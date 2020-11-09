These Are The Most Bizarre iPhone Durability Tests People Have Done
From trying to bend the iPhone to pouring lava on it, here are some of most ridiculous durability tests people have done.
Joe Biden said he intended to be a president who "seeks not to divide, but to unify."
The presidential season finale is here.
The role of the Supreme Court will be tested in this election.
There's a lot at stake in the next 4 years.
"Rudy what is your plan next, like for yourself?"
A New Jersey politics reporter Alex Zdan shut down a Trump supporter who interrupted his live shot.
In 2020, as a viral plague and corrosive politics converged, there was no time and little inclination to celebrate democracy — there was just partisan bile, and a mounting roll of the sick and the dead.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A lot of misinformation has been spread about the 2020 presidential election, and we're seeing the results here.
Dr. Jill Biden posted a picture of her and Joe Biden celebrating the election victory on Saturday, and some eagle-eyed users spotted what seems to be a message to Donald Trump on Biden's baseball cap.
In 2020, it is hard to just to go to the grocery store without inadvertently surrendering 40 or 50 highly personal data-points on the walk over. Go ahead, delete your Facebook — it makes no difference.
Jack Ma had some eyebrow-raising words for Chinese regulators, but they should probably be listening to him instead of dressing him down.
"You ever get so high, you, like watch the credits?"
In the Trump years, the New York Times became less dispassionate and more crusading, sparking a raw debate over the paper's future.
"I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides in Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control," Bill Gates tweeted shortly after Joe Biden was projected as the winner by the Associated Press on Saturday.
We'll crush that bridge when we get to it.
A cylinder left in ice by a ship called "50 Years of Victory" travelled 2,300 miles to county Donegal.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday over the future of the Affordable Care Act — the third time in eight years the ACA has been on the brink of life or death at the high court.
The parenting vibes are very different on the two coasts.
Since you can't say, "I like eating and being able to pay my rent," you'll need to understand what type of company you're applying to.
In the right hands, conspiracy theory-inspired movies tap into a deeper sense of unease and distrust. They can also feed into it.
For a show that in recent years has leaned heavily on very current pop, hip-hop, R&B and alternative, it's a head-spinning shift of genre and generations. What's going on?
Oliver examines this highly unusual presidential election and Trump's various efforts to delegitimize the election results.
Christopher Nolan's latest film comes to digital and Blu-ray on December 15.
This year's winners showcased an expanded worldview, but also one really unexpected trend.
"Events? Why would we do events?"
The wealthy have made peace with the election! Bankers are practicing positive thinking! The stock market is a living thing, and it is happy!
"I don't trust this green fellow one bit."
Pfizer announced positive early results from its coronavirus vaccine trial, cementing the lead in a frenzied global race that has unfolded at record-breaking speed.
"If someone is from the Amazon," says Evgenia Fotiou, an anthropologist who studies Western ayahuasca usage, "they bring some legitimacy" to an ayahuasca ritual.
We've often heard about microwaves interfering with WiFi signals, but here you can see it firsthand.
"I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden said.
How Biden prevailed and Trump fell short in an unforgettable election, according to conversations with 75 insiders.
The Lock Picking Lawyer is given a formidable challenge by a fan. Can he pick this high-tech lock?
We love it when books have in-world maps included, and this collection of them is something we desperately want to revisit.
It helps folks who don't feel like choosing a show.
Though not so much "open" as "rip apart."
False confessions are not rare: More than a quarter of the 365 people exonerated in recent decades by the nonprofit Innocence Project had confessed to their alleged crime.
Trump had a plan to to disrupt the vote. Here's why it didn't work.
Players from the NY Giants and Washington Football team fumbled and fumbled and fumbled.
Sure it's gross, but human mastery over its chemistry allowed the success of agriculture — and the rise of civilization.
In Season 2 of the Disney+ series, the traditional sounds of "Star Wars" collide with Swedish heavy metal.
Julie Nolke's magic mirror has a sick premonition about her personal life.
Most efforts to take on climate change have focused on power plants, cars and factories. Food has always been an afterthought. Here's why that's dangerous.
Doctors and scientists expect a night-and-day difference in how the Biden administration will seek to handle the coronavirus.
Soccer player Valentino Lazaro scored an outrageous goal by twisting his body and looped the ball into the net.
With the GOP almost certain to hold the Senate, millions of Americans will be defenseless if the Court decides to take away their health coverage.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is perhaps the most important figure who hasn't weighed in publicly.
Contestant Burt Thakur teared up and shared an emotional story about how Alex Trebek touched his life and "taught him English."
Finally, you can enjoy our first lengthy tests of the weirdly positioned $299 Series S.
A school teacher from North Beach on a nature walk was the first to report a new invasive species in the US: the black bean bug from Asia. The bug poses a threat to local crops like sugarcane.
