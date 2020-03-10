Impatient Driver Tries To U-Turn Out Of Traffic, Hits A Firetruck
When you hear sirens coming up behind you to respond to the accident in front of you… maybe stay where you are for a bit.
If a car can go up a 1-mile hill at 15 MPH, how fast must it go down the hill to average 30 MPH over the course of the trip? Don't ask us.
Or maybe it's just auditioning for a death metal band? Either way, it sounds gnarly.
The $245 tasting menu changes every single day. If that's not dedication, we don't know what is.
We're about to have a panic attack just seeing this woman buried face-first in feet of snow, but luckily skier Will Fields stayed calm and was able to rescue his friend.
Next time you play keep-up with a ping pong ball and paddle, remember that you'll never defeat the Octo-Bouncer.
America's sheriffs have a ton of power — and barely any system to keep them accountable.
A philosopher, a medical crisis, and a mystery.
Social distancing is the only way to stop the coronavirus. We must start immediately.
Cats will always go wherever they want, particularly places they shouldn't be. Some tin foil does the trick, though.
Pods are the only way to get away from annoying colleagues in the modern-day office. But they can easily become hot and stinky glass boxes that everyone hates.
In his Netflix stand-up special "Alive From New York" and the indie comedy "Big Time Adolescence," the tabloid "SNL" star gives us two helpings of his troubled, compelling persona. Is his arrested development permanent?
Dr. Rohin Francis explores how accurately "Contagion" predicted COVID-19.
The American obsession with large homes, a matter of culture, policy, and economics, restricts smaller, more affordable options.
The referees felt so bad for the Bucks' DJ Wilson that they felt compelled to chalk off Murray's dunk .
The fear is similar, but the medical reality is not.
"Setting my tinder to Wuhan so I can get the real scoop on what's going on," one user wrote.
Profane practitioners, take note: This illustrated book will quickly turn you into the LeBron James of F-bombs.
Pugs have a reputation for being a little lazy but Cookie has the energy of a border collie as demonstrated by this incredible agility course run.
Coronavirus had an important role to play in breaking up the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil alliance. So did the US shale industry.
After his opponent's bow failed to fire, Sergio Garrido skipped his own shot — but he still went on to win the competition.
"Those cat paintings always look like someone told the painter what a cat was, but didn't bother to explain that they aren't tiny humans who are haunting the homes of noblemen."
The notorious case of three teenage sisters inspired a campaign for change - and a backlash from the patriarchy
Aging is never easy, and sometimes 94 years on Earth is the right amount of time.
For Austin Mayor Steven Adler, the decision to call off the Texas capital's signature music and film festival due to COVID-19 fears wasn't an easy one.
The tiniest thrill of your life!
There are dozens of sites that show you how coronavirus is spreading around the world. Here is our ranking.
The one social media platform we can't afford to delete is on a back-patting bender.
The best part? The brawl (in the Federal Prospects Hockey League) took place on the Carolina Thunderbirds' "Faith and Family Night."
A scientist with a Ph.D. from MIT is now overseeing the wellness brand's science credibility. We had some questions for her.
The man who would become Patient Zero for the new coronavirus outbreak in the US appeared to do everything right.
The movie introduces a new cast of characters from Black Widow's past, and things heat up.
Adam Castillejo endured a decade of grueling treatments and moments of despair to become only the second person to be cured of HIV. Now, he says, "I want to be an ambassador of hope."
Rutgers University math professor Alex Kontorovich and a few of his friends gave a shrewd demonstration of pi using a pizza pie crust.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, supermarkets up and down the country are being faced with unprecedented demand as people try to stock up on the essentials.
In 1894, British colonial official Chares Hose described the Penans, a nomadic hunter-gatherer people living in the headwaters of the rivers flowing through the ancient forests of the Kingdom of Sarawak — now known as Borneo. Hose described something the people of Europe hadn't known for several millennia: a way of life predating the advent of agriculture.
This is so much attitude in a very small dog and we are here for it.
"Billionaire Wilderness," by Wyoming native and Yale sociologist Justin Farrell, asks hard questions about how money changes American land by investigating one of the West's most beloved outdoor playgrounds: Jackson Hole.
Some companies never seem to die. The corporate version of the living dead is a business that's kept alive by financing instead by making money.
Aston Villa's Spanish goal-keeper, Pepe Reina, gambled and lost.
Political devotees don't like Joe Biden, but voters do. And there's a reason for that.
Potassium batteries are coming for the throne.
Coca-Cola launched its Dasani bottled water in Britain in 2004 — and failed terribly. Tom Scott digs into what, exactly, went so wrong.
The only thing better than a flyover? A fly-under (that's what we're going to be calling this).
The mafia masterpiece is full of ghosts, visions and the dread of the supernatural.
Mississippi State's men's tennis team fell to Tennessee the other day, but one of their doubles pairs did hit the best shot of the matchup.
Italy has ordered the quarantine of 16 million people in the country's northern regions hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, including the cities of Venice and Milan.
Denis Shiryaev, who previously upscaled other vintage footage of the 1890s using neural networks, colorized and upscaled this old video of Belle Époque-era Paris and the results are extraordinary.
The stupidest, most exasperating piece of advice commonly offered to suffering people is also the truest and most comforting.
A litany of problems in business, finance, container ship loading and aircraft loading derive from this one simple question.
