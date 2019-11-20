Husband Tries To Hide From Wife By Escaping Up A Tree
We have so many questions about this, starting with a simple one: Why?
Rob Lowe remembers a lot of special moments throughout his Hollywood career but nothing prepared him for how people would react to that scene in "Wayne's World."
A man gets access to "The Piano Vault" — a safe that contains the most expensive commercial pianos and tests them all.
Give this man an award.
We don't have too many details on this armored car crash, other than that it happened in Suriname and that the driver is probably in a heap of trouble.
The jumps landed by Milton Martinez (see 1:48, 8:20) can't be good for his knees (or any part of his skeleton), but they are something else.
What's preventing insulin from being made cheaply and making it to market at an affordable rate?
The flight that put the Boeing Company on course for disaster lifted off a few hours after sunrise. It was good flying weather — temperatures in the mid-40s with a slight breeze out of the southeast — but oddly, no one knew where the 737 jetliner was headed.
Some states require over $1 million in savings to retire comfortably, while some states require much less.
More unseen footage is teased in the teaser for "The Rise of Skywalker." The movie premieres in theaters on Dec 20.
The millennial candidate has big "OK Boomer" vibes.
The Emmy-nominated actress says she was told to shed her clothes as to not disappoint "Thrones" fans.
"Was there a 'quid pro quo?'" U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified on Wednesday. "The answer is yes."
How to make the calzones that made "George Steinbrenner" say, "Big Stein wants an eggplant calzone."
The procedure buys ER surgeons critical extra time.
This is either the most patient or most oblivious dog we've ever seen.
This is a place about a story. It feels, well, maybe not real. Stranger than that, it feels like Star Wars.
Can we help end police shootings by hitting Starbucks, 24 Hour Fitness and others right in the pocketbook?
Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, is scheduled to testify in the fourth public impeachment inquiry hearing.
BravoCon, held last Friday through Sunday in New York City, brought together the high-glam, high-camp, high-blood-alcohol-concentration network's stars and the people who love and loathe them, blurring the line between real and reality.
California has made its first attempts to regulate AI through laws on deepfakes and bots.
In this interactive feature, we look at the retail outlay for six of America's coffee chains.
"Oh yeah? SF stands for Startup Failed."
One man streamed Mouse House content for half a day and found some... pretty strange stuff in the archives.
How old is your dog in human years? This new formula promises to tell you, as long as you can deal with a little bit of math.
After you're done panicking, here are some ways you can get it out.
The United States Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would require an annual review of the special treatment Hong Kong receives under US law following almost six months of unrest in the Asian financial hub.
Dozens of bushfires are spreading across Australia, burning across more than two million acres and putting koalas in harm's way. One unfortunate koala was caught on camera trying to flee the flames and was quickly rescued by a wildlife technician.
Ayanna Pressley and Abigail Spanberger are two Democrats who took office this year full of hope. Maintaining it has not been easy.
Cardi B calls Bernie Sanders a "humanitarian" who doesn't just say things to "get good votes."
Scandinavia's Sami have been herding reindeer for generations. Then the miners arrived. The Sami had never been protesters. Until now.
What is it like to feel love and share physical intimacy yet feel no sexual attraction to the person you are with?
A group of shocked New Zealanders caught a tornado ripping apart a roof in the building next to them.
Thanks, "Quo Vadis."
Of a total 2,300 missing paintings by Scottish painter Benjamin Creme, 1,200 have been recovered. They are valued at around at around $777,000.
If you've ever lived in or driven through a sparsely populated rural area, you've probably thought of it as "the middle of nowhere." But it was likely far from being truly remote, in the grand scheme of things.
Three people were reportedly injured in the crash, which occurred in Roy, Utah.
It's the one activity where money becomes more magical and less weighty.
No diet has been more obsessively studied, more fiercely controlled, or more anxiously stage-managed than baby food. Yet we still get it wrong.
You know, the way you normally do when a sinkhole opens up on your commute.
Berlin is about to begin a groundbreaking rental law, but looming legal challenges and new revelations cast doubt on whether it's possible at all.
When Hurricane Maria destroyed Dominica in 2017, the devastation spurred an ambitious goal to fully adapt to climate change.
These little rockets top out at around 40 mph and we have no idea how their drivers can keep such steady control.
In the Watergate era, high-level aides prevented Nixon's abuses of power. Trump's underlings can do the same.
After losing tenants to revitalized downtowns over the last decade, developers are adding modern amenities to secluded campuses.
A surveillance video, highlighted in the subreddit r/IdiotsWithCars, shows a very erratic driver realizing they missed an exit and very ill-advised attempt to back up in the middle of the freeway.
Almost half of America's engineers have operated a train that killed someone on the tracks. Afterward, many suffer nightmares, anxiety, PTSD.
The largest study of mass shooters ever funded by the US government reveals stunning information about perpetrators.
One of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E's most interesting design features is its lack of traditional door handles.
When the three greatest players ever happen to have been born within six years of one another — and, thanks to the twin miracles of modern medicine and nine-figure wealth, sustain their brilliance deep into their thirties — there's little room left for a youth movement.