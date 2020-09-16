Someone Used A Hydraulic Press To Demonstrate The Strength Of Hardened Glass
How strong is hardened glass? The Hydraulic Press Channel gave it an extreme pressure test.
Samara Ginsberg dons a dinosaur costume for a virtuoso performance of the "Jurassic Park" theme.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
A lot of Disney live-action remakes have been pretty bad, but this one really takes the cake.
The new season of "The Mandalorian" will stream on Disney+ on October 30.
Mike Boyd builds a machine that dispenses dopamine after completely daily tasks.
Yes, this really has been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.
Wildfires rage in the West. Hurricanes batter the East. Droughts and floods wreak damage throughout the nation. Life has become increasingly untenable in the hardest-hit areas, but if the people there move, where will everyone go?
The company still gets a healthy slice of revenue from disc rentals — but the service has suffered as a result of the pandemic.
This guy learned how not to annoy a bird of prey.
Having your kids leave the nest has always been sad. In 2020, it's also terrifying.
"Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned," actor Chris Evans told TV host Tamron Hall about the nude pic he mistakenly posted.
The show returns October 3.
The Pro-Life Women's conference was in its third year when I attended last August. It was as much a celebration as a strategy session: the movement is winning the policy war.
We would watch a whole reality show based off this.
Why did thousands of people trample one another to buy a $50 iBook in 2005? In many ways, it's a story about a lack of tech access that's still being told.
Gravediggers employed by one of the country's largest cemetery and funeral home corporations, StoneMor, are battling for their first union contract — amid a COVID-related increase in burials.
Mike Horn, an explorer and extreme adventurer, tried to climb an iceberg. Unfortunately, the iceberg wasn't really feeling it.
Erno Rubik, who devised one of the world's most popular and enduring puzzles, opens up about his creation in his new book, "Cubed."
In "Hogwarts Legacy," the player will be a student in Hogwarts in a new story set in the 1800s.
The accents that creep into the way we speak can reveal a lot about where we are from, but there are also subtle clues visible in our faces and the way we move.
After a career in drama, the actor's turn to comedy took him to some unexpected places — and back to the Emmys.
The skyscraper index predicts that tall buildings rise on the eve of economic downturn. So far it's been disturbingly prescient.
We all have been ordering more stuff online since the Coronavirus forced everyone to stay home, so deliveries surged, and delivery guys have less time to think about how to hide each package well. Hence… this.
Just because you're a celebrity doesn't mean you won't gasp at how much Flight Club's sneakers cost.
Venus should be a priority for future visits, but not because of the surprising discovery of biomarker in its atmosphere this week.
Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 is so exceptionally detailed that it makes flying in real life look drab by comparison.
When Steve Jobs demoed his NeXT computer at a 1988 user meeting, Charles Mann was there to record it — along with dozens of other talks by computing pioneers.
You think you just ordered pizza from a mom and pop, but it might be from Chuck E. Cheese
You have to be on the same frequency to have a good conversation.
Facebook has unveiled Oculus Quest 2, its next-generation standalone VR headset, which offers a much faster chip, a sharper display, new controllers and a more comfortable design.
From Takis to Cheetos to some seriously sour candy, what a bunch of 10-year-olds want in their lunchboxes.
We have no idea why it froze for nearly two minutes, but we're glad it eventually got rebooted again.
If you lose access to virtual memory spaces, some of your memories might go out with it.
The Iron Curtain escapee, DIY aviator and thriving entrepreneur is ready for anything.
It took a few seconds, but German shepherd Seiko was ecstatic when it finally recognized its owner.
In a candid interview, the comic discusses America's summer of strife, Trump, blackface and his dramatic turn in the new season of "Fargo."
Here's where all of the money you spent on iPhones went to.
I clicked "yes" and signed my name on dotted lines faster than someone agreeing to a terms of service. I graduated. Then the loans came due. I couldn't pay them back, so I ignored them. I didn't even know how much I owed.
Simone Giertz decided to build her weirdest invention to date: musical teeth.
Decades after sections of a water canal in the Dutch city was made into a motorway in the 1970s, the canal has been restored again.
He's maligned by critics but beloved by people who buy books. What's his secret?
Two men died of meth overdoses at the home of a West Hollywood political donor. Dark conspiracy theories abounded — but the truth is even darker.
Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star as two paramedics who are puzzled by the mysterious deaths caused by a new drug. "Synchronic" will be released in theaters on October 23.
Glenn Kenny, author of "Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas," takes us inside the 1990 masterpiece.
The "Benadryl Challenge" has already killed one teen and sent others to the Emergency Room. Here's what you're doing to your body if you drink Benadryl.
Whether it was by intention or accident, this F/A-18E Super Hornet dropped a 480-gallon fuel tank straight into the ocean after a carrier catapult launch.
From meeting a secret origami enthusiast to helping out wayfarers in foreign lands, here are some wholesome memories people shared.
Quentin Tarantino movies are known for their profanity and violence, but which ones contain the most deaths and curse words, exactly?
Never underestimate the argumentativeness of a toy hamster.
