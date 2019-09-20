Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'A CAUTIONARY TALE'
1 digg variety.com

Many of the young men and women that Larry Clark tapped to play key roles struggled to find work after the film premiered, and grew frustrated that they'd been paid a pittance while the director and the Weinstein brothers scored major paydays. "The Kids," a new documentary that's premiering at the Tribeca Festival this week, grapples with the lives that were upended by the movie's overnight success.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x