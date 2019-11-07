Impatient Dog Is Sick of Waiting For Other Dog To Come Play In The Rain, Takes Matters Into Its Own Hands
One little dog waited patiently under a tree in the rain, but another dog demonstrated that it was ready to go.
Never mind the countless times the Great Dane has occupied his owner's bed — this is his bed and he will. not. share.
Is Escher missing a chair? This must be his.
If a dog were to ever get drunk, it would probably be like this.
You can buy a product, but can you buy your way out of human suffering and futility?
A YouTuber challenges Harvard students to answer some basic trivia questions to win an iPhone 11, but some had a very rough time.
The run is the latest in a series of practice runs as the Bloodhound team attempts to crack the 1000 mph barrier.
No retrospective on a decade in music is complete without rounding up those artists who scored one freak hit and announcing, "Remember them?"
Most people I met in Anna, Illinois, wish the racist lore behind the city's name would go away. So why hasn't it?
The reason why mariners paint their ships red on the bottom might surprise you.
Every year, the old adage "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer" seems to grow more explicitly apparent. HowMuch.net visualized the median net worth of adults living across the globe.
With the 2020 race heating up, celebrities have started to open their wallets as well as their mouths.
These demos are always crowd-pleasers and tantalizing teases of how users might soon be able to further streamline their workflows. But in recent years these sneak peeks have also provided a look at how artificial intelligence promises to radically change all the digital tools we use.
Both iPhones and Android phones appear to have experienced the issue, and all major carriers are involved.
The tables have turned — but not for the reasons you might think.
At the very least, this is an example of reckless driving.
Anthropologists believe the remains point to the first-ever discovery of human-made mammoth traps, which would've been used to hunt the massive animals 15,000 years ago.
We've all got that outdoorsy friend. You know, the one who thinks Bear Grylls is weak and Survivorman was staged and if they were stranded out in the woods, they'd create the greatest Discovery Channel show of all time. Well, this holiday season, it's time to call their bluff.
Mr. Bloomberg is actively preparing to enter the Democratic presidential primary and is expected to file paperwork this week designating himself as a candidate in at least one state.
Steve Carell is hit with some "Burning Questions" and he answers them in the way only he can.
Trader Joe's Instagram influencers, like Trader Joe's List and Trader Joe's Kitchen, let followers know when new products arrive.
Turns out, drivers are extremely stuck in their usual patterns and barely notice new stop signs. Which is not great when you're piloting a 2-ton hunk of metal.
His goal was to restore his health on the Pacific Crest Trail. Becoming a YouTube star, getting stalked, and meeting the perfect girl were just exhilarating extras.
Up until the moment she launched the Kickstarter campaign yesterday, Dispel Dice creator Karen Wang was worried that no one would want her handcrafted, sharp-edged, custom gaming dice.
We don't deserve dogs.
It turns out that the Binary Space Partitioning tree used in "Doom" has its origins in research conducted for the military. That's right: E1M1, the first level of "Doom," was brought to you by the US Air Force.
Former jewel robber Larry Lawton reviews popular crime movies and breaks down the execution.
"So this time, the earnings results announcement is not good at all," said SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son at the start of the company's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday.
CinemaSins takes on the 2003 Will Ferrell holiday classic "Elf."
Why was Paula Deen allowed to be the authority on Southern cooking for over a decade?
Wouter Corduwener speaks many languages and bet random people €5 he could speak theirs. Here's how he did.
And if you're not one of those people, what can you learn from them?
How an old film set in Paris after the destruction of civilization has proven uniquely prescient about the present.
Mary Cain's male coaches were convinced she had to get "thinner, and thinner, and thinner." Then her body started breaking down.
When cooking a steak, you need to have a crust. In this video explainer, two chefs describe how to create different types of crusts.
There's something strange in the neighborhood.
Customers marvelled at my psychic abilities but was that really what was going on when I told their fortune?
Some people avoid them at all costs. I seek them out — and I'm not alone.
Before Trump's Louisiana rally could begin tonight, CNN correspondent Jim Acosta was totally upstaged by a talented kid with a sense of humor.
Deadspin and Splinter were only the most recent victims of a culling that began many years ago.
I first met him 21 years ago, and now our relationship is the subject of a new movie. He's never been more revered — or more misunderstood.
Is Escher missing a chair? This must be his.
Patent trolls benefit from a problematic incentive structure that allows them to take vague or abstract patents that they have no intention of developing and assert them as broadly as possible. Here's how Cloudflare fought back.
We can't simulate consciousness yet because we don't really know what it is. Who's to say that won't change?
Kevin Kiprovski had a lofty title, "Expeditions Associate," and a fun job — he got to demo Google virtual reality gear to young students. He also made just $40,000 a year and didn't technically work for the tech giant.
This cat is all of us when winter hits.
When a rural hospital dies, the community around it starts to follow suit.
A day of dopamine fasting in San Francisco.
The possibility of Earth gaining a second moon is more likely than many people realize and as SciShow explains, the implications are vast.
82-year-old John Rolczynski uncovered an incredible error in the constitution that showed that North Dakota technically didn't fit the requirements for statehood.