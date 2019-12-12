Icelandic Man Ventures Outside After A Blizzard, Discovers That His House Has Nearly Disappeared
"The morning after the first day of the storm, the outside of my house looked like this."
The Tesla Valve was invented by Nikola Tesla, but you (like us) probably hadn't heard of it. Turns out, it's pretty cool!
There's only so much a suspension system can handle, and this was well beyond that limit.
BuzzFeed sat several Italians down to try the Italian food sold at Trader Joe's. It didn't go so well.
Always wise to leave your weak spot right out there in the open.
Pete Buttigieg takes the hot seat with top critic The Root's Michael Harriot who holds his feet to the fire on race issues.
Despite having a ton of sand, the kind of sand that Saudi Arabia has is not the right kind of sand for building.
At Stanford, David Camarillo chases the dream of a helmet that can prevent brain disease related to playing football. It's filled with water. Really. Brain experts say he's wasting his time.
Feeling out of step with the mores of contemporary life, members of a conservative-Catholic group have built a thriving community in rural Kansas. Could their flight from mainstream society be a harbinger for the nation?
2019 was the year of TikTok. But which TikToks made it to the top?
One woman leads the way in stopping snakebite from killing and mutilating thousands in Indonesia. Meet Maha, the snakebite doctor.
It's not the "Alien" sequel we expected, but it's the one we deserve.
An eccentric group of citizen-scientists called Old Weather has transcribed millions of observations from long-forgotten logbooks of ships, many from the great era of Arctic exploration. As the polar regions grow ever warmer, the volunteers have amassed a rich repository of climate data in a 21st century rescue mission.
The show's second season broke hearts, won Emmys, and cemented creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a generational star. Here, her 'Fleabag' colleagues trace the journey from 12-minute monologue to show of the year.
Comedian Mark Normand's appearance on the Cleveland-area morning show was at least enjoyed by the people laughing hysterically behind the camera.
If you're going to go, might as well go out with a bang.
Mathematicians regard the Collatz conjecture as a quagmire and warn each other to stay away. But now Terence Tao has made more progress than anyone in decades.
"Every week, I go to a club. I act like I'm too drunk to stand." "Promising Young Woman" will premiere in theaters on April 17.
Grocery store employees, fast-food workers, UberEats and Instacart contractors are all part of the food industry, which saw more union efforts for better salaries, benefits and safety in 2019.
Talk about being in the right place at the right time.
Sifting through images of conflict, triumph and catastrophe from around the world, here are the photos to represent the year.
SpaceX has inspired other companies to pursue private markets within the world of launch.
Truly Baby Yoda is all of us on a long road trip.
While the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is a marvel from below, heading to the top is an exhausting, overhyped and frankly boring experience.
For a few years around the millennium, Delia's and its direct-to-consumer catalogs were the hottest brand in the country. It was a glimpse of things to come.
It's not the sinister "blue light" people keep talking about that's hurting your eyes.
Vulture's critics pored over all of the decade's films. Here's the best, the worst, and the mehst.
Amazon's Ring home security cameras are being hacked into by cybercriminals and the footage is horrifying. In one instance, a hacker got access to an 8-year-old's bedroom and began talking to her.
A tally of the stats on every duel across "Star Wars" films.
The MCU may have humbly started with Iron Man, but plans were always in place for the interconnected universe that would go on to redefine Hollywood in the 2010s.
Help your opponents first before you crush them.
Test your knowledge of the 2010s in music, movies, TV, technology and more.
Nicholas Britell explains how his theme song conveys information about what viewers are about to watch.
Hundreds of speakers who packed a middle-school cafeteria on Monday night cited the state's history of welcoming immigrants from Scandinavia, its tradition of "North Dakota Nice," and the Christian faith shared by many in the room.
They made an improbable duo of UFO hunters — a plump Miss Marple and a gun-toting gamekeeper. The true story of their long-odds mission to solve the "Roswell of Wales."
What countries are best represented in US cuisine?
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilderness of Siberia discovered a family that had never encountered other humans.
For 11 months of the year, we are discerning movie-watchers. In December, we binge-watch "A Christmas Prince."
From Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather, some athletes have made an obscene amount of money.
In cities like New York, Paris, Rotterdam, and soon San Francisco, car-free streets are emerging amid a growing movement.
Five weeks before Theresa Greenwood vanished, the 64-year-old retiree asked me if I wanted to see into the past.
It's time for the "unintelligent personal assistant" to shine.
A phage that resists all forms of the antiviral defense known as CRISPR has an unusual means of survival.
The artist Nastja Säde Rönkkö talks about what life was like when she utterly disconnected from the online world for half a year.
We'll cross the bridge — the most difficult way — when we get to it.
Its plant-based meat tastes uncannily like the real thing. Now it is fighting to survive its success.
In the 1950s, almost half of all employed people were either in farming or manufacturing. As you can imagine, work changed a bit over the years.
"I ended up freaking out and losing the frog in the car."
How retailers hide the costs of delivery — and why we're such suckers for their ploys
From Baby Yoda to DaBaby to "Baby Shark," it's been a banner year for babies.
Prek Gjoni makes an extraordinary trek with his goats through some of the most pristine mountains in Europe.