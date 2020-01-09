Hyper-Caffeinated YouTuber Builds A Sega MegaDrive Synthesizer From An Old Sega Console
Sam Battle builds a synthesizer using a retro Sega Mega Drive and a GEN MDM.
Sam Battle builds a synthesizer using a retro Sega Mega Drive and a GEN MDM.
The New York Times obtained footage of the moment Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was hit by an Iranian missile.
Not only did Madrid's Toni Kroos have the quick thinking to notice that the goalie was distracted, he managed to curve the ball in directly from the corner.
If you think koalas are cuddly, docile animals, think again.
We're not sure whether this is love, rage or just a pure, unabated canine frenzy.
A young software engineer begins to investigate the tech company she works for after she suspects her boyfriend's suicide was foul play. "Devs" premieres on Hulu on March 5.
Stink the dog was not amused by this sneaky crab that tried to pinch him with its claws.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? PlayStation5 memes, Grimes' baby names memes and World War III memes.
If there's one major takeaway, it's this: in the absence of one clear Next Big Thing, there are a lot of ideas getting thrown at the wall. Many of them are intriguing, but overall it seems like we're waiting for some parts of the consumer electronics ecosystem to mature.
As income inequality in the United States reached the highest it's ever been recorded, some billionaires continued to laugh their way all the way to the bank.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Poor Eve Dubois. So close, yet so so far.
If you're the lone caretaker of Brooks Island, not going crazy is job one.
Faith Hope Consolo had the entire press fooled, including us. Then a message came in.
Stink the dog was not amused by this sneaky crab that tried to pinch him with its claws.
An entire town went quiet so the world's most iconic violin could be immortalized.
The company is so secretive that, when asked for comment for this story, it threatened VICE with legal action if the article was published.
The New York Times obtained footage of the moment Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was hit by an Iranian missile.
Nothing like needing to be rescued and shutting down the ski lift for everyone else.
Boeing said that the language in some of the communications was "completely unacceptable." The 737 Max has been grounded since two crashed, killing 346.
Cisco is one of the leading enterprise network providers in the world, which is why administrators make top dollar. Passing the 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification exam can set you up for success, and it's just $39.
The driver of a V-8 Dodge Challenger made a very ill-advised acceleration in a tiny parking lot, as much of his vehicle was torn to shreds after bouncing off the pavement and slamming into the curb.
The kid who refuses to wear pants is a familiar sight to parents, students, and educators — and a mystifying one. What's so great about being underdressed?
The fight for Kansas, between the Italian and Black mafia, premiers on April 19, on FX.
A young software engineer begins to investigate the tech company she works for after she suspects her boyfriend's suicide was foul play. "Devs" premieres on Hulu on March 5.
The science behind that silent, malfunctioning alarm clock in your brain.
Well, that escalated quickly.
Dark, sinuous lines float in a blue sky. It seems straight out of sci-fi or fantasy — a fantastical spacecraft transitioning into its cloaking shield, or a mythical beast in flight.
Despite an increased focus on food waste, restaurants still toss a startling 94 percent of their excess food.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"I jumped, and had an 180 degree off heading opening facing towards the building. I had very little time to correct and did what I could with the time I had. I impacted the wall and got hung up on the balcony. As I was dangling off the side of the building hanging in front, I was greeted by a sweet old lady who offered to help."
Dive into NASA's archives to see some of the most stark and moving photos ever taken. Nirmala Nataraj gives an informative rundown on each photo, and this book benefits from a preface by none other than Bill Nye.
Why have the prices of TVs fallen so dramatically over the last several years? The answer might alarm you.
The difficult final year of a much-loved and legendarily difficult woman
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" director Scott Derrickson has dropped out due to creative differences.
There are many standout and some dud haircuts in the NBA. LEVEL crowns the squad with the best cuts and points out a few who need barber referrals.
The great thing about local sports commentators is that they are not pros and often say weird things that seasoned pros would not. But this moment from a high school hoops game is on a whole new level.
Eighty years ago this winter, a freezing Finnish farm boy took aim at the unstoppable Red Army — and became the greatest sharpshooter the world has ever seen.
We are repulsed by this, and yet, we want to buy it at the same time.
Back to geography class, registered voters of America.
The HAL 9000 computer and the ethics of murder by and of machines.
Tokyo Olympic athletes beware — particularly larger ones. The bed frames in the Athletes Village at this year's Olympics will be made of cardboard.
The Bon Appétit test kitchen chefs put on their critic hats to review iconic restaurant scenes from your favorite shows and films.
Bees are essential to the functioning of America's titanic almond industry — and billions are dying in the process
You really can't be too careful these days when the road is this slippery.
After an elderly woman was murdered, her neighbor confessed to the crime. So why did all the evidence point to someone else?
Across America, working-class people — including many of our friends — are dying of despair. And we're still blaming the wrong people.
It's really never a good situation to find yourself near a mama bear and her cubs.
Purchasing a home means phone calls — and late-night worries about gentrification.
We talked to Wynne Evans off the much-hated adverts about how he went from an opera singer to one of the most trolled people in the country.
The Robertson family spent 38 days adrift with little fresh water or food supplies after their yacht was sunk by killer whales. Their tale of survival reveals the extremes the human body can endure.
Sam Battle builds a synthesizer using a retro Sega Mega Drive and a GEN MDM.
The unofficial Transformer toy transforms from car to robot all by itself. You can literally say "Transform," one of several voice commands, and the Robosen T9 will do so.
"People have to clock in and clock out even when going to the toilet and explain the reason why they were delayed, which is embarrassing and humiliating."
Despite some success, the species remains threatened in the Western U.S. Biologists are trying to understand why.
With the help of local Redditors, Lee Loechler took his girlfriend to a screening of "Sleeping Beauty" which included a scene that he edited in of him proposing to her.
Almost every time driving barefoot comes up, though, some podiatric prude likes to mention that driving while barefoot is illegal. You know what, though? It's not.