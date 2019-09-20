Humpback Whale Dunks On Boat
You don't want a whale to do this to your boat.
Once you know what to look for in Los Angeles, you will see these boxy, apartment houses everywhere.
Incognito and private browsing modes sound powerful, but they really only do one little thing and aren't necessarily private.
The Kent Trouvaille might be the best bike you can buy at Walmart, but there's some things you should know before plunking down $398.
Colleges claim to award scholarships based on merit or need. In reality, they're just charging the most they think families will pay.
A new model of agency has emerged to assist lower-income earners and vulnerable people.
This upscaled footage, which was shot in the 1940s, shows the sights and sounds of New York City's central park through the eyes and ears of passengers in a traveling vehicle.
A new study looked at people born between 1984 and 1992 to discover their migration patterns.
Platforms are hiring gig workers around the world to write steamy romance novels for English-speaking readers.
The actor revealed why she loves "Inside Out," one fictional character she relates to the most and more in an AMA with ELLE.
This week, a mother-in-law unwilling to sleep in the guest room, a letter writer in a yearlong monogamous relationship with someone they've never met in person, and disappointment over a $500 wedding gift.
People who often nap have a greater chance of developing high blood pressure and having a stroke, a large new study found. That might be because of underlying sleep disorders that are harming their regular sleep, experts say.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
It's a miracle nobody was seriously hurt after TWA Flight 841 somehow narrowly dodged catastrophe after plummeting 34,000 feet in 63 seconds.
The Ringer's goes from the genre's roots through the Fifth Wave to break down the best and most popular tracks that have defined the evolution of a hard-to-pin-down genre
Every programmer will find this video way too relatable.
Octopuses are problem-solvers, mischief-makers and notorious escape artists. They also appear to have a rich inner life — so what is it like to be an octopus?
The American median household income is around $65,000. Here's how much more you need to make in order to become a top earner in the country's biggest cities.
You probably shouldn't chow down on the hottest chile pepper in the world the way that Steve-O did here.
There's no one rule about when to think about moving on from a particular role, but here are some factors to consider and tips from career experts.
Compass Land USA compiled a list of the US counties where you can spend the least money for an acre of land.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was given an unusual instruction on the team radio right when he was trying to pull off an overtake in the French Grand Prix.
In 2020, two fashion brands announced an unusual alliance. Now that goods are finally hitting stores, is Yeezy Gap a corporate-creative cautionary tale, or a new model for fashion to come?
Stock up on camping gear during Huckberry's massive summer sale.
If you think you're messing your life up, be reassured that Ferrari is spending way, way more money to do it worse.
This Old House's Richard Trethewey breaks down air conditioning better than we've ever heard it explained.
"I took the Texas Eagle from San Antonio to Alpine for the first time and didn't expect the lack of WiFi, bumpy ride and limited coach dining menu."
The utterly "tasteless and gross" representation of the famed picture taken Sept. 11, 2001 was reportedly removed from GameStop's beta marketplace.
John Oliver observes Jim Cramer did a spectacular 180º flip flop in six months about inflation that needs to be seen to be believed.
The split is widening between golf's preeminent tour and the Saudi-backed startup, and the game is poorer for it. Bob Harig proposes how they could live together.
Encourage the kids to create, or simply exercise your own creative muscles.
Joni Mitchell made her first full live performance since 2002 at the Newport Folk Festival.
The Anschutz Corporation — which owns concert giant AEG Live and its subsidiary Goldenvoice — gave $75,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association days after Roe v. Wade was overturned
At Comic-Con, Marvel unveiled the future of phases four to six on both the big and small screens. Here are the highlights and takeaways.
The "Game of Thrones" prequel series will release on HBO Max on August 21.
Nicole Gililland's case could be the first of its kind: A win for sex workers who are discriminated against at school and work.
Jeanie Cannell, her husband and his daughter have lived at the Kennebunk travel plaza on the Maine Turnpike for three months, unable to find affordable housing, even though two of them work full-time.
What can ordinary people learn from the legendary interview that made millions of people become fans of Dolly Parton as a person?
The Google co-founder filed for divorce shortly after discovering Musk's alleged liaison with his wife.
Around 16,000 cases of the virus have been reported worldwide so far, and the number is growing.
A chess robot malfunctioned and inadvertently hurt its opponent during a match in Moscow.
Being a pedestrian in the US was already dangerous. It's getting even worse.
A trip down memory lane.
Nigeria's Tobi Amusan broke the women's 100 meter world record during the semi final at World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, and later went on to secure the gold in the final.
Gay Republicans who have fought for acceptance within the Texas GOP over the past three decades told The Texas Tribune progress has been excruciatingly slow. Many of them have left the party, even as the number of Log Cabin Republicans in Texas continues to grow.
It's not just post-2020 blues.