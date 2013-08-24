Internet Comment Etiquette's Erik Hoffstad Delivers Hilariously Profane Sendoff For Yahoo Answers
Erik Hoffstad attempts to pay homage to Yahoo Answers by posting the final Yahoo answer ever.
Erik Hoffstad attempts to pay homage to Yahoo Answers by posting the final Yahoo answer ever.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam is pictured with a black eye.
The Scuffed News team traveled to Alabama and asked Amazon workers why they defeated the union drive.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Most people would have freaked out in a situation like this, but he was cool as a cucumber.
Contestants wrote that the three-time champion Kelly Donohue used the signal and called out "Jeopardy!" for not addressing what they considered to be an offensive symbol.
Inside the war between a very powerful company and a very stubborn franchisee, complete with threats, spies and videotape.
Need to close the blinds on your windows? No worries. This cat has got you covered.
A woman can be both beautiful and strong, so why can't a gaming icon?
The shipping industry is still feeling the pain from the fallout of the 'Ever Given' blocking up the Suez Canal. Now we're starting to learn a bit about not only what remains stuck on the ship, but the contents of the 64,887 containers that were stuck on other ships because of the blockage.
Some folks need to stay in their lane.
Forbes estimated that this year's freebies — which include celebrity-trainer workout sessions, a liposuction procedure, a three-night retreat on a Swedish island, and a card for a commemorative gold NFT of Chadwick Boseman's head — total $205,000 a bag.
Submarine trips, yacht builds, space-station visits: if you can afford it, this husband-and-wife team will make it happen.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Stephanie Ruhle takes West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to task for signing an anti-trans law while his state faces serious problems.
Researchers think the region's "mustatils" form the oldest ritual landscape in the world. But exactly what they were for isn't clear.
"I was stalked and raped by officer Christopher Drumm, but because of the job I hold, I'm the one facing charges."
Gun expert Nicole Franks reviews the quick-draw scenes in popular movies and whether they make any sense.
The Nintendo Entertainment System is an iconic piece of video game history, and it's hard to imagine a better way to honor it than this loving Lego recreation.
Erik Hoffstad attempts to pay homage to Yahoo Answers by posting the final Yahoo answer ever.
May 14 was supposed to mark Rachel Hollis's return to her happy place: a stage in front of an adoring audience. But in early April, Ms. Hollis, the 38-year-old author of the New York Times best-selling books "Girl, Wash Your Face" and "Girl, Stop Apologizing," posted a video to TikTok that jarred many of her devoted fans.
Black Thought discusses his creative philosophy, the early days of the Roots, and — in true "Paris Review" fashion — his favorite writing utensils.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The amount of detail he can recall is astounding.
I was curious to test out AirTags and see whether they can smooth my transition into post-pandemic life.
This lightweight, ultra-portable canopy helps you set up in a snap and get the party started sooner.
If you place your order before May 2, these gorgeous gifts from Huckberry will make it in time without you having to pay for expedited shipping.
Given the opportunity to make something 90's-themed, we'll always take it. This neon cooler seems pretty tubular if you ask us.
Janis Carter first met Lucy, the subject of a famed psychological experiment, when she was hired to clean her cage. Then she uprooted her life for over six years to rehabilitate her.
Adam Neely explains how Celine Dion made a conventional pop song into something special with this one trick.
They're pointing at the way to solve Marvel's villain problem.
Someone unearthed this hilarious Norm Macdonald bit about a moth from Conan O'Brien's old show, and it's an expert example of building a joke up to the highest suspense possible.
Workers from urban centers will continue to work from home, at least part-time. Officials and developers are planning the shops and services they'll want.
The percentage of Arizona's population living in Phoenix is drastically different from that of New York's population living in Albany.
Some people were making U-turns or reversing back up entrance ramps.
With equipment that made a mockery of the universal conditions of gravity and physics, the schoolyards of the early 20th century were a treacherous labyrinth of concussion and contusion.
This week, we've also got answers to "What motivated you to get vaccinated?" and reactions to Elon Musk hosting "SNL" next weekend.
Wait, *what* did you just say?
The internet has decided that Pfizer is significantly cooler than Moderna — but why?
The headlines were inescapable: states faced a financial disaster of epic proportions because of COVID-19. The predictions were wrong.
This is the first time these baby groundhogs have emerged out of the ground to see what the world looks like outside.
They used their car to stay warm when a winter storm brought down the Texas power grid. In a state that doesn't require carbon monoxide alarms in homes, they had no warning they were poisoning themselves.
Maria Ridulph was 7 when she was kidnapped from a street corner in Sycamore, Illinois, on December 3, 1957. Her murder went unsolved for half a century.
Alex Melton completely nails the punk-pop stylings of Blink-182 if it covered Journey's signature song.
How we sit isn't the only thing midcentury modernism sought to control.
The plan to kill Osama bin Laden — from the spycraft to the assault to its bizarre political backdrop — as told by the people in the room.
Joe Biden has had a steady favorable approval rating, which might be news to you if you've been exclusively watching Fox News.
The Daily Beast has obtained a confession letter that Joel Greenberg wrote after asking Roger Stone to help him obtain a pardon.
Blake Bailey was my favorite teacher. Years later, he forced himself on me. Why did I seek his approval for so long?
Sandra Bullock had accidentally read a cue card that was meant for Adam Sandler, and Sandler decided to just go with it.