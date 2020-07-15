Here's What It's Like To Live Inside The Bubble As An NBA Player
Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee gives a tour inside the NBA's bubble campus at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
As Florida reported its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths, Ron DeSantis faced down an angry constituent who said he was "misleading the public."
This eleven-month-old pitbull mix is more shark than dog.
Banksy disguised himself as a deep cleaner on the Tube to stealthily paint some pro-mask graffiti.
Getting a haircut isn't really the safest thing to do in these times, so this engineer decided to take matter into his own hands.
On May 30, "at least eight people lost vision in one eye" due to projectiles fired by police officers at George Floyd protests. The Washington Post reconstructed the events of some of these incidents and found they undermined the official accounts of police officials.
If Bill and Ted were pro-mask crusaders, they'd be a lot like these cheerful dudes.
Young heirs are abandoning the family homes of their forebears.
An analysis of leaked law enforcement documents reveals an obsession with "antifa" despite evidence of threats of violence to police and protesters.
This amazing moment at the SeaQuest Roseville Aquarium happens so quick, you'll have to watch again in super slow motion.
Journalists bear a lot of responsibility for the rise of the toxic celebrity chef. But they're still in a state of denial.
In the before times, learning to ride a unicycle seemed like something we'd never get around to. But now? Look out, world!
A Star Wars super fan meticulously put together a Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series Millennium Falcon piece-by-piece.
In a pandemic that forces us to stay home, bingeing on doom-and-gloom news feels irresistible. These health experts offer ways to break the habit.
There was always a logical explanation for why cases rose through the end of June while deaths did not.
This year, the families achieved what seemed impossible: they signed a purchase agreement with their landlord and are creating a tenant-run co-op.
How a family argument between two brothers led to the biggest rivalry in the sports industry.
After winning his first Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was supposed to have a straightforward summer. But when a pandemic gave way to a protest movement that implicated the NFL, the game's brightest star began to find his voice — and prove that he's as adroit off the field as he is on it.
In the face of social and professional pressure, many young South Koreans are simply opting out — and the economy is adapting to them.
Or at least that it would benefit from some.
We're glad no accidents occurred, but this is no way to drive.
Bourdain's incendiary industry tell-all was at once a colossal act of mythmaking and one of self-flagellation. Twenty years after its publication, and more than two years after his death, it feels just as urgent today as it did upon its release.
The sprawling conspiracy theory has mutated across borders.
As COVID-19 numbers have gone more and more off the charts these days, so, um, have the charts themselves.
Tianwen-1 will attempt to send an orbiter, lander and rover to the Red Planet, a historically difficult destination.
Planes still crash pretty often. Here are the procedures in the event of an accident to deal with the fall out.
Despite the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses still found a way to make bank.
Elon Musk's Twitter account has seemingly been compromised by a hacker intent on using it to run a bitcoin scam. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also had his account seemingly accessed by the same scammer, who posted a similar message with an identical bitcoin wallet address.
Here's how it feels to have the most education and still get paid way less than all of your friends.
Car theft turns into child's play with a tool as sneaky as this.
From Anz to Yaya Bey, these under-the-radar releases deserve more love than they got.
In "Project Power," a pill can either grant you superpowers or have more deadlier consequences. The sci-fi action film streams on Netflix on August 14.
For the world's best-known corporate-management consultants, helping tackle the pandemic has been a bonanza. It's not clear what the government has gotten in return.
The three most powerful Italian mafias are all taking advantage of COVID-19. But what is the current health of the Cosa Nostra, the Camorra and the 'Ndrangheta?
When the flying of the drone is every bit as exhilarating as the drifting itself.
Safe and affordable housing is increasingly out of reach for low-income renters, according to a new report.
The nation's top public-health expert tells The Atlantic that he isn't going anywhere, despite the Trump administration's newest attempts to undercut him.
Eric D'Alessandro has a hilarious ode to the types of people who complain about masks.
Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married — and refusing to reveal her husband's name, prosecutors said this week at the accused madam's bail hearing.
When Julia Stiles performed her climactic audition in Save The Last Dance back in 2001, we all thought it was the most epic dance routine. On second thought, as this woman shows, maybe it was just really good editing.
A monstrous wave of evictions and slashed unemployment benefits threaten to put millions of Americans on the street — and Republicans don't seem to care.
The disappointment of a blighted planet.
Kayaking can be a serene, soothing activity, that is, until an alligator lunges from the side and nearly knocks you out of your kayak.
A new experiment places limits on the smallest possible increment of time.
When Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest donned a jersey of a little-known Seton Hall basketball player in a video, it helped shape rap fashion forever.
The president's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump posted a picture of herself holding a can of beans to promote the embattled Goya Foods, which goes against federal rules for executive-branch officials.
USPS letter carrier Peggy Frank never made it home on a 117-degree day. As temperatures soar, jobs like hers will become more and more dangerous.
Gus Johnson and his friends make a hilarious biblical re-enactment.
