Is Folding Eggs A Scam?
Adam Ragusea explores whether you really have to "fold in" an ingredient into a mix.
Adam Ragusea explores whether you really have to "fold in" an ingredient into a mix.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
YouTubers and locals are spending more time discovering what the draught stricken Lake Mead had underwater all these years, including Remote Trooper who found a bunch of rusted boats and a weird barrel.
Amazon has all of their best deals of the summer going on July 12 and 13, and here are our favorites.
Jack Barsky — a former KGB sleeper agent — reveals what his KGB spy training was like and explained the things he had to do.
The battlefield for control of Congress is small. Here are the places to watch.
The classroom doors at Robb Elementary could not be locked from the inside. That's a vulnerability school safety experts have been warning about for decades.
Adam Ragusea explores whether you really have to "fold in" an ingredient into a mix.
The latest surge is a test of our pandemic priorities.
Amazon makes extremely popular devices like the Echo Dot smart speaker and the Fire TV streaming stick. And we're quite thrilled that much of their gear is on sale for Prime Day.
Here's why Tom Cruise might have delivered his most intense performance of all time as Vincent in "Collateral."
Everybody makes mistakes. Some cost more than others.
This week, a formal warning from the boss over chocolate milk, a minimalist who threw out their fiancé's stuff without asking, and a dognapping suspect close to home.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Why does every 30-something in the 1980s look like they were in their 40s or even 50s?
A new newsletter to help spark conversation with the teens and tweens in your life.
This woman's workout ended in disaster.
A new report may have uncovered evidence of that construction on an anti-satellite weapon has begun in Russia.
In FX's surprise hit, the 31-year-old actor plays a tormented culinary genius who returns home to run his family's Chicago sandwich shop. We caught up with White in his native Brooklyn to learn what it took to get in the kitchen.
Stephen Patula, who owns and operates several McDonald's franchises, reveals how a Crispy Chicken Sandwich gets made.
A rough execution of an interesting concept, only in China.
Here's how much wealth you'd need to accumulate to feel in good financial shape in the biggest American cities.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Dexter the dog learned how to walk like a human after a near-death experience.
A radical and baseless legal theory could upend the country's most essential democratic process.
Not only can you save on out of season gear, there's also a good selection of summer picks too.
Ancient Egypt is often portrayed as a barren wasteland of deserts and camels. But the reality is truly fascinating.
The next public hearings on the Capitol riot will focus on extremist groups who incited January 6 violence and Trump's hours of inaction during the riot. Here's who you should know.
Here's how you can legally fly above the Hudson river at a height lower than some of Manhattan's skyscrapers and enjoy some breathtaking views.
Gwyneth has marked herself safe.
This escargot festival is a chance for gourmands to come out of their shells.
Dana Carvey delivered the best Norm Macdonald impression — reenacting the time he said a NSFW word 200 times during a memorably uncomfortable comedy show.
The James Webb Space Telescope's debut is dazzling—and only the beginning.
There's a history behind our skewed understanding of divorce's long-term impact on children.
Because we don't have enough to worry about.
The P'urhépechas were the only indigenous group in Mexico the Aztecs failed to conquer — but despite that feat, they were nearly lost to history.
Key facts — concerning President Trump's knowledge and beliefs when trying to overturn the election — based on Jan 6 hearings.
Susan Schneider Williams explains what it was like for Robin Williams to live with Lewy body dementia at the 2021 BioHive Summit.
A bow-tied, bespectacled guest for the segment was billed hilariously in one chyron as a "recent Monticello visitor." Turns out there's more to the story.
Nothing, Swedish entrepreneur Carl Pei's hardware company, is launching its first phone on July 12 in a livestreamed event. Here's what to know and where to watch the announcement.
RATM's reunion tour kicked off at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, with a strong worded message to the American Supreme Court.
New additions should especially please gamers and fans of Clarus the Dogcow.
Following the news that "Glee" actress Lea Michele will be replacing Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice" on Broadway, both theater Twitter and "Glee" Twitter have entirely lost their sh*t, and the tweets are great.
From Sputnik to Starlink, here are the oldest and biggest players in the global space race.
Sin City Outdoors looks at the mega drought crisis facing Hoover Dam from an up-close view.
Out with the white noise, in with the brown: people are elated by the benefits of low-frequency atmospheric sound that's helping them focus, calm down and sleep.
Amazon Web Services powers more or less everything Amazon does.
This has got the last possible thing you want to see when you're relaxing on the beach.
Security researchers have found a vulnerability in many new Honda vehicles that allows someone to unlock or start the cars without the keys.