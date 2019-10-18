We Have Never Seen Anything More Incredible Than This Man's Absolutely Ridiculous 10-Second Slip On Snow
And then he recovers! How?!
And then he recovers! How?!
You can move its body wherever you damn well please — it's not gonna move its head.
The legendary wrestler appears about 3 minutes, 52 seconds into the video for "¿Quién Tu Eres?"
Hope these folks made it inside!
Sometimes the universe just doesn't want you to go inside.
Someone please go get this lil guy before he turns into an icicle?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A weird year capping a weird decade made all that much stranger by the fact that we watched much of it play out through the funhouse mirror of the internet. Anyway, here are the Digg editors' favorite pieces of writing and internet culture from 2019.
We've combed through all the top 10 TV shows lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 shows of 2019.
It's that time of year again. We've combed through all the top 10 movie lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 movies of 2019.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2019.
We combed through all the best books of 2019 lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 books of 2019.
We've combed through all the top 10 song lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 songs of 2019.
We hope nobody was seriously injured by this series of accidents.
Our heart goes out to the guy reduced to crawling across the road in an attempt not to slip. (Spoiler: He didn't make it.)
If you grew up with "Sonic," "Earthworm Jim" and "Phantasy Star," this nostalgic collection is a must-have.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The frigid cold weather we've been having has given us beautiful, wondrous things like instant ice. It has also, on the other hand, given us things like this.
This man is either really into parkour or the effects of a radioactive spider bite are finally starting to kick in.
The best pens are the ones that never stop working. The Omega AXL Inkless Pen provides infinite, smudge-free writing so you'll never have to replace it. Normally $39.99, get it for $25.50 with code HAPPYHOLIDAYS.
Hope these folks made it inside!
You'd think Montreal would be always be totally prepared for the hazards of snowfall, but… that doesn't appear to the case.
When your baby is only about 20 inches tall, 20 inches of snow turns out to be a bit of an issue.
Both man and snowmobile walked away from the incident unscathed.
And if you still feel compelled to do so, please have an ambulance nearby.
We hope this guy's friends got him a warm bath and a fresh set of clothes stat.
An application to your nose pads will last anywhere from about an hour to a full day — depending on how much you put on and how much you sweat.
There are only 100 Pagani Huayras in the world, and we should keep them all far away from snowy climates.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
And then he recovers! How?!
Nothing signifies competence as much as a man who can barely stand upright on a driveway and the grunted words, "I can do this!"
Of course, one thing you could do first is stay the hell away from frozen rivers and lakes.
After talking with KOIN 6 News about jogging in the snow, this couple took off and didn't get very far.
Someone please go get this lil guy before he turns into an icicle?
Stay cozy and chill all winter long with the DudeRobe, the luxury hooded bathrobe. Typically $95, you can get a DudeRobe today for just $64.60 with code HAPPYHOLIDAYS.
Did a holiday party spring up at the last second? Maybe you forgot to buy a gift for a niece or nephew. Don't sweat it — here's a selection of eight gifts that you can acquire digitally on the double.
If you bring your own lunch to work or school, this modular lunchbox is a huge upgrade from a paper bag or cooler.