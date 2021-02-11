If Your Apple Watch Were A Person, It'd Be As Annoying As This
We know it means well, but that doesn't make it any less aggravating.
Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman's heroism was revealed in footage shown during Wednesday's impeachment trial.
Electric cars got a lot of attention at the Super Bowl, but Americans remain skeptical of making one their next vehicle. What's holding us back?
Trey Kennedy perfectly captures the essence of both big box chain's archetypical shoppers.
Donie O'Sullivan talks to people who have had their families rocked by the Qanon conspiracy theories.
Tessica Brown had a terrible month with her hair being stuck to her scalp after she applied Gorilla Glue spray. Here's how doctors freed her stuck hair.
The science team at It's Okay To Be Smart devised an imaginative way to envision herd immunity.
Also featuring Trump defense attorney Bruce Castor and BFs and GFs galore.
Why the riot's violent potential was greater than the sum of its participants.
Apple says it's not sending you a charger because they're concerned about the environment. The truth is a lot more complicated.
Freezing rain caused a deadly 100+ pileup on a freeway near Fort Worth.
"Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" comes out almost 10 years after the smash hit put her on a superstar trajectory.
The 2024 hopeful can't decide who she wants to be—the leader of a post-Trump GOP or a "friend" to the president who tried to sabotage democracy.
You can't have your bone and eat it too.
A 90-year-old California man took out two ads in the Wall Street Journal, which set him back over $10,000, to let AT&T's CEO know about his abysmal internet service speed.
Looking to history tells us what mistakes we should avoid in the vaccine rollout, and which ones we're already making.
Before you shell out big bucks on an air purifier, here's what one study showed was the most effective one at removing impurities from the air.
The 71-year-old singer was cited for driving while intoxicated, despite the fact that he reportedly had a 0.02 blood-alcohol content.
The retailer could still possibly arrange a stock-for-cash infusion in the future.
Some teachers and students got sick. Principals had to improvise constantly. But it worked — mostly.
A girl caught her overly ambitious cat make a play for a pigeon. It didn't go well.
Why Apple's CEO wants to make health and wellness the company's greatest legacy.
This Hamilton Beach grinder can handle both coffee and spices just fine, and it has an impressive 4.7/5-star average with nearly 20,000 reviews.
In 1990, the network censors thought this parody of Billy Dee Williams's Colt 45 commercials on "In Living Color" went way too far.
The Pentagon helped invent video games. Now it uses them for training and recruitment.
Director Shaka King explains how it became possible to make a Hollywood movie about the socialist Black Panther Fred Hampton.
Kids have long been taught a map showing what's below the Earth's surface. In reality, it's actually a lot more complicated.
Why aren't we looking for them?
You can run, but you can't ride.
The joint conservatorship powers were debated in court Thursday amid intensified scrutiny over James Spears' control of his daughter's estate.
Gaming historians and archivists are trying to find Ban Tran, the mind behind Wabbit, an Atari 2600 game that holds the distinction of having the first playable named female character on a console. Despite Tran's contribution to the field, there is little information about her or what became of her after she worked at Apollo Games.
10 years ago, Michael Hendricks demonstrated how to order a Domino's pizza and pay using CoinCard service.
When hospitalized with the coronavirus in October, his blood oxygen levels had plunged and officials feared he was on the verge of being placed on a ventilator.
Feeling the 2000s hardcore right now.
When it comes to lasting romance, passion has nothing on friendship.
Streaming a video game two decades before it went mainstream.
Phyllis Pena stepped in to stop an alleged Peeping Tom from fleeing the scene.
Voting registration data indicates a stronger-than-usual flight from the GOP since the Capitol riot, with an intensely fluid period in American politics now underway.
Time to get highbrow *and* get your rocks off!
If you're looking for spaghetti and meatballs in Italy, you'll be sorely disappointed.
The video of Mike Pence shown during the impeachment revealed something startling about the nuclear chain of command.
Last weekend we were blessed with some stellar guest stars on "SNL" and cursed with an incredibly unexciting Super Bowl. Here's how we're coping.
Dan from Russia gives a tour of a Walmart-esque supermarket in his homeland.
For more than two hours on Wednesday afternoon the senators at Donald Trump's second impeachment trial were addressed by a congressman best known for farting on live television and falling for a Chinese honey trap.
Seth Abramson's viral meta-journalism unreality
Luke Towan has an extraordinary talent for making a diorama with an authentic looking miniature environment.
Need a new pair of AirPods? Now's a good time to grab 'em for as low as $119.98.
So-called "alienation of affection" lawsuits are netting scorned lovers millions in North Carolina.
Dating apps probably aren't getting you any dates. But they are getting your data. Here's all the reasons why online dating sucks in 2021.
Senior editors beamed in by video, staffers raged on Slack and takes flowed on Twitter. Even with all the recent Times drama — "Caliphate," Chillsgate — the McNeil mess, said one reporter, is "the most explosive scandal I've seen at the paper."
After leaving LA and making only one public appearance since — on a widely condemned episode of "Dr. Phil" — the complicated actress sat down for a conversation about her legacy and the trauma of the Stanley Kubrick film: "To wake and realize that you had to cry all day, I don't know how I did it."
