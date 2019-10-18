Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

FOR PETE'S SAKE

gq.com

This time last year, you had no idea who Pete Buttigieg was. Now it's clear that whether or not he wins in 2020, he'll be shaping our politics for years. Jason Zengerle on the improbable arrival and urgent ambition of America's most famous mayor.