Icelanders Perfectly Troll Mark Zuckerberg With Hilarious 'Meta' Announcement Parody
This parody video at Mark Zuckerberg's expense might make you really want to visit Iceland.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The first carmaker to hit a $1 trillion valuation has a complicated past.
Baseball aficionado Jomboy has been watching a lot of cricket during paternity leave, so it's only natural he became an expert at it.
His campaign can't find its footing.
Even if you're trapped in the middle of a crowd, here are some safety precautions you can take.
"We are pouring carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere with hardly any concern for its long term and global effects," Sagan said in this unsettling Congressional testimony warning us about the future.
"She had a wank in the middle of Central Saint Martins and called it performance art."
Every year, the streaming industry becomes even hungrier for intellectual property to adapt.
Seth Meyers reminded viewers of a quote the former White House advisor made in March 2020 that "should follow her for the rest of her career."
Jellycat, the stuffed animal brand for babies and toddlers, has accumulated a VERY enthusiastic parent fan base.
If you've an internet connection, free time and a stubborn commitment to getting the facts right, then you too, can be an open source researcher.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Fourteen fans, one bucket and a bunch of colors — captured in 1,000 frames-per-second on 4K film. It's lit.
Warner Bros. teams with Nifty's to launch 100,000 unique "Matrix"-inspired avatars.
Lucille Ball's hometown famously featured a statue that looked nothing like her. Nicole Kidman's version of Lucille Ball might actually look even less like her.
The new technology is scheduled to roll out at early as 2026.
The man purchased the Rolex Oyster Cosmograph for $345.97 in 1975 (which, to be fair, wasn't cheap), but he wasn't prepared for what the super-rare watch is worth today.
The Solterra is built on a platform co-developed by Toyota.
Accomplished entertainer and facial-expression extraordinaire Lin-Manuel Miranda's film "tick, tick… Boom!' is out in select cinemas this week and will be streaming on Netflix next week.
Aubrey Plaza told Stephen Colbert that Michael Caine tried to get her to do this one weird trick and she couldn't believe it was humanly possible.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Adding Jack Black to anything instantly improves it as demonstrated in this performance of "Suffragette City" with the Blue Bear School Of Music.
The actor was on "Salon Talks" to discuss his Netflix action flick, voicing Mickey and why "Office" fans yell at him.
As long as video games have existed, young people have wanted them as gifts. But once you've picked up some of the best games for the holidays, what else is there to give?
Pete Davidson hilariously unloads on the Jonas Brothers in this teaser for their upcoming special.
America will rely on him Friday in its big World Cup qualifying match against Mexico.
Free Fly's Elements jacket keeps us warm without the heft of other jackets because of the incredibly insulated sherpa lining.
Ryan Reynolds was scheduled to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and Will Ferrell was scheduled to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" but the duo pulled the old switcheroo and appeared in lieu of the other.
Early reviews are rolling in for DICE's latest 'Battlefield' game on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Let's take a look at this first round of reviews to see if it's actually worth playing.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
Dating apps are more popular than ever but here's what the makers never tell you when you sign up.
This week, we've also got memes about Twitter Blue and Lady Gaga at the "House of Gucci" UK premiere.
From their roots in the Soviet Union invasion, to their spike because of the more recent American one, this is how the Taliban took back Kabul and the country.
The Get Lost Losers had one objective: give the sailors stuck at sea something to smile about.
Pressure cookers, slow cookers, air fryers and more are on deep discount at Amazon. We're gonna need these for holiday cooking anyway.
North Korea is adding a number of new deadly weapons to its arsenal in Pyongyang, including missiles that launch from trains to hypersonic ones — here's why the nation is adding to its existing set of nuclear bombs and submarines at an alarming pace.
Something awful happened to me when I was young that makes her criticisms hard to take.
A new poll finds little difference between people with and without college degrees on questions about "wokeness."
Terry Crews is getting a lot of flak for appearing in this Amazon ad which seems to sugarcoat some of the more unsavory things about working for the tech giant.
How the nationwide school bus driver shortage helps explain our economic weirdness.
Orange juice and toothpaste aren't exactly peanut butter and jelly. In fact, they're the exact opposite.
Joseph Beyrle, the only American soldier to have served with both the United States Army and the Soviet Red Army, pretty much did every possible thing an individual could do to fight the Nazis short of assassinating Hitler.
The "30 Rock" alum and creator of "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" on trying vodka for the first time and why gentle humor is his favorite kind of humor.
Delaware County police officers shot and killed an 8-year-old girl after hearing gunfire a block away, and opening fire on a vehicle. Now, the DA is charging the two teen boys who allegedly fired the shots down the street—which struck no one—with murder.
The largest sport utility vehicles on the market weren't built for speed, but seriously, which one is the fastest?
Katrina, Ida and resisting the "looting" myth.
93-year-old Jack Campbell of The Royal Dublin Fusiliers shares tales from WWI back in this 1988 interview.