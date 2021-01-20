Watch Inauguration Day For President Joe Biden And Vice President Kamala Harris
Watch the live events and ceremonies of inauguration day for President Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.
Watch the live events and ceremonies of inauguration day for President Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.
Though it looks easy, the tools and skills needed to carry this out are not common practice.
Bill McClintock syncs up the metal ballad perfectly with Huey Lewis and the News's classic.
A curious pit bull is endlessly intrigued by a prairie dog digging a tunnel.
The poblano con queso taco takes less than 10 minutes, is vegetarian as is — allows for meat too — and is quite healthy to boot.
An FBI affidavit, which references this news segment, alleges that 22-year-old Riley June Williams may have taken a laptop or hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on January 6 with the intent of giving the technology to Russia's foreign intelligence service.
Here's why you can't buy these special LED lights from Philips unless you live in Dubai.
Lots of checkpoints, lots of roads closed.
The White House released a list of 73 pardons and 70 commutations shortly before 1:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, and Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as "Joe Exotic" — was not on the list.
A comedian offers a Trump supporter a million dollars if she can answer this seemingly easy question.
Over in the third division of English soccer, Tom King, Newport County's goalkeeper, rocketed the ball straight into the other half and scored this outrageous goal.
Follow the events of Inauguration Day as we update this live blog.
Lindell has claimed that MyPillow pillows and mattress toppers are soon to vanish from the websites of Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair, Kohl's and HEB.
Michael Shatravka tried to be in the shoes of the garbage men in Bayonne, New Jersey, and it was one eye-opening experience for him.
Donald Trump left a note for Joe Biden in the Oval Office, although its contents have not yet been disclosed.
At a time when almost everything that happens is met by a sense of either profound shock or bewildered disbelief, try this.
A 19th century sea shanty has become a worldwide viral sensation thanks to a postman from North Lanarkshire.
The movie makes its point about self-described "nice guys" by misrepresenting itself and then taking a hard left turn.
Julia Roberts's hair deserves its own credit for this film because it is enormous and glorious, and I am desperate to know what kind of products the hair department used on it.
CNBC host Shepard Smith dishes to Christiane Amanpour about why he left Fox News.
Recent presidential installation ceremonies have been studiously planned and free of major disasters. It hasn't always been so.
People relaxing on the side of a river in Alaska were shocked to encounter a brown bear in full gallop.
This power station from Jackery can juice up your phone up to 24 times on a single charge. Add in an optional solar panel attachment, and you'll be just fine away from outlets.
Movies frequently portray dead bodies but how scientifically accurate have they been? An expert in dead bodies weighs in.
The coffee giant has committed a team to work full-time on expediting its home state's vaccine distribution.
It's a classic, beloved, endlessly reinterpreted trick — with a seriously shitty history. Maybe it's time to cut it out altogether.
"Ah, she's not in a good way, is she?"
Biden's long career in public office spanned eight presidents, from Richard M. Nixon to Barack Obama, but the nation's highest office always eluded him. Now, Mr. Biden, 78, will finally join their ranks.
China's highest-profile entrepreneur appeared Wednesday in an online video, ending a 2 1/2-month absence from public view that prompted speculation about the future of the e-commerce billionaire and his Alibaba Group.
Today researchers understand that memory is somehow written in the vast number of connections — synapses — between neurons in the brain. But this wasn't always our understanding, and there's still a lot we don't know.
Here's how to decode what guys mean when they say they like a woman who enjoys the outdoors and who can keep up with them.
The two major investigations into the origins of the pandemic are compromised by potential conflicts of interest. Those problems need to be fixed — fast.
The war on denial has been won. And that's not the only good news.
A hang glider is lucky to be alive after making several critical errors.
The handoff of power from President Trump to President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Wednesday involves choreography that includes two nuclear footballs and two sets of launch codes.
The "light at the end of the tunnel" is here — a COVID-19 vaccine — and yet certian states rank behind others when it comes down to getting shots in arms, bogged down by confusing reservation systems and bad communication.
Confidence is everything, except when it doesn't contribute to your skills at all.
The descendants of the Purdue Pharma founders debated over WhatsApp. Meanwhile, bottles of painkillers accumulated in my medicine cabinet.
"When a friend sent me a link to sign up, I jumped at the chance to be part of history."
It may not know the words, but it definitely wants to join along.
In recent months hundreds of thousands of Facebook users have signed up to groups that offer an escape from the current events, with many choosing to relive 2009 all over again.
Our lungs sustain a delicate equilibrium in our bodies, while exposing us to a world that seems increasingly out of balance.
You might think I work outside the US, beyond the reach of our labor laws. You'd be wrong.
High school didn't serve up much adventure, so Devin Murphy signed up to do grunt work on expedition ships that sailed to Alaska, Iceland, Antarctica, and other far-flung places. Turned out to be a pretty great idea.
You would think it wouldn't be that difficult pronouncing city names like "Milan" and "Lafayette." You would be wrong.
Rivian, which has raised another $2.65 billion, plans to sell a pickup truck and SUV it has worked on for more than a decade.
Twitter says the multi-step process will begin with the archiving of official tweets sent during the Trump administration.
Paul O'Sullivans from Baltimore had been adding strangers who shared his name on Facebook for awhile before he had the brilliant idea to start a band with some of them.
Steve Bannon broadcasts election denialism and apocalyptic calls to action several times a day via Apple's podcast app. He's not the only one using the platform to spread claims that became a rallying cry of the mob that threatened the Capitol.
What are the most popular cars around the world? The data visualization team at Budget Direct crunched the numbers and produced a fascinating infographic.
"The mob was fed lies," the Senate majority leader said. "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people."
"She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration's health efforts," Joe Biden said of Rachel Levine.
Current and former writers from late-night shows hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, Jim Jefferies and John Oliver reflect on what it was like to try to wring humor out of the Trump administration.