If Going To The Bathroom Were A 2000s Movie Ending, It Would Look Something Like This
This is corny as heck, and we love it.
Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" has experienced a widespread resurgence in popularity thanks to that infamous TikTok video. This singer tries to take the song to the next level.
Here's a refreshing way to handle COVID-19 deniers that should make American lawmakers take notice.
The breadth of The Beatles's excellent musical contributions is so staggering, it might be easy to miss some of their deeper cuts, such as the deconstructed beauty of this track from "A Hard Days Night."
Did you miss the hour-long Apple presentation today? Fear not, here's all the good stuff in CNET's 12 minute supercut.
Take a tour inside a minimalist tiny home, shaped like a sandcrawler from Star Wars and housed by creative-type millennials living in Auckland, New Zealand.
Disney keeps remaking its animated classics because they make money but this scene sums up why its execution has been a total disaster.
Terrific Production, founded by Andrew Rev, touts itself as "America's fastest growing comics publisher," but creators are taking issue with predatory contracts. There's a lot more to this story.
This year, we're getting a two-day sale on October 13 and 14. Prepare yourself for some serious savings.
Don't worry — there's a happy ending.
Humans' spatial recall makes mental notes about the location of high-calorie foods.
After a tumultuous summer that involved a deep reckoning of the brand's work culture and ethos, Bon Appétit's announcement Tuesday of a new slate of Test Kitchen stars has been met with a lukewarm response, to put it mildly.
An intrepid filmmaker restored old footage of the intersection of Broadway and Exchange Alley looking uptown in Manhattan.
"We should be a little nervous," U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy of California said to a room full of his fellow conservatives at a political conference in Georgia last October.
Want to know more about your genetic health risks and your family origin? Amazon has the 23andMe DNA kit on sale for just $99.
Could the greatest author in the English language have written so prolifically as is claimed?
The Highlander was meant to be a space upgrade from an expiring RAV4 Hybrid lease, as we were going to be in need of additional seating after the holidays. My wife, Monica, was four months pregnant with our third child at the time of the lease.
We should learn to see the robot for what it is — someone else's property, someone else's tool.
Ready to go hard on your smart home renovation? Amazon has loads of internet-connected goodies on sale.
"A Goofy Movie" is not some cash grab. It's actually a surprisingly well-made film.
One of America's biggest turkey producers is winging its way through a Zoom holiday season.
The new iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of storage costs a whopping $1,399, but historically, is it the most expensive iPhone? Here's how the prices of Apple's iPhones compare to one another.
I need a hero. I'm holding out for a hero 'til the end of the flight.
Researchers studying the area in the Arctic for years describe the day of the calving event — and where they go from here.
Why are British game shows so much more cerebral than American ones?
I loaned my head to the world's first fMRI study on the effects of salvinorin A, a potent psychedelic. Here's what it revealed.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett got stumped over a question on the five freedoms protected under the US Constitution's First Amendment.
The ingredients for reactions ancestral to metabolism could have formed very easily in the primordial soup, new work suggests.
Back in February — it seems like four years ago — my lovely 18-year-old daughter Abbie and I were made what seemed like a pretty good offer.
"The removal of this female snake is a triumph for our native wildlife and habitats and a great example of the partnership between our two programs working toward our goal of removing nonnative pythons."
"I'd say, on average, I work about 30 mins to one hour a day."
Sony Pictures released the first full trailer for the video game adaptation, coming December 30, 2020.
We rounded up the best kitchen essentials that'll help you save space, organize better and add a new dimension to your cooking.
Adam Neumann may be out of a job, but his wild rise is standard operating procedure in Silicon Valley.
It's fat bear season and this bear a couple comes across in a bear sanctuary in Idaho is one lovely fat bear.
The platform is overrun with hate speech and disinformation. Does it actually want to solve the problem?
As we've reached peak "horny on main," men are retiring the long-held assumption that sex is the only thing they're capable of thinking about.
Who ever thought a 2001 Ford e250 cargo van could look this cool?
Recent pauses to two large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trials and a treatment study should reassure people — not frighten them — vaccine experts said, though it is a reminder of the messiness of science.
Why the Netflix movie falls short as a critique of Silicon Valley.
The stages of going through being scared: fear, anger, profanity and finally, contrite acceptance.
Quitting "career" Twitter helped me level up my mental health and gave me an opportunity to discuss gaming more.
There are plenty of good, interesting products on sale during Amazon Prime Day. There's also stuff that's just kind of weird.
Kindly Detroiters help a stranger with an expired parking meter.
When social media manager Emily goes to Paris for work, all sorts of hijinks ensue. Why are none of them — not a single one — believable?
With their penchant for social media and memes, young people are interacting with a new and dangerous internet space.
After a Parkland Elementary teacher in Texas was booted out of her virtual classroom, her kids tried their best to behave.
The Victorian MP delivered a 90 second speech yesterday afternoon which borrowed three times from a speech delivered by the fictional president Jed Bartlet, played by Martin Sheen.
Friend and confidant Hiram Garcia gets up close and personal with America's biggest leading man in a new photo book.
You want to be very careful before you step on this bee's territory.
The super fan behind the @fine_art_simpsons Instagram account has found a wonderfully creative way to blend the iconic figures from the longest-running sitcom in history into famous works of art.
Lindsay Clowes and Alex Leckie invited guests from the Maritimes and Maine to their wedding.