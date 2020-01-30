This Human Catapult BASE Jump Is Just Plain Terrifying
Nice that we've added a medieval twist to an already terrifying activity.
Fredrick Miller tells the late night host he waited two hours in the cold to buy legalized marijuana in Michigan.
Alisa Weilerstein breaks down the famous Johann Sebastian Bach prelude and why it's such a great song to put in your TV show.
A section of a newly installed border wall between the United States and Mexico was defeated by mother nature, as parts were videotaped being blown over by wind.
James Corden sets the record straight about who really drives the car for his show.
They really saw a window of opportunity with this peephole here.
Instead of taking your laptop to the dump, you should salvage it.
In the final months of World War II, 75 years ago, German citizens and soldiers fleeing the Soviet army died when the "Wilhelm Gustloff" sank.
For hundreds of years, there were rumors of a shipwrecked treasure on the Oregon coast. But no one found anything, until Cameron La Follette began digging.
How do you solve a collective action problem? You punish the collective, unless they behave.
"Sometimes a product is so bad that my words are insufficient to convey the gravity of the problem."
Redditor MysteriousConstant — inspired by a conversation they saw in r/geography about places like Paraguay that are rarely in the headlines —decided to collect some data and make a map of the "places we never hear about."
Parents are creating strikingly realistic — and shockingly stylish — toy houses for toddlers.
The wild history behind McBoyle v. United States — in which, William McBoyle got away with breaking federal law for stealing a plane.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across China, a flurry of early research is drawing a clearer picture of how the pathogen behaves and the key factors that will determine whether it can be contained.
Three decades after "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and a career-threatening scandal, the 67-year-old has become a comedy cult hero with a shocking new Pee-wee script: "I make the rules about when I'm coming back."
Just because it's a toy car doesn't mean it's not an ideal vehicle for drivers to show off their skills.
This is what 4 inches of rain in a dried out place will do.
Feral pigs took over the United States… and Texas is fighting back. With helicopters.
From dripping faucets to the population growth of rabbits, the bifurcation diagram exists and can be applied in so many places.
Nearly 1,000 people flooded our inbox with their stories. We found some patterns.
Anyone who's worked in retail long enough has had this manager.
Nineteen-year-old Jamie Ibanez owns five vending machines, but he makes most of his money from his YouTube channel.
"Star Wars: Underworld" was shelved back in 2010, but based on this footage, we kind of hope Lucas decides to give it another shot?
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Billy Porter's Grammys hat, Bernie Sanders asking for financial support, the AOC hand emoji and the large/small boulder.
Cereal is in a weird place. Breakfast cereal as we knew it is dead. This is why it felt like the perfect time to review 18 of the best (or worst?)
Janet Hubert was the OG Aunt Viv, and by all accounts, the fan favorite. Why did she leave the show?
Friday typically brings a bunch of new music releases, but this Friday's new drops includes a new track from an unlikely source: Elon Musk, with "Don't Doubt ur Vibe."
"I wanted them to know James's heart was safe, that I was going to do everything I could to protect it."
By teaching machines to understand our true desires, one scientist hopes to avoid the potentially disastrous consequences of having them do what we command.
The #MeToo movement has done little to challenge power dynamics in conservatories. Young musicians want to know why.
Trikafta appears to be a miracle drug for cystic fibrosis sufferers, who are sharing their stories on YouTube.
Fingerboards have gotten more advanced than you can possibly imagine.
The president asked his national security adviser last spring in front of other senior advisers to pave the way for a meeting between Rudolph Giuliani and Ukraine's new leader.
Firstly: this does not mean that we're all going to die, or that the disease is out of control.
Did PETA just "All Species Matter" Colin Kaepernick?
The century-old diner in Manchester has been an essential stop on the road to the White House for the likes of Pete Buttigieg, Donald Trump and Barack Obama since Bill Clinton ate there in 1992.
"Even once it's cracked, it's gonna be a riddle, something that's still controversial and hard to figure out," the creator of the Kryptos puzzle sculpture says.
Federal prohibition of alcohol was officially enacted on January 17. 1920. The century since has been a period of unprecedented innovation and inebriation.
A revolution in archaeology is happening just when we need it most.
The cover art of Autobahn has become one of Kraftwerk's most recognisable motifs, but the famous white on blue convergence lines where merely an afterthought as the first edition rolled into production.
You don't need to master some great sleight of hand to be able to perform this trick yourself.
This seemingly simple, widespread human capacity, which builds and strengthens social bonds, is not a given for everyone.
Host Jonathan Torrens, Sum 41's Deryck Whibley, Snake from "Degrassi," and many, many more on the show that defined Canadian youth culture in the 1990s and early 2000s.
They hit a light pole, generator and an outhouse.
Cities and states across the country are proposing new upzoning laws to combat the housing crisis. Will they work?
Male stars face a double standard, too, and ever since he bared his chest in "Thelma & Louise," his work has been undervalued. But look closer and he explores masculinity in complex ways.