Huge 'Sneaker Wave' Comes Out Of Nowhere, Surprises Beachgoers
"We were lucky with our wave. It was mostly foam. Water would have been much worse, especially for the people standing on the benches."
New footage verified by The New York Times show the moments the two missiles hit Flight 752.
Like it or not, we're going on this walk.
With Australia's bushfires in the news, stories about koalas claiming they're "functionally extinct" have gone viral. Here are the facts.
They had theories as to what was inside the fish. They were all wrong.
SPA Studios' hand-drawn "Klaus" is up for a Best Animated Feature award, and the team was pretty psyched about it.
Your dog might occasionally humor you when you tell it to "sit" or "stay." These stock dogs are on another level.
Kentucky's state leaders told rural residents it would create better business opportunities. But instead, they keep getting left behind.
Commercial airlines often prioritize boarding for passengers traveling with small children, or for those who need extra assistance—in other words, those likely to be slower to stow their bags and take their seats — before starting to board the faster passengers. It's counter-intuitive, but it works.
In two feats of timing, two women walked out of the danger zone literally seconds before and a fire truck arrives literally a second after.
After Warren refused to shake Sanders's hand, the two had a tense exchange, with Warren saying to Sanders, "I think you called me a liar on national TV."
I mean... isn't it just a bunch of waterproof nylon?
We've never really questioned how our rice cookers know when to turn off — turns out, there's a clever mechanism at work.
Parnas, who was closely involved in the Ukraine scandal, told Maddow the investigation was all about the Bidens — and never about Ukrainian corruption.
The dendritic arms of some human neurons can perform logic operations that once seemed to require whole neural networks.
If you love the circular Egg McMuffins from McDonalds, here's a great lesson in making them in your own kitchen.
Weed has been rebranded as a cure-all for modern life. As a stressed-out, overworked thirtysomething, I decided to try it out for myself.
What was meant to be an opportunity for Michigan State Senator Peter Lucido to respond to the report, turned into him making comments that objectified and humiliated me in front of a group of young boys.
"Just when I thought Dolittle couldn't get any less funny or idiotic, Robert Downey Jr. sticks his arms up a dragon's asshole. And I do mean that literally."
With the United States' population expected to grow an additional 100 million people in the next century, it's interesting to see how are we're currently utilizing our land.
If we were stuck in the jungle alone at night, this is the last thing we'd want to hear
Envy over her success led her husband, also a writer, to become violent. She fights every day for her safety — and to avoid being relegated to obscurity like so many writers who are mothers.
The 10-year study, conducted across the UK and US, looked at all the social and economic factors behind the reasons why people sink into ill-health as they age.
What chemical reaction occurs when you mix 98% sulfuric acid into sugar? You might be surprised.
For decades, the Old Forge was the holy grail of the British outdoors community. The UK's remotest pub, it could only be reached via boat or a three-day walk through one of Britain's last true wildernesses, the Knoydart peninsula in Scotland. A dispute between some locals and a new owner threatened the legend — until they decided to open up a pub of their own.
A poorly designed bike lane in Knoxville, Tennessee leads to dozens of cyclists wiping out on the pavement. University of Tennessee captured video of the problem and engineers later fixed it.
Blink and you'll miss it.
The race used to be held in Africa, until 2008, when unrest in Mauritania forced organizers to move to South America, where it was hosted until this year. Here is a look at Dakar 2020 in progress, as teams race to the finish line.
Giraffe's aren't exactly nimble, but if you try to jump on one's back, it will kick you square in the chest.
No one believed the first 18th century European explorer who claimed to have found a Roman city poking out of the sand in the North African desert, and the full extent of the 50-hectare site wouldn't be realized and excavated in its entirety until the 1950s.
Theresa Cannizzaro says she thinks the home may be haunted because she has heard what sounds like janitor keys jangling in the basement.
The Post has asked each Democratic candidate where they stand on more than 85 policy questions. Now, it's your turn to answer our favorites.
I shot the signals of my mourning into space for months, fully expecting them to die unreceived. And when I least expected it, someone sent signals back.
In Utah, ex-missionaries-turned-entrepreneurs are behind its startup boom.
The actor's new project, A Starting Point, aims to give all Americans the TL;DR on WTF is going on in politics. It's harder than punching Nazis on the big screen.
In the nearly five years since their first direct detection, gravitational waves have become one of the hottest topics in astronomy.
One of science's most challenging problems is a question that can be stated easily: Where does consciousness come from?
The Romance Writers of America, one of the country's largest writers associations, is in chaos.
I still own my first car. It's a 1992 Jeep Cherokee XJ that I bought in college in 2010. I get why somebody would want to own a car this long, but how? That's just one of many questions I have about this mysterious machine.
The 30 most dangerous corporations in the industry, ranked by the people who know.
Evidence? What evidence? Nothing to see here, sir.
Through a digital detox I hoped to find a sort of peace. But what I found was a nightmare.
James Holzhauer couldn't help but hilariously add insult to injury to Brad Rutter's performance during "Jeopardy's Greatest of All Time Tournament."
What it's really like to deliver hundreds of packages a day to Prime customers.
Based on a 1965 Dodge A100 compact pickup truck, the Deora was heavily modified by a Detroit-based custom house run by two brothers.
A father in a rush accidentally puts his son onto a security conveyor belt in southern China.
Some weeks ago, I was struck by the thought that Apple had almost entirely managed to scrub its corporate communications of the word "Macintosh." I was curious if the company had slipped up anywhere.
Over the course of a year, an amateur hacker exacted a wicked revenge on his ex-girlfriend, manipulating the criminal justice system, confounding police, and forcing her into an alternate reality of his own design.