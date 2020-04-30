Here's An Unusual Camera Lens That Allows You To See Behind Objects
It sounds like science fiction, but no, it's just physics.
It sounds like science fiction, but no, it's just physics.
Charles Bello tells the story of how he built a sustainable home with his wife completely surrounded by 240 acres of redwood forest.
Even without VR goggles, this is quite something.
Dan Dubuque performs a medley of Rage Against The Machine songs while out in the snowy woods.
To complete the test, you must meet many requirements, including swimming 500 yards under 12.5 minutes, completing 42 pushups in two minutes and running 1.5 miles in 11.5 minutes. To say it's challenging would be the understatement of the year.
Vallejo Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer has since resigned from the commission after throwing his cat in the air and drinking during a Zoom meeting.
A comedian re-enacts the feeling unemployed folks get from calling the unemployment department these days.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The Silicon Valley engineer, who had no background in medical supplies but was recommended by the White House, never delivered the ventilators. Now New York is trying to claw back the money.
The harrowing story of the tourists, crew, and captain trapped on a cruise ship that would become a microcosm of the confusion and panic engulfing the globe.
No matter how much we try, it's hard for us to reconcile in our brains that structures like this can hold together.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Here are some tips to making sure your fruits and vegetables have a longer shelf life.
The state is about to find out how many people need to lose their lives to shore up the economy.
Experts say at least 18 months. Here's how to shorten the timeline.
In response to a question about Tesla's liquidity, Musk focused his ire on the stay-at-home orders (which are keeping Tesla's California factory closed).
We imagined a four-level mall, mapped with brands like Macy's and J.C. Penney, to show which top-name retailers face the most trouble in the coronavirus economy.
Scientists have spent three decades cleaning up the Hanford Site's 177 giant tanks of radioactive sludge. And they're just getting started.
A Russian man pulls off an extraordinary feat of strength.
Samara Ginsberg performs the classic theme song from the popular 1980s kids show.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country's coronavirus crisis will get worse. It's already bad, experts say.
Viruses and bacteria can live on surfaces for longer than you think. Hygiene Hand is the tool that lets you get through your day without exposing yourself to dirty surfaces. Right now, it's just $19.99.
Even without VR goggles, this is quite something.
It sounds like science fiction, but no, it's just physics.
Why are we still hoarding food? The 1944 Minnesota Starvation Experiment offers some answers about the psychology of food insecurity.
Ice cream cone in a whirlpool? Ice cream cone in a whirlpool.
The Surface Pro 7 is a very powerful Windows tablet, but it's pretty pricey. Opt for a renewed model instead, and you'll save some significant cash. And since Amazon stands behind this with a 90-day guarantee, you won't be stuck with a lemon. Accessories sold separately.
How Wall Street enabled a global financial scandal.
Companies are racing to build the first hyperloop in the world and the stakes couldn't be higher.
Photography and Camera News, Reviews, and Inspiration
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Millions of people are being deprived of even the slightest physical contact during lockdown. And there's a name for it: skin hunger.
This guy took social distancing to a whole new level.
Cerro Gordo has been abandoned since 1957. Now one man is social distancing there by himself.
It has left the realm of "impressions" and has entered the uncanny realm of "are we sure this is not really John Mulaney"?
As schools go remote, so do tests and so does surveillance.
Alligators are the new dogs, apparently.
Collect cute monsters and make your brain feel better.
We might call this look "bank robber chic."
Everyone expects much worse numbers next quarter.
A comedian re-enacts the feeling unemployed folks get from calling the unemployment department these days.
Randy Tuten's eclectic posters featured a sinking Titanic framed by turn-of-the-century revival-meeting lettering one week, a googly-eyed avocado the next.
On November 20, 1980, the ecosystem of Lake Peigneur in Louisiana was forever changed by a critical mistake by an oil exploration effort by Texaco.
The satellite, launched in 1967, has been orbiting the Earth for decades with no one listening.
Why state unemployment websites are overloaded but streaming services like Netflix (which also have spiked in numbers) are totally fine.
Medicine is a system for delivering care and support; it's also a system of information, quality control and lab science. All need fixing.
Tara Reade's story of sexual assault at the hands of Joe Biden created an ideological test for liberal feminists. Many are failing.
An officer with the Rancho Cordova Police Department in California was filmed attempting to detain a teen — and then repeatedly punching the teen — after reportedly seeing an "alcohol exchange" between the teen and an adult.
An email from the FIU Foundation says students and alumni worried about coronavirus can bequeath their assets to Florida International University in their wills if they die from COVID-19.
The recording career of country music's greatest artist, surveyed, sized up, and sorted on the occasion of his 87th birthday.
This is what a movie like "Day After Tomorrow" would have looked like in the 1930s, and it's seriously impressive.
Dan Dubuque performs a medley of Rage Against The Machine songs while out in the snowy woods.
Also, this slicing technique will change your life.
The Project Farm host compares some vintage Conoco against MAG 1 Bearing Pressure Lubricant.
Instead of having to open fridges in convenience stores with your hands, you can now do that with your feet.
New data suggest coronavirus infections greatly outnumber confirmed cases — potentially by a factor of 10 or more.
Josh from Let's Game It Out has the time of his life torturing passengers in his diabolically awful virtual airport.
A buyout firm is trying to back out of its deal for Victoria's Secret, citing the coronavirus. The contract's wording will make that tricky.