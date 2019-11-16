Indecisive Driver Unsure Whether To Drive Range Rover Through Flooded Street
A driver in the United Kingdom was unsure whether to risk his luck driving through a heavily flooded street or obey a "Do Not Cross" sign.
A driver in the United Kingdom was unsure whether to risk his luck driving through a heavily flooded street or obey a "Do Not Cross" sign.
33 Thomas Street in Lower Manhattan has fascinated New Yorkers for decades — here's what we know about it.
Stranger danger is real in the animal kingdom, too.
His name is Christopher Spell and gravity doesn't apply to him.
We're not saying it's Bigfoot, but we're not saying it's totally not Bigfoot either.
The cellphone footage has prompted an internal investigation at the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The dog is named Annie and the snake is named Pickles. Don't think there's much more you need to know.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
We've seen impeachment proceedings before—but not like this. We rounded up 5 experts on the process to tell us what we should have been paying attention to.
Here's what those little black dots on the edge of your windows of your car are for.
Céline Dion weighs in on perhaps the most controversial scene from the movie.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A driver in the United Kingdom was unsure whether to risk his luck driving through a heavily flooded street or obey a "Do Not Cross" sign.
Surfers were shocked when a large animal swam beneath them off the coast of Doheny State Beach in California.
Enjoy your holiday break by knocking out your reading list on a brand new e-reader. Save 30 percent on this Kindle Paperwhite when you opt for a certified refurb from Amazon.
33 Thomas Street in Lower Manhattan has fascinated New Yorkers for decades — here's what we know about it.
Thieves love to use "ninja rocks" to break into cars quickly — does it really work?
The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Chicago installed dozens of Big Mouth Billy Bass and figured out how to get them to sing together to different pop songs.
It's so surreal to watch this video of Jeff Bezos from more than 20 years ago.
How Queer Eye damages the very people and culture they were trying to save.
Stranger danger is real in the animal kingdom, too.
Firefighters demonstrate why they avoid fire retardant directly on houses or buildings.
His name is Christopher Spell and gravity doesn't apply to him.
Make building websites easy and seamless with WP Page Builder. This unlimited plan gives you complete access to a drag and drop builder and hosting for life — all for just $49.
Living in a van is not for the faint of heart.
More than 400 pages of internal Chinese documents provide an unprecedented inside look at the crackdown on ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.
On Friday, former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment inquiry — and President Donald Trump injected himself into the proceedings.
On the public performance of solitude.
This Vitamix truly is the blender you want for your home. With a 4.5/5 rating and over a thousand reviews counted at Amazon, there's no doubt about how delicious the cocktails will be at your next holiday party.
Her plan to pass a public option before pivoting to single-payer is too clever for its own good.
The cellphone footage has prompted an internal investigation at the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A year ago, doctors told Joe Henry he had less than a year to live. The Gospel According to Water, his most poignant album ever, is another second chance in a career full of them.
"Marley and Me" is a real tear jerker — which makes having a little sister help you get through it very comforting.
The result: The state's biggest oil and gas companies have actually polluted more since it started.
The latest volley in a decades-long debate about apes' theory of mind involved one scientist dressing up as King Kong and stealing from his colleague.
Commentator Joe Buck called the incident "one of the worst things I've ever seen on a professional sports field"
Searching for a cure for my climate crisis grief.
For Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, Neumann was the prodigal son he never had, with a wild-eyed vision to rival Son's own. The inside story of how it all went wrong.
A Kiwi makes 23 observations that he finds odd about certain American customs
Having a hard time eating healthy while away from home? Meet BlendJet One — the world's most powerful portable blender.
A child prodigy from Belgium is on course to gain a bachelor's degree at the tender age of 9.
Brooke Nelson, a graduate student studying online harassment, told Vulture the quote the authors took issue with had been taken out of context.
How America's most famous gun rights organization came to view NRATV, its own streaming outlet, as a "distasteful and racist."
Nandi Bushell and Yoyoka are two wildly talented drummers — each barely a decade old.
"If I could master this thing so outside the realm of my own tastes, maybe I could stay inside a life that didn't quite fit."
A man films what happens when you drop a red hot slag into a cold river.
An uncommonly shallow temblor rattled the country, sending scientists buzzing as they began hunting down its source.
Want the fastest internet? Come to Queens.
During an air-to-air exercise, one fighter jet has to eat the others fumes in an extraordinary moment caught on camera.
It's difficult to effectively refute the claim that John von Neumann is likely the most intelligent person who has ever lived.
From pilgrimages to a massive omelette on a prehistoric plateau to collecting doughnuts from hanging trees, food was essential to the animal-based gaming site.
A New Zealand man was fortunate to be behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3, which helped swerve out of the way of a family of ducks.
The plan may sound "fanciful," but researchers say a miniature magnetosphere could be used to protect humans and spacecraft.
Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress and other charges in a case that has shed new light on President Donald Trump's anticipation of the release of stolen Democratic emails in 2016.
Disney made a lot of promises for its streaming service — many of which, as far as its content is concerned, it kept. But the service itself, Disney+, so far is messy, unreliable and riddled with bugs.
If there was no light pollution, we'd be seeing a lot more stuff overhead.
For the week of November 11, we have a handful of contenders: Keanu as a tumbleweed, Maclunkey, the "Payphone" exit and Claire Saffitz zoning out.