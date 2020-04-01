Upwards of 1,000 people died in Butte of the flu from 1918-19, nearly a third of all the flu deaths in the state. You can see their graves, but they don't explain why Butte was so badly affected. To put it simply, the city, a sprawling tribute to America's potential that prided itself on running mines, bars and brothels 24 hours a day, wouldn't heed all the warnings to close everything down.