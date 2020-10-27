We're Not Sure What We Think About This Inflatable E-Bike
If there's a line between ridiculous and revolutionary, this e-bike has crossed it.
It started as a a run-of-the-mill "work from home" money scam ad, and then it just evolved into something way weirder.
If you place glass in a mixture of oil that matches its refractive index, the glass "disappears."
Using the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, scientists discovered molecular water in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth in the Moon's southern hemisphere.
The Village People (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang) stop by Weekend Update to address Donald Trump using their music at his rallies.
How does the horsepower of a Formula One race car compare to an Airbus A220?
Most babies don't have a positive reaction to eating lemons for the first time. Not this baby.
Keith Raniere faces life in prison following his conviction last year for illegal conduct including racketeering, sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child and human trafficking. Prosecutors described him as the leader of a criminal enterprise who recruited people at the self-help company NXIVM to exploit them "for power, for profit, or for sex."
"Pest Control" authenticates all Banksy works, and punishes those who acquire them unethically.
Sacha Baron Cohen explains that Rudy Giuliani had a security guard comb the entire hotel room before the filming of the infamous "Borat 2" scene.
Tenacious D perform the signature song from the cult classic with cameo appearances by Elizabeth Warren and Susan Sarandon.
Gun buyers say they are motivated by a new destabilizing sense that is pushing them to purchase weapons for the first time, or if they already have them, to buy more.
Climate change is eroding beaches all over the Caribbean — even though the region contributes a tiny fraction of the emissions heating the planet.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
On October 21, 1980, a beloved tradition was put to a stop.
The Project Zero reverse engineer shuts down some of the world's most dangerous exploits — along with antiquated hacker stereotypes.
Directed by George Clooney, the sci-fi film will be released on Netflix on December 23.
Abortion access would decline in large regions of the country, a new data analysis shows.
During a 1991 "Sesame Street" special, the late Robin Williams showed Elmo all the fun things you can do with a stick.
From black holes at the Earth's center to decapitated quails, a group of scientists — some working for a journal from a major publisher — are prolifically publishing pseudoscience.
Better watch where you're going.
Here are the logistical challenges Tesla faces in scaling its business.
Despite record prices, digging up the precious metal may soon not be worth the effort.
How the editor of the new "Mulan" let down audiences in multiple ways.
We once marveled at the celebrity bubble, now many of us are disgusted by it.
See how these next-gen consoles stack up against each other in a living room.
That's some impeccable table manners.
The space Western's first season was a triumph, but can it continue to expand its story without creating inconsistencies in the "Star Wars" canon?
"We thought this film was defective. But we were mistaken. This is how radiation looks."
As she releases a box set of her earliest recordings, in a rare interview Mitchell talks about life before fame, the correct way to sing her songs and her long struggle to walk and talk again after an aneurysm.
Freeform shapes and colorful squiggles are infiltrating decor as we seek new ways to make being stuck at home more fun.
To mock the Communist regime, Czechoslovak kids made illicit video games supporting protests.
Highly-detailed wool and silk rugs can often take years and sometimes decades to create. The materials, design and size determine how high the rugs are priced.
What's left of Peter Buchanan-Smith's trendsetting outdoor brand?
Would you rather go without the sun for the rest of your life or never stop hiccuping? Face the truly hard questions with "Pick Your Poison."
The pandemic has forced us to find fun at home, on Zoom, socially distanced, and still afraid amid the coronavirus.
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election.
Several people at Sydney's Bondi Beach passed over sharks while they were swimming.
Sacha Baron Cohen's most iconic character has shockingly returned just before the election to, unshockingly, expose the rot at the center of the United States. So how did he — and his new costar, Maria Bakalova — do?
As the stars of the critically acclaimed TV series reunite to urge Americans to vote, Jennifer Keishin Armstrong looks back at the legacy of the show's earnest optimism
"If Biden wins, we can go back to brunch."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
He has not played well in 2020. But the rescheduled trip to Augusta National is coming. Is there enough time to flip the switch for his title defense?
The Falcons' Todd Gurley scored an accidental touchdown on Sunday, giving the Detroit Lions an extra possession — and a chance to win the game.
The magician, beloved by American audiences, was totally unprepared for the British cynicism that greeted his stunt.
Not much, really. And yet every four years we go through the motions.
We're going to show you a series of photos and ask you when each picture was taken.
Finneas and his sister, Billie Eilish, took home some serious hardware at last year's Grammy Awards.
Instead of ignoring the ludicrous depictions of Kazakhstan in the Borat movies, the board of tourism decided to embrace Borat's catchphrase as a new tourism slogan.