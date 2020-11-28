Husky Chases Squirrel Up Tree, Gets Adorably Stuck
This poor dog got stuck in a tree after chasing a squirrel and its owner was there to film it.
A lot of scams target older people who are less familiar with technology. YouTuber Scammer Payback decided to turn the tables on a scammer and deleted the scammer's files while posing as an old lady.
Donald Trump tussles with Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, who questioned the president's election fraud claims.
Suppements maker Herbalife is often called a "pyramid scheme" by critics and has been frequently investigated. How has it been able to survive despite the controversy?
Liam Thompson uses the magic of FLEX TAPE to try to grip to surfaces like Spider-Man. Will it work?
Only true food lovers can distinguish between the sound of a food bowl being tapped and the sound of other metalware.
Velvet ants are the most feared insect in nature.
The stories we tell with ink and photos of a quirky world with snails.
What are some ridiculously cool websites that you've never heard of before?
If you thought life in times of Corona couldn't get any stranger, try living out 2020 in the town where the majority of the residents all live in one single building.
Women in the 18th century had to wear a shift, a petticoat, hoops, a second petticoat, ruffles and many more garments. How were they supposed to go to the bathroom?
How the must-have hipster vessel of DIY authenticity also became a foreboding signal of the economy.
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
Sarah Fuller made college sports history on Saturday as the first woman to play in a Southeastern Conference football game.
We are in the in-between! Not a Friday, not yet a Monday, but there are excellent bargains to be found nonetheless.
Yesterday on Thanksgiving, the internet received the greatest blessing of all: Trump emerged from wherever it is he's been hanging out tweeting about election fraud to give a press briefing… at a very very tiny desk.
Without notifying parents or school officials, sheriff's deputies in one Florida county keep secret tabs on the grades and discipline histories of young students who they deem likely to fall into lives of crime.
The race we've all been waiting for.
'It's not just the card games — it's the stakes. It's also two guys eye-f*cking one another.'
He's not yet conceded 2020 but is already looking at keeping Republicans in line and making Biden's life miserable.
In this excerpt from Apple TV+'s "Tiny World," a pygmy marmoset has his mind blown by this insect.
Oklahoma entered the world of legal cannabis late, but its hands-off approach launched a boom and a new nickname: "Toke-lahoma."
Microsoft's flagship web browser was everywhere. How did it go from being the hottest app to a laughing stock?
The first cut of the "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" came in at 3 hours and 40 minutes. Joe Ramoni attempts to piece together the missing footage in hopes that John Hughes' original vision will be fully restored someday.
Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise give masterful performances, but Aaron Sorkin's screenplay elevates it to legend status.
It is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, buried in the desert: His dealer says yes. His son says maybe. His artist buddies, like Ed Ruscha, say, no way the sculptor created this tall, silvery object.
After the recount in Milwaukee County, Biden had a net gain of 132 votes, out of nearly 460,000 cast. Overall, Biden gained 257 votes to Trump's 125.
There's something magic that happens when you play classic video game songs on a vintage synth.
From "A Bug's Life" and "Antz" to "Friends with Benefits" and "No Strings Attached," here are the 10 times Hollywood movies have had plots that almost resemble each other exactly.
Miumiu is a six-year-old guitarist located in Nanjing, China who performs bossa nova songs like she was Astrud Gilberto.
The still-raging pandemic means social activities will stay outdoors as the temperature plummets. Here's what experts say about the art of keeping warm.
COVID-19 has changed the landscape of our highways. Drag racing has increased and so has accidents.
That potential rancidness won't kill you — we promise!
Any Nintendo fan hunting for deals will know that they don't come around all that often, but even Nintendo can't escape the frenzy of Black Friday. Here's what bargains we've found for the Nintendo fan in your life.
The Action Lab has an eye-popping chemical demonstration that looks like it's cutting through skin.
Ex-presidents are entitled to classified briefings. Some ex-intel officials think Trump shouldn't get access to any national secrets when he leaves office.
This week, we've got a mysterious monolith in Utah, when your circle small but y'all crazy, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Paulie Walnuts shooting at things.
The carpenter behind some of New York's most elaborate — and expensive — homes.
Couples pledge many things to one another. When my father grew ill, one promise tested everything about my parents' long and happy life together, and forced my mother to wonder how she would keep her word — and also whether she should.
Tony Hsieh, the brilliant and big-hearted Zappos.com luminary who revolutionized the shoe business and built one of the most innovative companies in modern history, has died. He was 46.
Aron Fromm used to work with Stan Lee and captured one of his favorite memories of him on tape.
This is the story of how I borrowed a brand new Harley-Davidson LiveWire in Los Angeles and rode it 500 miles home to Reno, Nevada.
In late May, the U.S. ambassador in Geneva, Andrew Bremberg, went on a rescue mission to the World Health Organization headquarters. He told its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, that despite weeks of threats that President Donald Trump would quit the health organization, the relationship could still be salvaged.
Virtuoso cellist Helen Newby absolutely crushes the Christmas pop standard.
A guitar rift fits the laughter Kenneth Copeland made after Joe Biden won the presidential election.
After surviving the sweetener scares, the iconic diet soda gets canned.
Computer science was still an emerging discipline in the 1960s so how did we have such advanced looking Apollo Mission Control displays?
Got lots of time ahead of you? Here are several great ways to keep yourself entertained.
Theoretical physicists point to the idea that there are other dimensions out there, beyond what we can see. And there could be loads of them, as Melissa Hogenboom explains. A film by Melissa Hogenboom and Pierangelo Pirak.
Carbon sequestration by lanternfish could be saving us from catastrophic climate change.
The country is now one of only a small few to have suppressed coronavirus cases from more than 500 a day to almost zero.