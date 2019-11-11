Hydraulic Press Crushes Various Metals To See Which Is Strongest
After all these years, there's still an undeniable pleasure in watching the hydraulic press squish things that aren't meant to be squished.
He can now officially be inducted into the Jenga Hall of Fame.
Frankfurt lost 1-0 to Freiburg over the weekend in Germany's Bundesliga, but things were a lot worse than a simple loss for Frankfurt's David Abraham, who was red carded after sending Freiburg Manager Christian Streich flying to the turf.
This looks to be a tail to remember. "Scoob!" premieres in theaters on May 15 in 2020.
It's an ambitious project, merging a slot machine with an ATM machine.
It's not that easy sussing out who's a millionaire and who's a minimum wage worker just going by looks alone.
The US buried nuclear waste in the Pacific after WWII. It's close to resurfacing.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Borrowing techniques from couples therapy to bring liberals and conservatives back together.
Here's a memory lane no one wants to visit: stories of crushing rejections. Come on down!
Guess "live and let lick" is not a belief that everyone subscribes to.
Huel — a competitor to Soylent — is my breakfast and lunch. This is what I get out of it.
When unruly heckling drowned out the couple's answers, leading the pair to walk offstage, it wasn't leftists who cut the event short. Instead, the rebukes came from a crowd of young people who rank among the most ardent and extreme supporters of President Trump.
Greyhound used to be good. Now, though? It's a mess and it's hard to find a better example of just how absurd it's become than this.
The next five to seven days won't just be cold — they'll be record breaking. That's according to data from the National Weather Service, which predicts that more than 200 record lows could be tied or set from Monday to Wednesday of next week.
This is the first-person account of Dan Conway, an ex-middle manager in corporate America who made a fortune betting his life savings on cryptocurrency.
The fascinating reasons why public restrooms have U-shaped toilet seats.
An Uber driver ejects rude passengers from his vehicle after one gives him a hard time about refusing an open container of alcohol.
How obsessive budgeting strips away your most valuable resource: time.
Rich guys plowed money into Neumann's vision. Then he lit the pile on fire.
A man parked on the side of the road hit the deck after this woman careened off the highway.
Online multiple players, esports, and viral marketing — all owe something to the revolutionary Xbox first-person shooter.
The bounty hunter barely appeared in the original trilogy — yet he's grown in popularity such that Disney+ is staking its debut on a series made in his image.
A controversial DNA test claims to let prospective parents weed out IVF embryos with a high risk of disease or low intelligence.
"There was a lot of laughter."
With the 737 MAX, Boeing put profits first and hundreds died. One grieving family is determined to hold the company accountable.
In an interview with Axios, Dara Khosrowshahi compared the killing of Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi Arabian government to the mistakes his company has made with self-driving cars: "We've made mistakes too."
This was my third trip to SEMA, and if I've learned one thing it's that you have to really dig deep to find the truly awesome stuff on display. It's not easy, but someone has to do it.
Reforestation and afforestation can play a role in reducing carbon emissions — but "what" and "where" are critical considerations.
Around this time of year, a coveted prize is awarded within a niche industry in Japan: the Laundromat-of-the-Year-Award.
A Kiwi named Clay gives a boating analogy that could save someone's life.
"When my then-6-year-old son, Sam, was bitten by the Magic bug, I smelled a story."
Some are fairly intuitive. Some are more daunting. With this guide, you'll feel confident approaching any fruit.
The socialist establishment, which is still slinging scoops, seated 1,000 customers.
The foundation's malfeasance was prosecuted, but most foundation wrongdoing is never even investigated.
My mom wanted me to wear a blonde wig on my first day of high school so I would look "more American." I can understand why.
A leftist who had served longer than any other current head of state in Latin America, Mr. Morales lost his grip on power amid violent protests set off by a disputed election.
The lives of two female painters tell very different stories about what it takes to thrive in a medium historically dominated by men.
Who needs an Equinox membership when you have this very helpful Rottweiler.
Live like a king and the captain of your own boat on this one-of-a-kind floating mansion.
A town in India has become a haven for artists, but nobody is quite sure how it got its name.
A snapshot of the sea, 75 million years ago.
A racing bar chart over time of the most popular music artists from 1969 to 2019 ranked by yearly certified record sales.
A South Korean service is offering free funerals — but only to the living.
A slew of new start-ups want to help people manage their relationships the way they would sales leads.
Rotenone: when you absolutely, positively have to kill every last fish in the lake.
The way a fire starts is simple. The rest — not so much.