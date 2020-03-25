Here's What A Human Might Look Like If It Lived In 1 Million Times Earth's Gravity — It's Really Horrifying
Let's really hope life doesn't imitate art in this instance.
Let's really hope life doesn't imitate art in this instance.
A very useful PSA for shopping safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
The diver went to the hospital for a 8-centimeter laceration, but was otherwise okay — though likely now possessing a healthy fear of tiger sharks.
Bonnie details the confrontation she had after someone at the store called the coronavirus outbreak a "political hoax."
It's almost mind-blowing how detailed the rendering of these are.
Marc Hauser fights hurricane force winds during his Guinness World Record-setting jump.
A man in Moscow would not leave this beaver alone and was taught a lesson in interacting with wildlife.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
FiveThirtyEight is surveying experts weekly to ask about the trajectory of the COVID-19 virus and for each expert's prediction of three different scenarios: the most likely, the best case and the worst case.
"10 to 15 percent of the staff is out [sick with COVID]… [Our respiratory therapists are] dropping like flies. Normally I would have five on during a shift. I have two today, at the exact time I have more patients on ventilators than before."
The coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented effect on the global economy.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Meet Deion Broxton of NBC's Montana affiliate KVTM — you'll almost certainly see his face dozens of times in coming years as the perfect side-eye reaction gif.
For years, scientists debated whether the glow was a telltale sign of dark matter. A new study refutes that theory, but that only deepens the mystery.
The new rules for recreating safely and responsibly during a pandemic.
"I'm probably gonna fire Fauci on Good Friday… they'll call it Great Friday, for Trump."
Sometimes to launch a boat you must lose a car in the process too.
The country has not widely tested. Its people are going about their lives, even crowding into clubs that had previous outbreaks. But now Japan is warning of the risk of rampant infection.
Let's really hope life doesn't imitate art in this instance.
The coronavirus outbreak may last for a year or two, but some elements of pre-pandemic life will likely be won back in the meantime.
We appreciate good design, but ugly cars are even more entertaining. Here are 30 of the ugliest cars ever made.
Never has remote work been in such high demand. Uplevel your skills with incredible deals on 20 training course bundles.
Who needs a human to play with when you can amuse yourself with a leash and a chair?
Are we winning the war against COVID-19? In the fog of pandemic, we simply don't know.
Keep quarantining. You're doing great. We love you.
For a limited time, Amazon is discounting select Samsung micro SD cards by up to 26 percent. If your Switch storage is starting to get a bit tight, now's the time to buy.
Ordinary objects look alien when zoomed all the way in, as demonstrated by Macro Universe.
A YouTuber purchased the most expensive street legal bike on Amazon for $2,495 and gave it a test drive.
It may sound like fiction, but on rare occasions, ordinary air bases have extraordinary mystery visitors. It happened to me, twice.
The doctor at New York City's Elmhurst Hospital Center, who estimated that there are currently around 60 intubated COVID-19 patients at the hospital, requested anonymity so he could speak freely.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A very useful PSA for shopping safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Segal doesn't use revisionist history when discussing the movie. There's no "No one believed in us but we knew we were making something special." Instead, Segal admits he first tried to quit the project, then he grew a beard so, later, maybe he wouldn't be recognized.
If this is real, this is brilliantly devious.
A bit before midnight on January 20, a Harvard epidemiologist named Eric Feigl-Ding posted a long, terrifying Twitter thread mostly summarizing, and in a few places contextualizing, a new, pre-publication paper on the infectiousness of the novel coronavirus.
Many could die if we ease up too soon.
The engineers over at Garage 54 have done some wacky stuff with cars in the past. This week's challenge includes making a quiet exhaust system.
The infamous Corrupted Blood incident in the MMORPG helped scientists understand human behavior during a pandemic
The grocer started communicating with Chinese counterparts in January and was running tabletop simulations a few weeks later. (But nothing prepared it for the rush on toilet paper.)
Coronavirus has closed the doors of Oklahoma's National Cowboy Museum, but its social media presence is doing better than ever thanks to the incredibly charming security guard who took over the accounts. Meet Mr. Tim Send.
"Eight years it took me to catch this moment!"
It's another word for "biscuit," but the "Tri" doesn't have anything to do with the number three.
These flight ops give specific directions to pilots using their hands.
What does it feel like to lose your grip on reality? I know the answer. Thirty years ago, I experienced an intense and terrifying episode of psychosis that lasted around 24 hours.
Despite some obvious suspects, scientists say chance may have played a big role in the explosion of cases.
The New York Times spent 72 hours inside the hospital in Elmhurst, Queens that's been hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.
"We'll see quite a marked increase in the birth rate. When you get bored with the telly, there's nothing else to do."
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
YouTuber Vinheteiro performs the 19th-century Russian folk song Korobeiniki — best known to Western audiences as the "Tetris" theme song — in every key.
On Thursday, the Department of Labor announced that 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment in the week ending in March 21st. Just how big is that, historically speaking?
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
The diver went to the hospital for a 8-centimeter laceration, but was otherwise okay — though likely now possessing a healthy fear of tiger sharks.
Aviation enthusiasts, rejoice: After a long overhaul, Antonov's big bird, the AN-225, has finally returned.
"Back To The Future" is one of the most wildly successful movies of all time but the firing of Eric Stoltz as the original Marty McFly remains one of Hollywood's most obsessed over replacement sagas.
A man in Moscow would not leave this beaver alone and was taught a lesson in interacting with wildlife.
The new "Biggest Loser" wants us to believe that the journey of transformation is internal and individual, that we can shape our bodies to our will. But what if it's not us we need to transform but the world we've built?
The US may end up with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the industrialized world. This is how it's going to play out.
It's the rare legislative agreement that'll have an immediate impact for most Americans.