Corey Menafee wasn't groomed to be a revolutionary, and he wasn't schooled in tearing down monuments. But four years ago, he swiped into work at a Yale dining hall and drew a line in the sand. He changed the institution forever.

Tech oracle Jaron Lanier saw the evils of social media platforms before anyone else. Now he talks about whether Twitter activism really works, how to fix Facebook, and why he won't be joining Silicon Valley's overlords in New Zealand.

