Watch This Eye-Popping Demonstration On Making An Iron Knife Out Of Bacteria Using Primitive Technology
Tom Hanks really didn't apply himself enough in "Castaway" as this resourceful YouTuber demonstrates.
An engineer broke his bike and rebuilt it with two half wheels — discovering two halves make a whole.
'If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time.'
Upgrade Estate beat the record for the most couples eating a single piece of spaghetti simultaneously with 433 pairs. This record was a way to reconnect with their stakeholders after the pandemic.
"Yes, I think we should pay taxes. But from SCOTUS salaries to the police, I have questions about our ROI."
The hidden feature of the PS1 that remained a secret until now. (From 2020)
Over two decades ago, baseball player Bobby Bonilla ended up taking a unique contract buyout that ended up working quite well for him.
Beloved science writer Mary Roach explores the hilarious and frustrating history of man vs. wild.
We all wish we had this relationship with our neighborhood ice cream man.
Digging into the world of "pig-butchering" scams
"I remember what I wanted more than anything when I was nineteen years old. I wanted something that couldn't be described."
This week we've also got a guy who thought he could move to NYC and dunk on it without getting owned, someone with an unintentionally funny piece of advice and a truly great lake.
A pianist playing Hans Zimmer's "Interstellar" theme at St. Pancras International Station in London inadvertently summoned another talented pianist and they created a beautiful duet together.
MGTOWs, MRAs and even some incels are against overturning abortion rights
Stephen Colbert riffed on Chief Justice John Roberts saying the EPA couldn't provide a sensible "solution to the crisis of the day" without Congressional approval.
The decision will limit — but not prevent — the EPA's regulation of greenhouse gas emissions.
Ann Reardon cries foul on YouTube's decision to remove her video warning people about a dangerous TikTok hack for violating their terms of service.
Angeli Rose Gomez rushed into the school to save her two young kids. She now says local police are retaliating against her and her family.
Eighty-two of America's 100 most expensive properties are in Manhattan. Here's where the rest are located.
Baymax gets a lesson about tampons from a trans person in a scene from the Disney+ series that has outraged some people on the internet.
Sponsoring a football club is about more than just advertising, it's a status symbol.
A looser schedule can allow for serendipity.
"I don't like him at all," Atkinson says about his most famous role.
"There were mice, cockroaches, leaks, mould. Something had to be done."
"The Daily Show" host couldn't believe the way that the Supreme Court decision curbing the EPA's ability to regulate pollution was being covered by the media.
"I woke up one morning in my mid-thirties and suddenly couldn't see. I vowed if I ever got my vision back I would live life differently — I had no idea that would mean flying down highways twice the speed limit with a colorful crew in the dead of night."
We can't stop laughing at this extraordinary getaway — until we find out the alleged crime.
Some foods are better than others when it comes to the first meal of the day.
The Mississippi home has been deconstructed so that buyers can rebuild it where they please.
Shane Van Boening may have pulled off one of the most spectacular 10-ball breaks we've ever seen, with six sunk balls, at the 2022 Challenge Match.
Controversial psychologist and author Jordan Peterson had his Twitter account temporarily suspended after making derogatory comments about Elliott Page.
Jacob Tremblay does not count.
Here's the dramatic difference in safety between the cheapest Hyundai sedan in America and the cheapest Hyundai sedan in Mexico.
The Lone Star State's GOP plays with fire.
Tolkien's early drafts are filled with discarded ideas from Evil Treebeard to Bingo Baggins, and Aragorn's wooden shoes. Bladorthin the Grey, anyone?
Everyone is going to have to pack it up because nobody can top Taylor Dome's response to the childhood crush challenge.
VICE News had exclusive access to the Heritage Foundation's "Life After Roe Symposium," where the legal powerhouses of the Christian right discussed the next steps to criminalize abortion.
Privacy advocates are watching the case closely, concerned that police could use reverse keyword searches to investigate people who seek information about abortions.
What happens when fifth-largest exporter of wheat stops shipping supplies to countries with limited food suppies? RealLifeLore breaks down the threat of famine across the world due to the invasion of Ukraine.
Directed by the disgraced stand-up comedian, the film is a July 4th comedy of familial dysfunction featuring very few laughs.
Veritasium's Derek Muller walks us through this head-scratcher in which a prisoner has to find his number in one of 100 drawers.
You need to see his face when he reads "pork scratchings" for the first time.
Lauryn Hill, "Queen of the Mean" Leona Helmsley and "Orange is the New Black" author Piper Kerman have all done time at FCI Danbury.
Tom Turcich, from New Jersey this year became the 10th person on record to complete a round the world walk after finishing his 48,000-kilometer epic journey. His four-legged companion Savannah was the first dog to do so.