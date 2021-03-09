👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

FREAKS AND GEEKS

1,011 diggs lithub.com

When a book passes into the public domain, it means not only that it's available for adapting and remixing, but for reprinting and reselling with a brand new cover. Some of these covers are… pretty bad. Which, obviously, makes them very fun to look at.

'WE SUCKED'

111 diggs mlb.com

Fleming Field was the appropriately abysmal home of possibly the worst team in the history of paid play. They were called the Yonkers Hoot Owls, and their story is a lot like the movie "Major League," albeit without the uplifting arc or happy ending.

POST-MORTEM DATA POINTS

39 diggs niche-canada.org

If we rethink death in a way that technology replaces the concepts, rituals, moments, and relations that surround passing, do we necessarily redefine the future — all futures — as well?

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample