imperial system of measurement, but which is better: imperial or metric?
The US is one of the few countries in the world that uses the imperial system of measurement, but which is better: imperial or metric?
The Axios interview with President Donald Trump was such a dumpster fire, it was only a matter of time before it got the Bad Lip Reading treatment.
Here's a fascinating documentary about the surprising decay of many of Toronto's mansions.
Kurt Hughes, puzzled by the design of the Apollo lunar landers, built one, both as proof of concept and as a very personal vacation pad, for himself.
McDonald's clown mascot became a global icon in the 70s and was a beloved friendly clown. But in 2016, the absurd "killer clown" phenomenon put a dent in his legacy.
Isaac Haxton made an epic bluff against Ryan Daut during the 2007 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure.
Terry Crews, Michael B. Jordan, John Cena, Olivia Munn, Keke Palmer, and more describe their day — from when the alarm goes off, to sunset.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It was booed at Cannes and received lukewarm reviews but there remains something compelling about its lurid extremities.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Isaac Haxton made an epic bluff against Ryan Daut during the 2007 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"What did I tell about trying to play with humans? It's not allowed."
How EPIC, an organization of retired professors and administrators, helps its members keep active and stay curious in their senior years.
Amazon is offering up great deals on pencil sharpeners, markers, notebooks, sticky notes and more with this big back to school sale.
Rugby players Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe know how to use their agility to their advantage.
The case for getting a better night's sleep — without sacrificing sex or intimacy.
Whether or not you believe in "cancel culture," learning that someone who crafted the cultural touchstones you love is a racist, or a sexual harasser, or unrepentantly transphobic, can spark an internal reckoning.
Sometimes a fortuitously-placed plastic basket can save your life.
The mission of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force is to "detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security."
"Healing lives and creating futures," reads Rick Sponaugle's website. But a lawsuit filed by the family of Anna Burgess alleges that the alternative doctor prevented her from getting the lifesaving treatment she needed.
Disinfect just about anything anywhere with the Mobisan Mobile Plug-In UV Sanitizer Light. With a USB-C connector, just plug it into your phone or laptop and start scanning surfaces.
The US is one of the few countries in the world that uses the imperial system of measurement, but which is better: imperial or metric?
West wants to play spoiler in the 2020 presidential election.
It's hard to make an ad about fibre internet engrossing, but if New Zealand telecommunications company Chorus succeeded.
A week of protests has followed a rigged election in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko's security state deployed violence and fear to cling to power.
The act could even reveal how to look for life on alien planets.
Cardi B and Joe Biden discuss the effect of COVID-19, police brutality and what's in store for the 2020 election.
We're being bombarded with antiviral products promising to protect us from the coronavirus; even Queen Elizabeth's gloves now come with an antiviral coating. But are they worth the money? Doctors weigh in.
It wasn't until April of this year, as the pandemic made in-person voting potentially dangerous for many people, did Trump begin to falsely claim the mail-in voting was vulnerable to fraud.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
25 Bond movie themes were incorporated into this cover of "Skyfall," but can you spot the one who wasn't?
Starbucks Japan collaborated with ThinkLab, a design consultancy, to develop the coworking space concept. It's like a WeWork with more drink options and without the monthly rent.
This contraption was inspired by chameleons, an animal that has the fastest tongue on earth.
The way she transitions between Ms. Gersh, a hilarious old lady, and Alexa is seriously impressive.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is delaying the country's parliamentary election by four weeks to October 17 after the reemergence of COVID-19 in the country last week.
We're not sure if this is an adventure or a claustrophobe's nightmare.
Fifty years ago, the Beatles went through rock's most famous breakup. Inside the heartbreak, the brotherhood, and why the music still matters.
In what may be the world's most important math puzzle, researchers are trying to figure out how many people in a community must be immune before the coronavirus fades.
Here's a fascinating documentary about the surprising decay of many of Toronto's mansions.
A reading of 130F (54.4C) recorded in Death Valley could be the highest reliable recording ever.
Sudan, the last remaining male of the northern white rhino species, died in 2018. He left behind a legacy that's carried on by his daughter, Najin, and granddaughter, Fatu, at Ol Pejeta.
Yes, jury duty sucks, but that's not the biggest problem that plagues the jury system, a system that has a severe under-representation issue when it comes to black people and Latinx.
Fascists in France are reclaiming the comic book character as one of their own.
"It just felt like a bomb went off on the city," said one Portland resident, who's experiencing headaches and irregularities in her menstrual cycle.
Terry Crews, Michael B. Jordan, John Cena, Olivia Munn, Keke Palmer, and more describe their day — from when the alarm goes off, to sunset.
McDonald's clown mascot became a global icon in the 70s and was a beloved friendly clown. But in 2016, the absurd "killer clown" phenomenon put a dent in his legacy.
This monitor checks just about every box we could hope for. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate, has a native 1440p resolution, works with HDR10 and benefits from FreeSync.
We would like to cut our steak and eat it too.
Young people come to Los Angeles in droves with dreams of fame and fortune. Once they're discovered, it's not always sunny.
Fringe beliefs, conspiracy theories and the disenchanting of the world.
Kurt Hughes, puzzled by the design of the Apollo lunar landers, built one, both as proof of concept and as a very personal vacation pad, for himself.
Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's vice-presidential pick, has foreign policy views on climate change, allies, human rights, Israel and more.
The animal world's strongest bioelectricity generator, these fish use electrical fields for hunting and defense, not just communication and navigation.
The Axios interview with President Donald Trump was such a dumpster fire, it was only a matter of time before it got the Bad Lip Reading treatment.
Beguiled by far-right conspiracy theories that foster care was a front for child sex-trafficking, Cyndie Abcug allegedly planned to kidnap her son. Then she went on the run.
The murder of Seth Rich was a family tragedy. Fox News helped make it a national spectacle that has haunted his loved ones for years.
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport underwent durability tests in Moab, Utah and the results are pretty impressive.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.